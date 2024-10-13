The European Union is about to enter what could prove to be the most ominous phase in its troubled history. In a few weeks, Ursula von der Leyen’s new European Commission will officially take office, at which point she will have almost unfettered control over the bloc’s politics.
When von der Leyen introduced the new Commission’s lineup and organisational structure last month, even the typically Brussels-friendly mainstream media was forced to admit that what she had pulled off was nothing short of a coup. By placing loyalists in strategic roles, marginalising her critics, and establishing a complicated web of dependencies and overlapping duties that prevent any individual from gaining excessive influence, the Commission President has set the stage for an unprecedented supranational “power grab” that will further centralise authority in Brussels —specifically in the hands of von der Leyen herself.
She is busy transforming the Commission “from a collegial body into a presidential office”, noted Alberto Alemanno, EU law professor at HEC Paris. But this is the culmination of a longstanding process. The Commission has been stealthily expanding its powers for a long time, evolving from technical body into full-blooded political actor, resulting in a major transfer of sovereignty from the national to the supranational level at the expense of democratic control and accountability. But this “Commissionisation” is now being taken to a whole new level.
Consider the bloc’s foreign policy, and its defence and security policy in particular. It has gone relatively unnoticed that von der Leyen has used the Ukraine crisis to push for an expansion of the Commission’s top-down executive powers, leading to a de facto supranationalisation of the EU’s foreign policy (despite the fact that the Commission has no formal competence over such matters), while ensuring the bloc’s alignment with (or, rather, subordination to) the US-Nato strategy.
A signal aspect of this move has been the appointment to key defence and foreign policy roles of representatives from the Baltic states (total population: a bit more than 6 million), which have now been bumped up the political food chain because they share von der Leyen’s über-hawkish stance toward Russia. One particularly important figure is Andrius Kubilius, former Prime Minister of Lithuania, who, if confirmed, will take on the role of the EU’s first Commissioner for Defense. Kubilius, known for his close ties to US-funded NGOs and think tanks, will be responsible for the European defence industry and is expected to push for greater integration of military-industrial production. Furthermore, Kubilius served on the advisory board of the International Republican Institute and is a former member of the Atlantic Council’s EuroGrowth Initiative — two Atlanticist organisations whose primary objective is to promote US corporate and geopolitical interests around the world.
Kubilius’s nomination comes alongside that of Kaja Kallas, former Prime Minister of Estonia, to the role of European foreign and security policy chief; of Finland’s Henna Virkkunen to the role of executive vice-president and Commissioner for Technology; and of Latvia’s Valdis Dombrovskis, to Commissioner for Economy and Productivity.
It should come as no surprise that the Atlantic Council, which has distinguished itself for its very hawkish approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has welcomed the formation of this “Baltic squad”, seeing it as a signal that the EU considers Russia to be its “primary threat”, and that the bloc will remain in lockstep with America on Ukraine and other key geopolitical issues, such as China.
we can but wish! Realistically though there is no hope of Brussels relenting as they control the currency.And since the Euro currency is a political project the nation states are effectively neutered. To use a somewhat crude expression “once you have them by the balls their hearts and minds will follow”
End the EU tyranny before it further damages the people of Europe
Any suggestions?
I believe the “Victoria Nuland approach” is the best way to deal with the EU.
Happily the UK “Brexited” to a large degree and could do more if only its politicians had the nerve to do so.
The EU has evolved into what was always the intended result, an essentially Fash ist centralised system. And what shouldn’t be a surprise it is being done by a middle class German lawyer…the real backbone of a previous Party which wanted to “unite Europe”.
Now what was that phrase about history repeating itself…and I don’t mean the popular song?
I’m no fan of the EU these days, but I’m absolutely committed to the conviction that things would be worse for Europe without it.
Right….forced unregulated mass immigration, unelected bureaucrats in charge, and insane “green” policies are so helpful
“ In many respects, the feeling is that the Labour Government has definitively entered its late-Soviet stage. Faced with the UK societal and economic breakdown, escalating geopolitical crises, collapsing democratic legitimacy and mounting “populist” uprisings, Labours’ political-economic middle managers have chosen to declare all-out war on what is left of democracy.”
Sorry Mr Fazi, couldn’t help it. Excellent article.
Talking about this as if it is some sinister and unexpected turn of events is really rather silly. What’s happening is what was planned from the very beginnings in the form of the European Coal and Steel Community and has been maintained since at every step of the Project’s evolution.
Not only ought the process to be unsurprising, it is also necessary in order to stabilise the single currency, which in the absence of political union will continue to destabilise the Eurozone’s various economies through asymmetric fiscal flows and debt burdens. Political union must be achieved at least for the Eurozone if not the whole EU, otherwise the Euro itself will fail.
What appears to have changed is that Brussels is much more fearful of trying to achieve future phases of integration via the traditional forms of democratic validation: Brexit has seen to that. So characters like Von Der Leyen instead adopt the tactics of gradual bureaucratic mission creep, opportunistic use of crises, and carefully-timed fait-accomplis to continue the centralisation process.
However, it doesn’t matter how this is done, in a certain sense, because while the methods are one thing, the destination, which was always a matter of public record, is quite another. Europeans cannot claim they weren’t warned.
Uber Alles until they run out of other peoples money …
This of course will spell the end of the EU for certain nations that don’t kiss the ring of Pope Ursula. But how does a nation proceed when just about everyone under the age of 35 basically buys into the mainstream Western mono-culture, because it’s propagated through pop-culture? This is the general problem in the West is no one really believes anything more than skin deep, so they can be sold anything as long as it appears on all their digital screens, particularly if you tell them all their life problems are because of Orban, or Russia, or Global Warming, or that LGBT is too oppressed, and that the West generally has an answer through policies. Freedom, and blessings and safety are only found through them.
So they control all narratives and get to tell everyone what the problem is and what the solution is. They are judge, jury and executioner. The overarching problem is not that control has been ceased by her, but that censorship rules and the control of information is in place to make sure someone like her (and whoever is behind her) can do what she has done. There is a battle for national sovereignty going on in the EU, and the bad guys have control over what gets said. Eventually I predict that they will come after guys like Fazi, and places where so called unheard things get said. The opposition itself must be controlled, and much of it already is as we see with all the NeoCon writers that get their narratives out.
This all leaves me a bit cold to be honest. If the EU really has entered its “late Soviet” phase then I’m in my “late lethargy” phase about it all.
I’ve come to accept VdL still being Commission President as a sort of necessity, continuity at this juncture being more important than the democratic merits (haha) of her holding that office.
Let it also be said at this point that I was impressed at the ousting of Thierry Breton; as a power move that was most thrilling.
And yet I still don’t believe that these changes will lead to any fundamental change in the way the EU operates or its long-term trajectory, which is downwards – economically, (geo-)politically, spiritually, culturally, the works.
But I guess this is the car that I am strapped into the back seat of as it rolls inexorably downhill, so I may as well enjoy the view streaming by and hope that I can get through the rest of my life in a reasonably pleasant and peaceful fashion.
Whenever I stop to ponder Ursula von der Leyen’s influence on the EU, I am ultimately forced to concede that I still like her more than I liked Jean-Claude Juncker.
Great “Slaughter House 5” reference.
While I am happy that Britain is out of the EU, I am supportive of von der Leyen’s “uber-hawkish stance towards Russia”.
Another case of ‘My enemy’s enemy is my friend’?
Well, yes. Don’t forget that the UK and the US were allied with the Soviet Union during WW2. Sometimes needs must.
Had the UK “allied” with the USSR rather sooner there wouldn’t have been WW2. The Polish Guarantee was worthless without the assistance, either formal or implied, of the Soviet Union. Indeed Maisky was astonished that it was given.
The comparison with the USSR is not apt. A more appropriate one would be with the USA, which consists of competent state governments, but under the overarching federal Presidency and common currency. Unless an organisation changes, it becomes moribund, so how should the EU progress? It is all very well to snipe from the sidelines, but how about some positive ideas? UK has chosen the solitary path of powerless self-subjection to US influence – I should prefer to be involved in the weightier substance of the EU with a European view and policy, where we should at least have a vote in the political direction of the Union.
But as the article points out the EU just follows US policy anyway. The EU has no “weightier substance”, and a vote in it none whatsoever.
It seems you would prefer the U.K. to have “powerless subjection” to the EU Commission rather than make its own decisions. Why is that ?
No, it is like the current American reality of unelected bureaucrats and appointees serving the goal of an unelected agenda.