In July, I sat at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, and watched Donald J. Trump live and in person for the first time. I have never been a great Trump fan, but the experience was electrifying. Love him or hate him, he has magnetism up close. I was impressed at his ability to weave approving statements about Bitcoin, ideas I hold sacred, with standard attack lines on his Democratic opponents. “I’m thrilled to be here in Nashville to become the first American president ever to address a Bitcoin event anywhere in the world,” Trump proclaimed. “Our country is blessed to have the extraordinary talent, energy and genius represented in this room.”
That day at the Music City Center, the once and future president delivered Bitcoiners a kind of political catnip. He promised lighter regulations on crypto companies, breaking with the enforcement regime of Gary Gensler, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Trump also pledged a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, holding BTC the same way the government holds oil for national emergencies. And Trump said he’d commute the life sentence of Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, a dark web marketplace that helped to popularise Bitcoin. Ulbricht was imprisoned for distributing drugs and money laundering, and many in the crypto community feel he was treated unfairly.
I’ve been working in crypto as a journalist for 10 years and I’ve seen the interaction of the crypto community and US politics close-up. This was the first time I had heard a political candidate, let alone a presidential candidate, say crypto could finally have what it wants and needs: freedom. As Trump now prepares his triumphant return to the White House, it’s clear his strategy paid off. Crypto is an increasingly powerful constituency right across American politics. Now it enjoys a friendly ear in the Oval Office, and it could yet spur wider transformations right across the economy.
Until about 2018, crypto was a political non-issue. Its proponents may have thought it mattered in DC, but the truth is almost no one cared. Few used it; even fewer understood it. As an editor of a crypto magazine called Breaker, I discovered this first hand. If I ran a story on crypto and politics, only the odd advisor or politician would pay attention.
But, then, the industry began donating to political candidates. Sam Bankman-Fried, who later went to prison for an $8 billion fraud, gave money to one third of Congress, writing cheques to politicians on both sides of the aisle. That balance made sense: in Congress, crypto was still largely bipartisan. Neither side cared enough to take a more assertive position on digital assets.
That’s where Trump saw an opportunity, claiming crypto for himself and his party. He recognised a rich and powerful community looking for mainstream acceptance, a community of innovators ideologically aligned on freedom and a belief in American capitalism. There was a clash between MAGA nationalism and crypto’s borderless ethos. But it didn’t seem to matter: each side was useful to the other.
