When Boris Johnson’s Unleashed was announced there were arguably grounds for believing it might be, in the Daily Mail’s hyperventilating guff, “Political Memoir of the Century!” Surely this self-caricaturing rogue, this Falstaff of British politics, would have some crazy stories to tell. Even if, like Shakespeare’s boastful narcissist, he was just making them up.
Unleashed. Grr, like some gnarly XL Bully about to go mental in a shopping centre. Or as it turns out — unbothered? A well-fed Labrador wanting a tummy rub. Low-impact bombshells detonated ahead of publication included a “manly chat” with Prince Harry that…may have happened? A “daring plan” to raid a vaccine warehouse in the Netherlands, i.e. the prime minister airily floating the idea and military chiefs dismissing it as balls, an account of which appeared a year ago anyway. Netanyahu improbably-maybe bugging a bog. Cackling enemies, with their “grid of grossly exaggerated stories” to leak to the media. Cameron saying he’d “fuck you up forever” if Johnson backed Leave. Sunak promising loyalty then scuttling off with the other 50-odd members of staff who’d had enough by the summer of 2022.
Criticism so far has been largely negative: the book’s boring, it’s whiny, it’s 770 pages of tedious summing-up by a tetchy counsel for the self-defence. As rough guides go, that’s not not fair. You do wonder how Ed Balls was persuaded to call it “absolutely, totally, mind-blowingly explosive…” Perhaps he hadn’t read it, or he was off his tits on psilocybin, or there was an Ed Balls anecdote Johnson chose to leave out.
Will anyone though spare a thought for satirists? When this masterpiece by the Bullingdon Pericles was announced, I agreed to do a parody called Unhinged. Without a copy of Johnson’s book I thought I’d better go big, he’s larger than life, I’ll anticipate his crazy retelling of the Covid and Brexit years. After all, he’s certain to reframe everything as a tragedy with him as heroic victim.
I mean I was right, everyone was, but his account is oddly enervating. Say what you like about Johnson, he was always showbiz, always clever, always funny. Wasn’t he? So many of the similes, metaphors and gags just don’t land. His recent media round has seen him repeat this skein of bollocks from the book: “I used to claim that my chances of becoming PM were about the same as my being reincarnated as an olive or decapitated by a frisbee.” It just doesn’t work. On the basis of this magnum opus, satirists who’d pointed their lances at some imaginary political giant were in fact tilting at a windbag.
The idea was that my parody would be a pretend self-improvement book: you know, Be More Boris. Life lessons from the master of what we might call Kintsugi Politics. “What’s that?”, you ask. Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold. Something broken and repaired in this way becomes more precious than something that’s never been broken. And that’s what he did, didn’t he? He smashed all the protocols he could find, especially those concerning public trust, and then fixed them again with government contracts for party donors. Let’s be honest, has trust in politicians ever been higher?
