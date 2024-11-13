I get the sense that Roberts himself might be happy to see all of America’s kids educated according to the classical model. But he stops short of proposing anything so top-down, merely prescribing “universal school choice”. But if the family and education chapters are more detailed on worldview than policy, the book gets crunchier and more combative in the chapters addressing foreign policy, the economy, and elites.

Roberts, who describes himself as a “recovering neocon” views DC’s “foreign policy Blob” as a crucial foe. This Blob comprises an alliance between “liberal internationalists” focused on globalising human rights and democracy at gunpoint, and “neoconservatives” whose interest is more American hard power. Taken together, it’s a bastion of a “woke imperialism” he views in much the same terms as my cabbie last week: that is, resources wasted on foreign entanglements of minimal relevance to America, and that would be better spent in line with the national interest.

In Roberts’ view, it’s fundamentally un-conservative to propose socially engineering other societies, let alone at gunpoint. Besides, he argues, the world has changed: the neocons’ reality has already disappeared. America is no longer the sole hegemon. It faces multipolar near-peer rivals, risks grave overstretch with military commitments on multiple fronts, and has allowed its domestic arms industry to deteriorate to a degree that throws its capacity for self-defence into question. His proposal aligns with other signals emanating from the Trump camp: burden-shifting in Europe, negotiations with Putin over Ukraine, and — significant in the light of the New Right’s overall Gramscian streak — greater transparency about foreign lobbying in Washington.

But Roberts reserves his fiercest polemic for the deracinated, deculturated, corporatist Davos class, and the “sham economy” that serves their interests. He denounces this group as “un-American”, and as having presided parasitically over a hollowing-out of America’s middle class via managerialism, de-industrialisation, and the globalisation of finance. This fake economy, he argues, should be dismantled in favour of “free enterprise and meaningful work”. He focuses particularly on those who deal with China as though it’s a friend or neutral party, when it’s better understood in Schmittian terms as a political enemy, castigating all those Americans (including Hunter Biden) in the elite class, now busily at work whitewashing, trading with, and selling assets and IP to this enemy.

Perhaps the most hot-button issue in cab-driver terms, immigration features mainly in the negative. It’s a feature of the “globalist” worldview that seeks to dissolve borders and treat “immigrants and natives as interchangeable replacement parts” while crushing all dissent via managerial tyranny. In sum, this results in a post-national corporatism that is, he argues, “functionally the same” as “socialism”.

I found this last claim less than wholly convincing, though perhaps it plays well with mainstream Republicans. Even so, I’m curious to see how much of his programme of dismantling monopolies, “re-nationalising the elite” and waging all-out war on “consolidation, cartelization, regulatory capture, DEI mandates, and ESG” makes it from theory into practice. For much of what Roberts outlines here wouldn’t sound out of place coming from Bernie Sanders. And yet, while Trump’s shrilly apocalyptic haters are mistaken to expect his administration to be objectively more oligarchic in its funders or outlook than the one that preceded it, it’s hardly oligarch-free. And it’s reasonable to assume that these wealthy individuals are already hard at work arguing for carve-outs from any putative programme of economic populism. If Amazon plutocrat Jeff Bezos is any indication, most oligarchs are pragmatists; and Bezos is hardly the only member of the ultra-rich to have read the tea-leaves.

Notoriously, and to the fury of Trump’s enemies, many in Silicon Valley have, too. And where this latter group is concerned, Roberts’ perspective is intriguingly ambivalent: he describes the internet as a “false frontier” that distracts Americans with navel-gazing and entrenches digital tyranny, surveillance, and the “Deep State”. But he also extols those aspects of the information revolution that enable remote working, small-scale manufacture and tech innovation — including in military technologies, such as Palmer Luckey’s Anduril drone systems. And he echoes a phrase popularised by “Little Tech” investor and Trump supporter Marc Andreessen: “It’s time to build.” Taken together, the vibe is a counter-intuitively potent mix of Catholic social teaching plus tech-optimism and a distinctively American, pluralistic frontier spirit.

What if any of this sensibility, then, will make it into the new Trumpian Normal? Everything now depends on those backstage Capitol staffing manoeuvres, and the compromises that result, both formally and within the party. Trump has enemies in both Houses as well as the permanent bureaucracy, while there are numerous factions in the broader Trumpian coalition, in addition to Roberts’ vision for the New Right. These include, for example, those Right-wing progressives for whom Elon Musk is perhaps the most notable figurehead: a faction that controls both vast piles of cash and also the world’s public square, to whom Trump arguably owes his victory, and for whom the New Right preoccupation with the natural family and the little guy are (to say the least) relatively low-priority. There are also plenty of neocons happy to play along, but who’ll in due course work to dilute anything that smells too strongly of Bernie or the Monroe Doctrine.

As for what any of this means on this side of the Atlantic, if Roberts gets his “controlled burn” the coming years will see European “far Right” leaders such as Jordan Bardella and Giorgia Meloni re-coded as the European centrists they really are. From a British Right-wing perspective, too, perhaps the greatest blessing will be that, in the wake of Trump’s victory, no one will pay the blindest bit of attention to anything our moribund Tory Party does or says for at least the next four years. The realignment has landed, in America, and the New Right’s bellies are full of fire; all Anglo Right-wing eyes will be on what happens across the Atlantic. Perhaps we might even dare imagine that a spark could cross the pond: that, one day, the British Right will leave off worshipping Maggie’s policy ashes, and turn instead to preserving her radical fire.