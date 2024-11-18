It was quite the flounce. “This is something we have been considering for a while,” The Guardian intoned with the gravity of an Old Testament prophet as it declared in an editorial that the organisation would no longer be posting on X. “The US presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse”.
Other users have followed suit, with an exodus of accounts from X to Bluesky, a social media platform that resembles in style the pre-Musk Twitter. Taylor Swift fans are flocking in their thousands and former CNN anchor Don Lemon posted a lengthy statement outlining his own reasons for relocating. The official account of the Clifton Suspension Bridge and Museum posted a similar statement, which has led to candlelit vigils and a mass outpouring of public grief.
After the Guardian’s announcement, many users were quick to point out that misinformation, far from being the publication’s chief concern, appears to be its speciality. Since Musk has introduced “community notes” to X, journalists who post falsehoods or misleading articles have quickly been corrected. Inevitably, the Guardian has been slapped with community notes on numerous occasions, which might help explain its decision to withdraw. On its website, the Guardian proudly boasts that it “delivers fearless, investigative journalism — giving a voice to the powerless and holding power to account”. But whether its executives admit it or not, the publication has developed a reputation for extreme ideological bias.
The frequent “community-noting” on X suggests that this reputation is not unfounded. For instance, when the Guardian posted a piece entitled “England riots: how has ‘two-tier policing’ myth become widespread?”, notes were quickly added to provide links to the various articles in which the Guardian has asserted that “two-tier policing” based on race and sexuality is rife. When it published an article entitled “How many more children like Sara Sharif will be killed before smacking is banned?”, the community notes quickly explained that the victim had not merely been smacked, but had suffered extreme beatings and multiple forms of torture. All such hideous acts are, of course, already illegal.
The political theorist Patrick J. Deneen has argued that ideology always fails because once its inherent “falsehoods become more evident, the gap grows between what the ideology claims and the lived experience of human beings under its domain”. Those currently scurrying away from X are effectively retreating from the battlefield of ideas envisaged by John Milton in his Areopagitica (1644) in which Truth and Falsehood are seen as antagonists. “Let her and Falsehood grapple,” he wrote, “who ever knew Truth put to the worse, in a free and open encounter?”
I was the subject of the Guardian’s misinformation tactics only the other week. Reporting on a short course on the “woke” movement that I will soon be teaching at the New College of Florida, the Guardian described me as a “controversial British media personality and culture warrior”. It is of course entirely predictable that culture warriors would brand their critics as “culture warriors”, but quite how my consistent defence of liberal values is “controversial” is anyone’s guess.
It’s because their positions don’t cut the mustard, don’t pass the pub test. They are like rickety tables that constantly need to be propped up by filler. Of course they don’t want a battle of ideas. They want to indoctrinate as many people as possible. Being on a platform that allows criticism of their articles complicates everything.
Here is a recent Guardian headline “People around the world are appalled by Trump’s win, but women have been gripped by a visceral horror.” “This misogynist administration’s hatred has been written on women’s bodies…”.
Just hyperbolic garbage. Frankly I am more viscerally horrified by ‘Biden’s’ actions on Ukraine yesterday where he is flirting with WW3.
‘Hyperbolic garbage’ – now that I can agree with. Actually I think that that headline is sexist. Trump’s win gripped me by visceral horror too – why is it only the feelings of women that matter 😉 .
It appears the new red badge of courage is the letter “C”, for “Cancelled”. Congratulations for the achievement. Best wishes with your new class.
I read the Guardian online but I don’t trust it.
Yes, I give it an occasional scan in the spirit of “know thine enemy”.
I really enjoyed this article – it is spot on. I follow The Guardian for some of the gut laughs it gives me.
I still go on there occasionally. They have some interesting series, like the one about people who have started over with life after 60. I like that. Marina Hyde can occasionally be funny. And, if I’m feeling particularly sporty, then I’ll look at what Owen Jones is writing. I was recently shocked to find I agreed with him for about 2/3 of an article.
A brief translation guide for if you happen to find yourself (despite all precautions) in a conversation with a Guardianista:
“Far-right” = anything outside of my very limited range of opinion
“Discussing X issue could be weaponised by the far-right” = We know there’s a problem with X issue and we suspect our completely unrealistic view of the world may be at least partly to blame for the mess, but we’re never going to own up to it because our entire belief system would come crashing down, so let’s move right along.
“Disinformation/misinformation” = see entry for “far-right”. Also: “anything I can’t be bothered to interrogate or verify because shouting people down and smearing them is just so much easier”
Bravo!
The examples he gives are not ‘misinformation’, with a single possible exception. ‘Misinformation’ is when someone is pushing something as a known fact when there is no evidence for it, such as asylum applicants in Spingfield eating people’s cats, widespread election fraud costing Donald Trump the 2020 election, or the MMR vaccine causing autism. Whether someone is ‘far right’ or a ‘culture warrior’ or there is a movement that can be called ‘woke’ is just the Guardian pushing its ideological prejudices as if everybody ought to agree with them. It is tiresome, silly, bad for debate, and makes the paper rather useless for those who do not agreee; I skip or distrust a majority of the Guardian articles. But insisting on your opinions is not the same as misrepresenting facts. And, just in case it is relevant, the fact that others are biased does not mean that it is OK for your side to tell straight lies.