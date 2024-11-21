The day after the presidential election, Stephen Colbert — ostensibly a comic — opened his CBS show by addressing his audience like a doctor delivering a terminal diagnosis. “Hey there, how are you doing?” he asked, gazing softly into the camera. “If you watch this show regularly, I’m guessing you’re not doing great. Me neither.” Over on NBC, Seth Meyers was less unctuous but similarly displeased with the result. Jon Stewart, fronting The Daily Show on Comedy Central, warned solemnly against rushing to take any lessons from the defeat. And on HBO, there was John Oliver blisteringly disappointed in the electorate.
Three men behind three desks in three near-identical formats, espousing near-identical views. It shouldn’t matter much what this clique has to say about the presidency. But it does. Though Trump is usually held up as the pinnacle of politics merging with the entertainment industry, the truth is that the liberal side got there well ahead, thanks to the merging of current affairs and comedy that has characterised the late-night TV show since the Nineties. These hosts don’t speak to the nation, but they do speak to — and for — an influential slice of the Democratic establishment. Right now, they seem determined to use their influence to ensure that only the wrong questions get asked.
Crucially, the late-night caucus has declared itself opposed to any introspection on whether the Democrats were hurt by their lurch into identity politics. On this, the numbers are very obvious: it’s a yes. Kamala Harris’s campaign attempted to speak to black, latina/latino (not latinx) and women voters as blocs, and these efforts failed to engage sufficiently. Worse, Harris’s past statements in support of a maximalist version of trans rights came back to haunt her badly during the campaign.
One of the most effective spots run by the Trump campaign simply showed Harris in 2019, asserting her support for taxpayer-funded transition surgeries for prisoners. It also referenced her backing for male athletes in girls’ high-school sports. It ended with the punchy slogan: “Kamala is for they/them, President Trump is for you.” One analysis said it produced a 2.7 swing towards Trump in voters who viewed it. Bad enough that this underlined Harris’s association with a deeply unpopular cause. Worse, in an election where the economy was of prime importance, it reminded voters that they would be picking up the cheque for these values.
The undeniable salience of the trans issue means that this became the first line of defensiveness for the late-night shows. During his show Last Week Tonight, Oliver fumed that “it was frustrating to see the Harris campaign failed to formulate a response” on gender, “especially because it’s pretty easy to do”. Meyers was somehow even more dismissive: “Anyone suggesting Democrats could win elections by throwing trans people under the bus, let me just say: fuck off.”
Of course, the late-night hosts haven’t always held faultlessly liberal opinions. Back in 2013, both Stewart and Colbert were taken to task for jokes about “tranny hookers” and unconvincing transvestites. But over the last 10 years, all of them have fallen in line with the activist position on bathrooms, sports and child transition. In 2018, Colbert (then performing as himself rather than the Stephen Colbert character) confidently told his audience “gender is clearly a spectrum, we know this”. In 2022, Stewart made an episode of his Apple TV show The Problem With Jon Stewart that credulously repeated activist talking points about child transition.
