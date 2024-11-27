In her first month as leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch has got off to an opportune start. Ignore all the headline-grabbing chatter about her unpopularity, the latest YouGov survey reveals that she has opened a viable route to power. Whether she seizes or squanders it, we will soon discover.
Having inherited a party that has haemorrhaged voters to the Liberal Democrats on the Left, and Reform on the Right, and collapsed among the under-25s, Badenoch’s core challenge is to win them back. Ingeniously, despite facing an utterly unrepresentative electorate of die-hard Tories, she has won the leadership contest without committing herself to a specific programme that would further alienate these three groups. She now needs to craft a strategy that attracts them back.
Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have made this far easier than it ought to be. Their series of missteps continues, not only with Starmer’s active support for the Harris campaign making relations with our crucial ally more difficult than necessary. Closer to home, Labour has presented its opponents with more voter-sensitive gift-horses as the economy nose-dives into stagflation. Advancing the EV-only policy to 2030 from the EU-aligned 2035, and the prospective Trump date of Never, ranks the priorities of young metropolitans over the job losses that will be inflicted on the Northern working class — not to mention or the 1,300 workers just gone from Vauxhall vans. It’s no wonder that an astonishing 31% of Labour voters already rate Starmer “unfavourably”. Having won a huge parliamentary majority on only 32% of the vote, many of his new MPs are sitting on tiny majorities destined for defeat in 2029. But whether the beneficiaries are the Liberal Democrats, the Greens, Reform, the SNP, or the Tories, depends heavily on Kemi Badenoch. As Leader of the Opposition, she is in pole position both to grab media attention, and to set out a credible alternative to the managed decline embodied by Labour.
As an immigrant from Nigeria at its most dysfunctional, Badenoch sees Britain as a haven of order. She has already offered her immigrant’s perspective on the virtues and flaws of British society to good effect. In interviews, when asked about her moral values, she describes herself as “an agnostic who is culturally Christian”. Would any current Labour politician dare to make such a remark? To understand its full significance, I found myself re-reading Larry Siedentop’s Inventing the Individual, a landmark book in political philosophy. It traces the early Christian origins of the ideas and institutions on which our distinctive notion of rights and duties in European and North American societies still rests.
The Nigeria that the young Badenoch left in 1996 lacked common national values, being riven by bitter divisions. Its north was largely an Islamic culture recognising a duty of submission to authority; its south was predominantly Christian fundamentalist; and around the country there were pockets of deference to pre-colonial kingship. Enabled by this lack of common moral foundations, a corrupt military dictator thrived, rewarding loyalty with commercial privileges.
Badenoch recognised that the Britain of 1996 was far more functional than the society she had left behind and was astonished to find her fellow students here denigrating it. They were taking for granted an inheritance that she realised must have been built by centuries of struggle and could easily be eroded. While such ideas have become deeply unfashionable within the liberal establishment on both sides of the Atlantic, the liberals are in the minority — as Kamala Harris disastrously discovered. Badenoch may have the same skin colour as Harris, but her political philosophy and backstory edge closer to that of the Vice-President-Elect J.D. Vance. As a black immigrant, she can craft a credible and ethical Britain First agenda without taints of racism or imperialism.
Badenoch needs to start, though, by getting rid of the greedy stench of the Liz Truss package that still cloaks the party: the tax-cutting for the rich and public-service cutting for everyone else. This was widely recognised as morally repellent, alienating the many Conservative voters who fled to the Liberal Democrats. The worst news for Badenoch, according to YouGov, is that 59% of Liberal Democrat voters view her unfavourably, compared to only 13% favourably. She needs to use some of that hard-won flexibility to apologise for that greed-agenda and decisively renounce it. She must renounce, too, the financier vision of Singapore-on-Thames: such a programme would gift high-earners in the City and Canary Wharf rates of taxation comparable to the low level of Singapore. It’s an image that alienated many Tories. It dismissed the Britains beyond the Thames bubble — and sure enough, it was beyond the Thames that most Tory seats were lost. Many of those lost to the Liberal Democrats live in towns in the southwest; those lost in the Red Wall are on the east and west coasts. Here, there is further bad news for Badenoch: she is seen as Metropolitan — 23% of Londoners are favourable to her compared to only 18% of Northerners. It’s early days, but I have not detected any signs of this yet in her messaging.
