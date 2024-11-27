Even Trump’s more disruptive picks in 2016 were solidly on the Right, from the longtime donor and activist Betsy DeVos to Rex Tillerson, who was first recommended to Trump by Condoleezza Rice and Robert Gates. Tillerson’s nomination even drew support from Dick Cheney.

But with a win in the popular vote and demographic winds shifting in his favour, Trump did the unthinkable this time around. This cabinet is a mix of bomb-throwers and GOP foot soldiers — slotting a fierce critic of government surveillance like Tulsi Gabbard next to John Ratcliffe, who is a staunch defender of controversial spy powers. If confirmed, Kennedy will rub elbows with Russell Vought, a longtime proponent of deregulation and cultural conservatism, and Chris Wright, a fracking executive.

Gabbard herself has said that Marco Rubio — nominated to lead the State Department — represents “the neocon, warmongering establishment of Washington, D.C.” As Director of National Intelligence, Gabbard’s sphere of influence would overlap significantly with Rubio’s. While Trump’s prior disagreements with his own nominees have been hashed out — and this is good enough for the GOP base — their disagreements with one another have not. How long the collective bunch will hold the peace is anyone’s guess.

But there is one thing that knits these characters together: their loyalty to Trump. It would be foolish to assume this will necessarily prevent discord and chaos. But perhaps these aren’t obstacles to success. During his first term, Trump openly said internal conflict was “the best way to go”, as news of fights between advisers such as John Bolton and John Kelly leaked into the press.

“It’s tough,” Trump said. “I like conflict, I like having two people with different points of view, and I certainly have that. And then I make a decision. But I like watching it, I like seeing it, and I think it’s the best way to go.”

This is not the way either major party has viewed presidential cabinets in the past; they were always considered places to park supportive ideologues. Even Barack Obama, elected on the mandate of “hope and change”, shied away from nominating Kennedy to head up the Environmental Protection Agency in 2008. Described by Politico at the time as a “well-respected climate lawyer”, a Chamber of Commerce lobbyist told the outlet that “a Kennedy appointment is as liberal as you can possibly get. There is no one [candidate] based firmer in extremes.”