Do you remember a time when women on television could be exhilaratingly rude about what other women looked like without everyone else being Deeply Disappointed? On Wednesday I had a flashback to this distant state of affairs as I saw several headlines featuring the words “Trinny and Susannah”.
Those iconic names thrust me back to 2003 or thereabouts, where — fag in hand on the sofa, bootcut trousers flapping round my ankles — along with much of the country I would find myself raptly watching two posh birds on telly, nominally talking about fashion. Each had a resting bitch face, stripy hair, and anhedonic drawl. In my memory, one of them is jabbing the other’s arm fat aggressively and saying her bracelet makes her look like a Roman Centurion going into battle. It really is true that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.
The news stories this week — in the vaguest sense of “news” — were about the respective 20-something daughters of former What Not To Wear presenters Trinny Woodall and Susannah Constantine. Lyla (Trinny’s daughter) and Esme (Susannah’s) are apparently good pals, jointly occupying Tatler’s latest cover and giving an interview together.
Displaying the slavish respect for social etiquette we have come to expect from members of her generation, Lyla said of the pair’s more famous mothers: “I think they would be cancelled if the show was made now. You can’t really speak to people like that anymore and say things like, ‘You’re so ugly.’” She’s probably right, though. It certainly was a different time. Back then, we even called them Trinny and Tranny and nobody lost their jobs.
Checking in with the internet to remind myself of the details, I found myself gasping with laughter at the two presenters’ brutal summations, coming thick and fast as they comment on the secret filming of some poor schmuck before that week’s redemptive fashion makeover. Take Trinny to a sartorially challenged Church of England vicar: “Just because you wear a dog collar during the day doesn’t give you an excuse to look like a dog’s dinner at night.” Later on, Susannah tells the same woman that she looks like “Robin Cousins about to go onto the ice rink in those trousers”.
In another episode, Trinny says of an admin manager attempting to use quirky prints to distract from her large bosom: “To have a skyscraper on your left tit and a bridge on your right does nothing to detract from the size of your breasts.” But then again, they are just as critical about themselves. Susannah frequently unveils her wobbly tummy in order to poke and berate it for the benefit of viewers. The skeletal Trinny gamely does her bit too, persisting in the fiction that she is a “saddlebagger” with “thick calves” and “stumpy legs”.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe