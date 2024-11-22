“Every leader needs a John Prescott,” Tony Blair liked to say of his deputy. “I couldn’t have made all the changes I made, and needed to make, in the Labour Party without the support of John.”
He was right. One of the earliest attempted Cabinet revolts of the New Labour period was over the Millennium Dome. During a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prescott while Blair was travelling, speaker after speaker raised doubts about the costs, the content and the viability of the scheme assuming that the question of whether to go ahead was an open one. It wasn’t.
As Deputy Prime Minister, and Chair of Cabinet, it fell to Prescott to sum up. Adopting full Labour conference mode — where traditionally he made the closing speech — he delivered a magnificent peroration, circuitous and full of digressions but successfully summarising the Cabinet as being in full agreement with the Dome proceeding. This was Prescott doing what he did best: loyally holding a position, fixing a problem and smoothing over differences with his own inimitable rhetoric.
Not really smooth enough, though, for the modern televisual era, he was an “authentic” politician before that became a populist calling card. When he was egged during a general election campaign, he immediately swung a professional-looking punch at the demonstrator. Referring to the incident, Blair said: “John is John”, adding, “I’m lucky to have him as my deputy”. The voters got it. And they would today: Prescott would be the ideal figure to take on Nigel Farage and the Reform party.
Prescott was a giant figure in the modern Labour Party with a biography that came from a different era. The son of a railwayman, he left school at 15 to become a hotel porter, where his talent was recognised. He was sent to catering college, where, characteristically, he ended up being sacked in a dispute about pay and conditions. In 1955, he joined the Merchant Navy where he became an activist for the National Union of Seamen (NUS). For John, the fight for social justice, and for socialism, almost always had a strongly personal element. It gave him the passion that powered his career.
He channelled his radicalism into education when he went to Ruskin College in Oxford, where he stayed active in the union and was a key figure in the 1966 NUS strike that led the Wilson government to declare a state of emergency. Despite being at loggerheads with the government on this issue, Prescott’s talents were recognised by the Labour Party and in 1970 he was elected MP for Kingston upon Hull East, which he represented for 40 years.
