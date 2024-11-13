Last Wednesday night, I was regaled by a young black American Uber driver all the way from Dulles airport to the Capitol, with a note-perfect reel of Trumpian talking-points. He didn’t like Trump personally, he told me — but understood why he won. It was prices; it was Ukraine; most of all it was the southern border. It felt rude to ask him which way he voted, but I think I can guess.
I’m not a political insider, but I’m hardly a neutral observer: I count many of those now celebrating in Washington among my friends. As a Brit, citizen of Schrödinger’s 51st state, I don’t get to vote; but I broadly share that cabbie’s assessment. And for all Trump’s idiosyncrasies, he is vastly preferable to the alternative. And everyone needs to calm down: this isn’t the dawn of American fascism. Rather, Trump’s election confirms that however stagnant things remain in Britain, in Washington democracy is working as it should — and history is well and truly back. Even Francis Fukuyama agrees.
Cabbie conversations are a journalistic cliché, but my driver’s outlook tallied with that of the American electorate — and with that of the now politically ascendant American New Right. Far from representing mere bigotry, ignorance, or nostalgia, this has emerged as a bracingly radical Right-wing worldview, that’s now fully articulated, widely shared, and coherent on its own terms.
A new book marks just how far these ideas have permeated Washington’s conservative institutions — and where some of the battle lines may, perhaps, be drawn over the next few years. Dawn’s Early Light: Taking Back Washington To Save America (HarperCollins) is written by Kevin Roberts, who has served since 2021 as head of the Heritage Foundation. Heritage originated the now-notorious “Project 2025”, a 900-page policy wishlist subsequently disavowed by Trump and which, nonetheless, featured heavily in Kamala Harris’ campaigning. In the wake of the furore it caused, Project 2025 has lived on as a series of internet jokes about cartoon-villain policies such as prison camps for fat people, or trapping the souls of prominent liberals in crystals. At its heart, though, more than specific policies, lay a project of institutional rewiring, and list-building for a putative second Trump administration: the two elements analysts agreed were critically missing from Trump’s implementation strategy in 2016.
Politics is proverbially the art of the possible; while it’s easy to spill ink on so colourful a figure as Trump, how far he’s able to deliver on his voters’ hopes rests heavily on those around him. And here, early indications are that the core aim of Project 2025 — staffing — will deliver. Notably, one of its key contributors, former ICE director Tom Homan, has already been announced as “border czar”. Nor is the personnel project confined to leaders: institutions such as American Moment, formed in 2021 to train young New Right-aligned Hill staffers, are now enjoying their titular moment. It’s a far cry from the turmoil back in 2016. In America at least, the realignment is here to stay.
What will that realignment look like? Perhaps more than the 900 pages of Project 2025, Roberts’ readable, polemical Dawn’s Early Light captures one of the key sensibilities percolating through this new (re)aligned administration. And this isn’t just a bit of policy tinkering here and there. It’s a whole worldview, that’s comprehensively displaced the 20th-century free-market outlook Roberts dismisses in his book as characteristic of “wax-museum conservatives”. Indeed, Roberts’ own 2021 appointment as director of Heritage, until relatively recently one of Con Inc’s institutional bastions, is a case in point. So, too, is the man who wrote the foreword to Dawn’s Early Light: New Right leading light J.D. Vance, now Vice President-elect of the United States.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe