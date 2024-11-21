Since 1996, The Daily Show had been hosted by Stewart (he left in 2015 and returned this year). It offered fact-dense political satire with an explicitly Left-wing bent, and became a refuge for Democrats in the wilderness of the George W. Bush presidency. The liberal cause was out in the cold politically, but it still had cultural clout. “It would be no overstatement to say that, in the pre-Obama years that followed, the leader of Democratic resistance was Jon Stewart, and he was holding rallies weeknights at 11 p.m Eastern on Comedy Central,” wrote Devin Gordon in a 2022 profile of Stewart.

It’s hard to exaggerate how important Stewart was to an audience that was in danger of feeling utterly defeated by their times. The Daily Show offered a still point of intelligence in the churn of a dumb world, and the relief of laughter at the absurdity of the free world being governed by (imagine!) George W Bush. Stewart’s style — clever but not lofty, funny but still serious, charming but also forensic — presaged Obama’s own urbane presentation.

Not that Stewart would want to embrace such responsibility. His work, he has said, is “pleasant, it’s a distraction… but ultimately feckless”. This feels not entirely honest. As a clapter purveyor, he got to choose when he was playing the clown and when he was playing the legislator. Each role gave cover to the other. Stewart is conflicted about his legacy now. In the years after he first stepped down from The Daily Show, he’s said, “almost everything that I believed and advocated for didn’t come to pass, and probably got worse”.

Perhaps his mistake was believing that satire had any power beyond the destructive. It seems far healthier to take the approach of Peter Cook, who liked to say that he modelled his club The Establishment on “those wonderful Berlin cabarets which did so much to stop the rise of Hitler and prevent the outbreak of the Second World War”. The worst thing that can happen to a comedian is for them to start to believe in the myth of their own importance.

Stewart couldn’t change politics, but he did change entertainment. Without him, there would probably be no Meyers, or at least not the Meyers that exists now (he has said that his version of late-night TV owes a direct debt to The Daily Show). There would almost certainly be no Oliver or Colbert, since both of them got their big breaks on The Daily Show during Stewart’s tenure — Oliver in the role of British correspondent, and Colbert playing a parody version of a Right-wing broadcaster called (confusingly) Stephen Colbert.

This was a time when the Right-wing media in America was dominated by figures who were both emotionally unhinged and factually unencumbered (Glenn Beck, for example). Colbert skewered them so brilliantly that some of his phrases are now embedded in the language. In 2004, he came up with “truthiness” to denote something that feels true without being, in point of fact, true. And in 2006, he delivered the immortal line “reality has a well-known liberal bias” (a twist on the habitual Right-wing complaint of liberal bias in the media) while roasting George W. Bush at the White House correspondents dinner.

These jokes stuck because they named something that was instantly recognisable. The Right, which was then engaged in its flirtation with the Tea Party, had a whole host of quarrels with actuality — from the mysterious failure of WMD to materialise in Iraq, to the denial of man-made global warming, to the bizarre revival of creationism. Maybe it simply was the case that the Left was dealing with reality while the Right dealt in wishful thinking. Pointing that out and laughing seemed a worthwhile enterprise. Meanwhile, comedians who didn’t fit so comfortably into the Left-liberal consensus dominating TV started to explore new mediums such as podcasts: The Joe Rogan Experience, launched in 2009.

Superiority feeds complacency. When the world you deal in can be contained safely within the borders of a TV screen, it’s easy to begin to believe that you really do have all the answers — especially when you have a tame audience constantly affirming that you’re all on the right side of history together. As Oliver said, in a recent segment on Robert F Kennedy Jr, “it does show just how easy it is to reel people in when you’re spouting self-assured bullshit on an unchallenged platform”. Presumably, this was never intended as a self-own, but it perfectly describes the situation of the late-night host, grown flabby on endless audience affirmation untempered by responsibility.

Is it really a surprise that, as political comedy stopped even notionally attempting to be funny, politics in America was overtaken by Trump, who treats his rallies like stand-up gigs? Trump was a gift to late night in the Obama years: a foe with all the belligerence and bizarreness that had characterised the best targets of the George W Bush government. The late-night shows thought he was safe to promote to the level of unofficial opposition, because they couldn’t imagine anyone taking him seriously. They had lost contact with the part of the country that did.

The late-night shows don’t have the force they used to have. The biggest broadcasting moment of this presidential election was Trump going on Rogan’s podcast and spitballing about becoming a “whale psychiatrist”: the alternative media is just the media now, and it’s more spectacularly absurd than anything Colbert imagined. Even those, like me, who are depressed at the prospect of another Trump term have to admit that this is a lot more entertaining than being hectored by a man at a desk.

The next generation of liberal media will probably be born the same way the Republican media was, out of the glare of the TV lights, where you have to do more than turn on the APPLAUSE sign to bring your audience with you. “The resistance” isn’t on NBC, CBS, HBO or Comedy Central. All you’ll find there are some has-beens working their tired schtick, telling a shrinking circle of people feel-good untruths with pauses for applause. Jesters should never be confused with moral authorities.