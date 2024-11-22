Always on the Left, there was a pragmatism to Prescott that tempered his ideology. Initially a passionate supporter of Michael Foot for leader, Prescott admitted in his autobiography, Pulling No Punches, that he realised early on in the leadership that he had been mistaken. He may have been a great man, but Foot was “not a party leader”.

Left pragmatism became Prescott’s hallmark as he rose through the ranks during the 18 long years of opposition after Margaret Thatcher’s victory in 1979. Another of his traits was his dogged loyalty to the leader. In 1993, John Smith was having trouble pushing the “one member one vote” constitutional change through Labour conference. It was a key plank of his project for modernising Labour’s links with the unions. If it failed, then Smith’s authority would have been damaged. Prescott swung in with a barnstorming speech and pulled conference on side.

This ability to rally the party and the wider movement behind reforms is what made Prescott such a significant figure. Never an ideologist for Blair and Brown’s New Labour party, nor a strategist like Peter Mandelson, Prescott was a persuader reaching the parts of the movement that others in the leadership couldn’t. He was critical to delivering Blair’s changes to the Labour Party’s historic Clause 4 — the “socialist objective” with another great Prescott speech helping it over the line.

But his great political abilities weren’t matched with an equal track record of achievement. His super-ministry at the beginning of the New Labour government — the Department of the Environment, Transport, and the Regions was simply too large. Yet also, in key areas, he received too little political support from the centre. The failed attempt to a Regional Assembly for the North-East was partly to blame for the political status quo that led to Brexit. If the referendum had been won, the argument goes, then similar assemblies would have been established across England during the Blair and Brown years. As they matured and developed, they would have brought politics closer to voters and drained a lot of the discontent and alienation that fuelled Brexit. And also, had the Labour government put the same energy, resources and professionalism into winning the assembly referendum as the party put into winning the 1997 and 2001 general elections, then the career of Dominic Cummings might have had a different trajectory. Cummings’ success in defeating the North-East Assembly was his launchpad into political campaigning.

Nor did Prescott ever receive the full credit for his innovative policy thinking. As Shadow Transport Secretary, he was the first major Labour figure to explore public-private partnerships to invest in modernising the railways. This was his political pragmatism in action — if fiscal prudence meant a cap on public spending, then other sources had to be tapped.

His lasting legacy was probably the Decent Homes programme — the investment programme that brought England’s two million council houses up to modern standards with new bathrooms, windows and central heating. This measure transformed the quality of life for working-class families — but, in a failure characteristic of New Labour, there wasn’t enough publicity about the programme or its benefits. Blair and Brown too often preferred to redistribute by stealth. It was a missed opportunity, not just because it was a major progressive achievement that went uncelebrated but also because every ounce of Prescott’s being would have made him a superlative message carrier on this issue.

More than anything, Prescott took politics seriously — particularly his responsibility as Deputy Leader to reduce the tensions at the top. He made regular attempts to smooth the TBGBs — as the friction between Blair and Brown was called. He would recount how he had tried to host dinners between them at Admiralty House, the Deputy Prime Minister’s official residence. “There wasn’t,” he recalled, “a full set of matching chairs for the dining room table. Gordon came in and he saw that there was a big chair and a little one — and he immediately sat in the taller one so that Tony always had to look up to him for the whole of dinner.”