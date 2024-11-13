This past summer, I spent a morning hunting for shrimp and prawns on a remote beach in Scotland. It was the kind of ritual interaction with nature that modern people have long prized: wading through tidal pools at the edge of a rough ocean, I felt I was stepping beyond the margins of the human world, into some purer, wilder element. And yet, as I sat sifting and cleaning the tiny crustaceans I’d gathered, I struggled to suppress a disturbing thought. It is very likely those organisms contained microscopic pieces of plastic.
Over the last two decades, it has become increasingly clear that plastic is everywhere. While the material is largely resistant to decomposition, it does degrade and shed small fragments, known as microplastics, which vary in size from millimetres down to microns and nanometres. These are now part of the fabric of our physical world. They have found their way into fresh Antarctic snow, and are accumulating in the deepest regions of the ocean. They are present up and down marine food-chains, and in agricultural soil. In Florida, plastic accounts for more than 1% of the body weight of some hatchling sea turtles.
The alleged microplastic discoveries extend deep into our own bodies as well, in a morbid list of nouns: lungs, heart, liver, intestines, blood, semen, penises, testes, placenta, breast milk. Most recently, their presence has been reported in the olfactory bulb of the brain. And the build-up of plastic is only going to grow. We produce more than 400 million metric tonnes of it every year, and that is predicted to increase by 70% by 2040. Plastics are now used in an enormous range of products — in clothes and carpets, paint and pipes, buildings and roads, tea bags and cigarette filters. Very little is recycled: less than 5% in the United States, which is by some margin the biggest consumer of plastic on a per-person basis. In any case, it would be more accurate to say down-cycled, since most discarded plastic can only be reconstituted in lower-grade forms. According to a widely cited estimate, the equivalent of a truckload of plastic waste enters the ocean every minute.
If some of this will end up in our bodily tissues, the question, naturally, is how harmful it is. The answer is that we aren’t sure. Various pathologies caused by plastic ingestion have been observed in wild animals, such as the scarring of sea birds’ digestive tracts. Plastic shreds can also act as vectors for toxic, hormone-disrupting chemicals such as Phthalates and Bisphenol A, which are used in the fabrication process. Lab studies have linked microplastics to a range of nasty-sounding effects, but the extent to which these are occurring inside the body is still unclear. Microplastics may help to explain falling sperm counts, neurodegenerative diseases and rising cancer rates in young people — but then again, they may not.
For the time being, then, microplastics are as much a cultural phenomenon as a medical one. With so much uncertainty surrounding their effects, they tell us more about the anxieties that lurk in our minds than the health of our bodies. In fact, they tell us something important about our relationship with the modern world itself.
Plastic has a claim to be one of the great human achievements of the past century. In 1941, two British chemists anticipated the coming age of “Plastic Man”, who would live in a world where “man, like a magician, makes what he wants for almost every need”. In the following decades, as scientists learned to arrange hydrogen and carbon atoms in long chains of molecules, known as polymers, they gradually made this vision a reality. For the first time, human beings could make materials with properties of their choosing, whether firm or malleable, wearable or tearable, waterproof, heatproof or indeed bulletproof.
