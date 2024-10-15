Walter Scott wrote that the sword outwears the sheath, as the heart outwears the breast, and all that lives must breathe, and love itself take rest; and our contemporary, Tom Ropelewski similarly concluded his 1990 film Madhouse, with Kirstie Alley’s “after the nuclear war, only two things will remain, cockroaches and houseguests”.

A quarter of a century later, Seattle is now distributing hard drugs and paraphernalia gratis, to any requesting them. New York is importing illegal immigrants and housing them in hotels, and the Governor of California wants to pay “unemployment benefits” to illegal immigrants.

Future generations, with a kibbitzer’s interest in our history, will opine we were as foolish, and intermittently fortunate, as any other lost civilisation: we will be understood as one not only with Nineveh and Tyre, but with the hunter-gatherers of the Pacific Northwest, doing the best we could while contending not only with Nature and depredations, but with our own nature.

Will our Millennial folly be considered more savage than the Aztecs’ yearly slaughter of 20,000 victims; our economics more absurd than the Haida’s destruction of surplus through the immolations of the Potlach? Will our genital mutilation of children be seen as less savage than the clitoridectomies of Islam or the sub-incision of African tribes? The Left’s ferocious proclamation of the primacy of abortion, of transsexualism, and of non-procreation is the propitiatory prayer: “I will forgo my right to progeny: but spare me.” Their prayer is the acknowledgement that something is terribly wrong.

People in a state of panic (as opposed to mere “fear”) will search for a bearable proximate cause. To Leftist Israelis, it is not the savagery of Iran and the world’s rediscovery of Jew-hatred, it’s Netanyahu; to the American Liberal, it’s not the decay of the cities, but Trump. To the world-at-large, it’s the Jews. The abused child always sides with the abused against the passive parent, as the passive parent has proved him or herself too weak or unwilling to offer the child protection.

The dying civilisation, like the dying individual, will display symptoms consistent with those of its predecessors in decline. Machiavelli writes that the cure of a disease in its preliminary stages would be simple if a diagnosis could be correctly made; but when the disease progresses sufficiently to have “declared itself”, the cure is difficult.