In the end, Alex Salmond’s was a career of failure — not in the cliched use of Enoch Powell’s aphorism but in the absolute terms of failing to achieve his specific and declared political ambition. Alex — he was a “first name politician” for most of his career — never achieved the independence for Scotland that was his lifelong political dream. True, he transformed the Scottish National Party (SNP) from a fringe party into the natural party of government in Scotland, where they have ruled for the last 17 years. But having persuaded David Cameron to grant him an independence referendum on the SNP’s terms – they chose the question, the franchise, and the timetable – he fell short.

Salmond’s post-referendum career was defined by a falling-out with Nicola Sturgeon, his former deputy, and long-time protégé. The row culminated in a series of investigations, court cases, and a Scottish parliamentary inquiry. Salmond was accused of 14 counts of sexual assault and cleared in the High Court of Scotland. But though he won there, he lost in the court of public opinion. The accounts of the trial, and of Salmond’s behaviour with the women who accused him, described actions inappropriate for any public figure. His defence at trial could be summarised as: while Salmond might be a creep, he wasn’t a crook.

“His wit and sense of theatre softened what could have at times come across as bullying.”

Both these aspects of his career pose hard questions about the nature of politics, of acceptable behaviour, and of what those in politics tolerate – and why. There is no doubt that Alex Salmond was a formidable political operator. As a member of the 79 Group he rethought the political strategy of the SNP from the bottom up. The group was formed after the 1979 referendum on the Scottish Assembly failed because of low turnout. The argument that the SNP should turn to the Left was given further urgency after the SNP lost nine of its 11 MPs when Margaret Thatcher swept to power. Although Salmond, and others, were expelled from their party because of their factional organisation, he returned to membership quickly and the SNP’s successful positioning as a “social democratic” government derives from this turn.