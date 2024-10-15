In the early hours of a recent Sunday morning, not far from my home in a cosy south London suburb, a fight broke out between a large group of males. Eyewitnesses say the assailants were armed with knives, and described a “war zone” outside their windows on the Wandsworth Road. What followed was all too familiar: machete-wielding youths running wild between the traffic; choppers whirring overhead; police cordons; forensic tents. In this latest episode of baffling violence, three young men were stabbed: two were hospitalised; the third lay dead in the street.
The incident was not unusual. Last year, 244 people were murdered with knives in Britain, an 8% jump from 2022. That’s shadowed by countless private tragedies. In August, two 12-year-old boys were convicted of killing Shawn Seesahai with a machete at a park in Wolverhampton. The 19 year old was struck with such force that the blade almost passed through his body.
Days earlier, 15-year-old Daejaun Campbell was stabbed to death with a zombie knife in the London suburb of Woolwich. Turning on the news recently, I saw Dr Olumide Wole-Madariola, whose son Malcolm was stabbed to death with a blade outside Clapham South tube station in November 2018. I remember the incident well: I passed the taped-up crime scene a few hours after the tragedy.
Our country, in short, is suffering a plague, an orgy, of knife crime. Yet if the violence feels pointless, a howl of bloodstained nihilism, stabbings in Britain are far from incomprehensible. From shuttered police stations to culture to health, our current emergency has causes. If our political class has the will or ability to do anything about them are different questions altogether.
When locals heard the chaos on Sunday morning — the revving cars, the screaming men — the police would have responded to their 999 calls almost instantly. Lavender Hill Police Station is on the very same Wandsworth Road where the violence kicked off, and thus minutes away from the crime scene.
Somehow, Lavender Hill nick has managed to survive a cull that’s seen the number of police stations in the capital plummet from 160 in 2008 to just 36 today, despite covering a city of nine million people. You don’t need a calculator to figure out that something doesn’t add up here. If the powers-that-be get their way, moreover, the plan is to whittle this down to just 32 stations, or one per London borough. Across England, more than two-thirds of stations have closed in recent years.
Don’t worry Brits. If you just try really really hard you will totally be able to control the flow of those mean nasty knives. I mean it’s not like you are fighting a war against something that has literally existed for thousands of years and is super easy to manufacture. Why next you are going to tell me people are killed with sharpened bits of metal in secure prisons and most people have them in their kitchen.