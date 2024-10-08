The most spectacular application of Kintsugi Politics came at the start of his long, long three years in Downing Street: if it ain’t broke, Brexit. He smashed the concept of an orderly separation from the EU and the promise of what Brexit would bring us all, ably assisted by his chief smashing adviser Dominic Cummings — remember him? Five-feet-seven-inches of unquenchable wrath in a hoodie. How all these Brexit fragments will finally be glued together to create a better Britain remains to be seen. Trust yourself. The important thing is to channel your inner Borisivity. Keep going, concentrate on the really good stuff and simply ignore the rest, as one might ignore a discarded girlfriend.

The other part of my book is a timeline of imagined diary extracts. If you’ve ever been tempted to spend weeks trying to inhabit Boris Johnson’s mind, don’t. It’s quite taxing. In the end though it was simply a question of taking what actually happened — let’s say a pile-up of Partygate revelations — and calling that a Discredited Narrative. You’re free then to invent your own self-pitying, distracted Boris version, one in which he wishes that some of those raking over the ashes of the past would remember the bloody vaccine roll-out. He was King Jab, wasn’t he? He was Antidote Father Christmas, eheu, life goes on, etc. Then at any moment his mind might wander to consider what does give him the horn and it turns out to be meeting Meghan Markle at a formal event, ideally a funeral. “When you get close up, she smells of gardenias…”

Meanwhile, back in the fictionalised real world, I was pleased to see in Unleashed the return of Johnson’s great hero — the reckless mayor from the film Jaws who keeps the beaches open despite the (as it turns out very real) prospect of the shark eating its way through his constituents. Here, at the end of 2019, our other hero, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, considers the threat of a coronavirus rolling westward from China. “After more than 30 years of writing about or dealing with new zoonotic diseases…” writes Professor Johnson, “I had concluded two things: first, that these novel zoonotic plagues tended to sort themselves out…and second, that the greater risk of destruction was from the attempts by politicians to contain the disease.”

OK, he concedes, the Jaws mayor was wrong in the end, “but if you leave aside the requirements of the drama and you look at the cold, hard statistics — you can see that the mayor had a point”. Yes, that’s right. Johnson’s saying that of course it’s unfortunate that the Covid shark ate your nan, but we all thought it would sort itself out, don’t blame me for the dithering hokey-cokey of lockdowns delayed, imposed, lifted, hastily re-imposed and lifted again, let’s instead remember how brilliant Brexit was.

Much has been made of Johnson’s lack of contrition for the lockdown bacchanalia at Downing Street. And yes, he has issued an apology of sorts, admirable for its chutzpah. He’s sorry that he gave a heartfelt apology when the scandal broke, as it unfairly hemmed him into the guilty corner for the duration. He’s sorry for saying sorry. Brilliant. But his account of Partygate, such as it is, goes further, and has an odd accusatory tone of such bitter melancholy, it’s clear that an apology is finally due — to him. Two, actually.

First, he’d like an apology from us for thinking him so inept, so dissembling, so morally vacuous. He’s just a decent guy, with a big heart and a nimble mind, standing in front of us, trying to do the right thing and blow me down if the dark forces of a hostile media and ruthless political opponents haven’t given us entirely the wrong idea. He hopes his version of events will encourage us to see how harshly we misjudged him.