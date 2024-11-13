In the end, American assisted-suicide doctors had to come up with their own solutions. But the blend of toxic substances caused “severe pain” , so physicians tried out other combinations, tweaking the formula half-a-dozen times. Across the globe, meanwhile, there are countless variations: more than 30 chemicals are used in the different forms of oral or intravenous assisted suicide.

As with death penalty procedures, then, there is no gold standard, but rather a great variety of options, none of which has established itself as the most appropriate. According to an article in The Lancet, complication rates with assisted suicide may be even more frequent than those with the death penalty.

How serious are those complications? The data is extremely patchy, but some have attempted statistical estimates. With oral methods, a third of assisted suicides take between 90 minutes and 30 hours. Up to 9% have trouble swallowing the dose; up to 10% vomit it up; up to 2% re-emerge from their coma. There are also horror stories, such as the Dutch woman with Alzheimer’s who recovered consciousness and was held down by her daughter and husband while a doctor finally euthanised her.

Then there are the unknowns. Baroness Finlay, a palliative care specialist, told the parliamentary committee on assisted suicide last year that during executions by lethal injection, “four-fifths probably regained a degree of consciousness”. Finlay said that though there is an obvious need for more research on consciousness in euthanasia and assisted suicide, nobody has ever done a proper study.

Not everyone is so sceptical. As Silvan Luley of Dignitas has claimed: “There has been not one case that did not work, in the sense of the person not reaching the goal in a dignified way.” Dr Lonny Shavelson, of Bay Area End of Life Options, has made similar claims. “These,” he says, “are lovely deaths.”

But every claim and counterclaim should be qualified by the fundamental point: the evidence base is inadequate. No drug regulatory authority anywhere has approved any drugs for use in assisted suicide. The 2019 protocol from the Canadian Association of MAiD Assessors and Providers acknowledged that there had been “little to no research” on their recommended combinations, and “no peer-reviewed literature to guide best practice”.

In the British context, meanwhile, supporters of assisted suicide seem conscious of the need for more research. Dignity in Dying told me in a statement that assisted-suicide drugs “are under constant review amongst clinicians and that best practice is constantly developing”, and that the UK procedure would depend on “engagement with healthcare bodies and regulators”, drawing on other jurisdictions “where they are confident that the drugs used are safe, effective and provide dying people with a dignified death”.