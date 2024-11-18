|
X Close

I was the target of Guardian misinformation It has abandoned the battlefield of ideas

(Credit: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

(Credit: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

CultureElon MuskMisinformationThe GuardianTwitterUKx
November 18, 2024   6 mins

It was quite the flounce. “This is something we have been considering for a while,” The Guardian intoned with the gravity of an Old Testament prophet as it declared in an editorial that the organisation would no longer be posting on X. “The US presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse”.

Other users have followed suit, with an exodus of accounts from X to Bluesky, a social media platform that resembles in style the pre-Musk Twitter. Taylor Swift fans are flocking in their thousands and former CNN anchor Don Lemon posted a lengthy statement outlining his own reasons for relocating. The official account of the Clifton Suspension Bridge and Museum posted a similar statement, which has led to candlelit vigils and a mass outpouring of public grief.

After the Guardian’s announcement, many users were quick to point out that misinformation, far from being the publication’s chief concern, appears to be its speciality. Since Musk has introduced “community notes” to X, journalists who post falsehoods or misleading articles have quickly been corrected. Inevitably, the Guardian has been slapped with community notes on numerous occasions, which might help explain its decision to withdraw. On its website, the Guardian proudly boasts that it “delivers fearless, investigative journalism — giving a voice to the powerless and holding power to account”. But whether its executives admit it or not, the publication has developed a reputation for extreme ideological bias.

More from this author
Is The Guardian sowing disinformation?

By Kathleen Stock

The frequent “community-noting” on X suggests that this reputation is not unfounded. For instance, when the Guardian posted a piece entitled “England riots: how has ‘two-tier policing’ myth become widespread?”, notes were quickly added to provide links to the various articles in which the Guardian has asserted that “two-tier policing” based on race and sexuality is rife. When it published an article entitled “How many more children like Sara Sharif will be killed before smacking is banned?”, the community notes quickly explained that the victim had not merely been smacked, but had suffered extreme beatings and multiple forms of torture. All such hideous acts are, of course, already illegal.

The political theorist Patrick J. Deneen has argued that ideology always fails because once its inherent “falsehoods become more evident, the gap grows between what the ideology claims and the lived experience of human beings under its domain”. Those currently scurrying away from X are effectively retreating from the battlefield of ideas envisaged by John Milton in his Areopagitica (1644) in which Truth and Falsehood are seen as antagonists. “Let her and Falsehood grapple,” he wrote, “who ever knew Truth put to the worse, in a free and open encounter?”

I was the subject of the Guardian’s misinformation tactics only the other week. Reporting on a short course on the “woke” movement that I will soon be teaching at the New College of Florida, the Guardian described me as a “controversial British media personality and culture warrior”. It is of course entirely predictable that culture warriors would brand their critics as “culture warriors”, but quite how my consistent defence of liberal values is “controversial” is anyone’s guess.

The article’s author, Jason Wilson, went on to claim that I am guilty of “courting rightwing opinion” because I have been interviewed by Jordan Peterson and Tucker Carlson. I have also appeared on shows hosted by Left-wing commentators such as Hugo Rifkind and George Galloway, but thus far I have not been accused of “courting leftwing opinion”. Perhaps Wilson is simply unfamiliar with the concept of engaging in dialogue with people of opposing views?

“Now we have the digital milk and cookies of Bluesky.”

Wilson further claimed that the course at the New College of Florida had been “reinstated”, which is odd given that it had never been cancelled in the first place. But the most egregious factual inaccuracy came when Wilson, in pointing out that I have written for Spiked, described the magazine as “hard-right”. Spiked began its existence as Living Marxism, and has consistently supported free speech, the values of democracy and liberal immigration policies, while vehemently opposing all forms of racism and white nationalism. Mislabelling Spiked as “hard-right” is either outright dishonesty or staggering ignorance. It’s what happens when journalistic standards are subordinated to propaganda.

The crowning moment of Wilson’s inadvertent self-satire was when he admitted, in light of my forthcoming course on the “woke movement”, that he had been actively searching for non-profit organisations which might qualify as members. He writes — and I am not making this up — “The Guardian’s search of IRS non-profit records indicate that while there are some 20 nonprofits with the word ‘woke’ in their names, none have reported any income in their most recent filings, and most appear to be inactive.” Wilson genuinely seems to believe that one can only subscribe to an ideology if it is registered with the government and has applied for tax exemptions. This is a species of literal-mindedness so colossal that it must surely be eligible for some kind of award.

On reflection, I got off lightly. A far more egregious example of the Guardian’s mendacity was the controversy over the Wi Spa in Los Angeles in 2021. A video of a woman who calls herself “CubanaAngel” on Instagram was posted online, in which she could be seen complaining to the staff about a naked man in the women’s jacuzzi area. The man in question, Darren Agee Merager, was a registered sex offender with previous convictions for indecent exposure, and it was alleged that the complainant at the Wi Spa had seen him semi-erect. “So it’s okay for a man to go into the women’s section and show his penis around the other women, young little girls — underage — in your spa?” she had said to staff, who defended his right to be there on the grounds of self-identification.

Josephine Bartosch outlined the sequence of events in an article for The Critic. After the video went viral, protests outside the spa were organised by women’s rights campaigners. These were quickly smeared as “far right” and mobbed by so-called “anti-fascist” protesters. The Guardian, having spent years promoting the notion that womanhood is an identity category rather than a biological reality, and having faced allegations of driving female journalists from its staff for their gender-critical views, then produced two articles in quick succession that implied CubanaAngel’s complaints were a hoax. The writers claimed that the incident “provided clear evidence of the links between anti-trans and far-right movements”, while Guardian columnist Owen Jones called the entire incident a “campaign of lies”.

More from this author
It's time to flee your utopia

By Alex O'Connor

Even when it emerged that Merager had been charged for indecent exposure at the Wi Spa, the Guardian continued to conflate the female protesters with the far-Right agitators who had turned up to exploit the situation. As Bartosch puts it, “For all the Guardian’s handwringing about #metoo, when it comes to believing the women who complained about Merager’s crime, rather than ‘giving a voice to the powerless’ they pretended his victims didn’t exist. Women like CubanaAngel are ideological inconveniences.”

The combination of Musk’s successful Twitter bid and a forthcoming second term for Donald Trump has curdled many once sensible minds. Those who were comfortable with the echo chamber that Twitter had formerly established, where users were routinely banned for pointing out that no human being has ever changed sex, are now looking for an alternative. It is the psychological equivalent of the “safe space” mentality, one which led Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy to establish a “Self-Care Suite” after Trump’s victory. Here students could isolate themselves and process their trauma by playing with Lego, drawing with crayons, and bingeing on milk and cookies.

And now we have the digital milk and cookies of Bluesky, where users can be shielded from the disorientation that occurs where plurality of opinion is permitted. Such online echo chambers are of course largely to blame for the escalation of political tribalism that we have seen in recent years, and also for the sense of shock that many experience when elections don’t go their way. While it is true that Musk has reinstated accounts on X that post some genuinely objectionable material, this is the price one pays for an open marketplace of ideas.

This desire to avoid any challenges to one’s ideological certainties is becoming more widespread, and there is a sense in which we are entering a new phase in the culture war. I am not celebrating the departure of activists to Bluesky, because I would rather hear their views and see them participate in these important debates. By insulating themselves from criticism, and seeking platforms where their misrepresentations will not be flagged, the Guardian and its ilk are doing themselves no favours. If they are serious about their goals, they should reconsider their resolution to speak only to those who will unquestioningly cheer them on. Those who withdraw from the debate stand no chance of winning it.

Andrew Doyle is a comedian and creator of the Twitter persona Titania McGrath

andrewdoyle_com

Join the discussion

Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber

To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.

Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.

Subscribe
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

14 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Max Price
Max Price
3 hours ago

It’s because their positions don’t cut the mustard, don’t pass the pub test. They are like rickety tables that constantly need to be propped up by filler. Of course they don’t want a battle of ideas. They want to indoctrinate as many people as possible. Being on a platform that allows criticism of their articles complicates everything.

14
0
Reply
Lesley van Reenen
Lesley van Reenen
2 hours ago

Here is a recent Guardian headline “People around the world are appalled by Trump’s win, but women have been gripped by a visceral horror.” “This misogynist administration’s hatred has been written on women’s bodies…”.
Just hyperbolic garbage. Frankly I am more viscerally horrified by ‘Biden’s’ actions on Ukraine yesterday where he is flirting with WW3.

9
0
Reply
Rasmus Fogh
Rasmus Fogh
13 minutes ago
Reply to  Lesley van Reenen

‘Hyperbolic garbage’ – now that I can agree with. Actually I think that that headline is sexist. Trump’s win gripped me by visceral horror too – why is it only the feelings of women that matter 😉 .

0
0
Reply
UnHerd Reader
UnHerd Reader
4 hours ago

It appears the new red badge of courage is the letter “C”, for “Cancelled”. Congratulations for the achievement. Best wishes with your new class.

7
0
Reply
Janet G
Janet G
6 hours ago

I read the Guardian online but I don’t trust it.

7
-1
Reply
Simon Blanchard
Simon Blanchard
8 minutes ago
Reply to  Janet G

Yes, I give it an occasional scan in the spirit of “know thine enemy”.

0
0
Reply
Lesley van Reenen
Lesley van Reenen
2 hours ago

I really enjoyed this article – it is spot on. I follow The Guardian for some of the gut laughs it gives me.

3
0
Reply
Katharine Eyre
Katharine Eyre
3 minutes ago
Reply to  Lesley van Reenen

I still go on there occasionally. They have some interesting series, like the one about people who have started over with life after 60. I like that. Marina Hyde can occasionally be funny. And, if I’m feeling particularly sporty, then I’ll look at what Owen Jones is writing. I was recently shocked to find I agreed with him for about 2/3 of an article.

0
0
Reply
Katharine Eyre
Katharine Eyre
13 minutes ago

A brief translation guide for if you happen to find yourself (despite all precautions) in a conversation with a Guardianista:
“Far-right” = anything outside of my very limited range of opinion
“Discussing X issue could be weaponised by the far-right” = We know there’s a problem with X issue and we suspect our completely unrealistic view of the world may be at least partly to blame for the mess, but we’re never going to own up to it because our entire belief system would come crashing down, so let’s move right along.
“Disinformation/misinformation” = see entry for “far-right”. Also: “anything I can’t be bothered to interrogate or verify because shouting people down and smearing them is just so much easier”

3
0
Reply
ChilblainEdwardOlmos
ChilblainEdwardOlmos
6 minutes ago

Bravo!

0
0
Reply
Rasmus Fogh
Rasmus Fogh
17 minutes ago

The examples he gives are not ‘misinformation’, with a single possible exception. ‘Misinformation’ is when someone is pushing something as a known fact when there is no evidence for it, such as asylum applicants in Spingfield eating people’s cats, widespread election fraud costing Donald Trump the 2020 election, or the MMR vaccine causing autism. Whether someone is ‘far right’ or a ‘culture warrior’ or there is a movement that can be called ‘woke’ is just the Guardian pushing its ideological prejudices as if everybody ought to agree with them. It is tiresome, silly, bad for debate, and makes the paper rather useless for those who do not agreee; I skip or distrust a majority of the Guardian articles. But insisting on your opinions is not the same as misrepresenting facts. And, just in case it is relevant, the fact that others are biased does not mean that it is OK for your side to tell straight lies.

0
-1
Reply