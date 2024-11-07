On Tuesday nights, in the boarding houses of my single-sex school, girls crowded around laptops to watch seasoned Sloanes tear each other to bits on catch-up TV. They gawped as the cast of Made in Chelsea shagged each other’s boyfriends, slapped exes and disappeared into dark corners of Raffles. The toxicity of this programme was unmatched.
A decade on, some of MIC’s most esteemed alumni — Binky Felstead, Lucy Watson and Rosie Fortescue — have reunited for Beyond Chelsea, a where-are-they-now series which The Guardian uncharacteristically declared “needs some backstabbing”. Unlike the intoxicating original, this spin-off, defanged by welfare concerns, is “bland”.
For many teenage girls in the 2010s, reality TV was everything. We cut our Gen Z teeth on a particularly nasty era of “scripted reality”. Producers feeding lines, stirring up behind-the-scenes beef and having cast members replay breakups in front of the cameras became the standard — a format that proved to be gold dust for production companies at ITV (TOWIE, Ibiza Weekender), E4 (Made in Chelsea) and MTV (Geordie Shore, The Hills, Ex on the Beach). Since then, streaming has blown the scripted-reality format out of the water. But it’s worth remembering how the shows we watched forged our ideas about celebrity and class.
Everyone’s favourite Made in Chelsea “character”, a true agent of chaos, was Spencer Matthews. In a pre-MeToo world he was just about acceptable — a medium-ugly Jack the Lad who meted out schadenfreude to every woman who was too nice and too pretty to go unscathed. The most memorable of which has to be his spectacular 2013 break-up with Louise Thompson, staged on Putney Bridge. Years later, Matthews revealed that the two had broken up off-camera the night before — only to be told to recreate the moment by producers. “It’s hard to respect you when you allow me to cheat on you,” he immortally told the sobbing 22-year-old. Having lately rebranded as a recovering alcoholic and fitness influencer, Matthews said of the scene, “I feel embarrassed about it.” So he should, but from what I recall of the time, he was only burnished by his misbehaviour.
What distinguished MiC from other scripted-reality shows of its day was a vibe of aspirational refinement. Unlike the fake-tanned, fake-breasted northerners chunning in local the Popworld on Geordie Shore, its bright young things attended shooting parties on rented estates, hosted flapper-themed “soirées” and, in fits of pique, swilled not pints but Bolly. At least, that was what we saw. The reality, I suspect, must have been quite different — one hears whispers about the dysfunctional lives of the programmes’ young cast members, their days-long benders and, through the thick fog of privilege and addiction, being riled up by producers to lash out at one another like snakes milked for venom.
The facade of untouchable poshness, unique among reality programmes of this era, sweetened the satisfaction of tiffs and spats: this show was at once a moving Pinterest board (at my school, predictably, many girls dreamt of slinking down the King’s Road in a freshly waxed Barbour with K-Middleton chestnut curls) and deliciously sadistic. Every episode stages a fall from grace for a girl who is too envied to last, answering the blend of awe and disdain which such upper-crust women tend to inspire. Nobody wants to see Downton’s Mary Crawley end up with boring old Matthew in sickening harmony — we want to see him paralysed below the waist during the First World War then bumped off in a car crash after welcoming the couple’s first child, leaving her wracked by grief and hardship.