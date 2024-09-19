Her prose, though, is so determinedly austere as to be at times inelegant. It is almost confrontationally simple — and at other times, frustratingly jumbled, primarily because of her allergy to punctuation. At one point, during a phone call, it is not clear who is speaking, nor is there much of a distinction between what is in the characters’ heads and what is said. Artful, I’m sure — but annoying.

To read Intermezzo is to read characters’ thoughts about romance, about possible romance, and then about birds or rain. God, there is so much rain. We resist, because of the relentlessly internal style of this novel, taking people at face value: Peter’s brother, Ivan, is a probably autistic chess nerd, his lover, Margaret, is a near-middle-aged woman in crisis — these things are externally true, but really much more complex. And the prose itself does sometimes slip into a jarring conventionality. I wince every time someone’s brows become “knitted”, or their breath “catches in their throat”. It happens a surprising amount.

But, then, I’m doing exactly what I shouldn’t be doing in sniggering at it. Rooney can see it all coming, can sense the snark on the air. In one scene, characters exchange uncharitable remarks about a new novel which everyone says is good. “Relish of mutual mean-spiritedness and high discernment.” She’s screening the backlash to her own hype, and in my head, I become sheepish. Sorry, Sally!

And I find myself feeling a little defensive of Rooney, while remaining hugely resentful of the cartoonish Rooney reader, the lover of “sad girl lit”, posing with a hardback and one of those stupidly big gingham scrunchies. Am I the biggest misogynist I know? Rooney’s male critics, though, can certainly piss off. After all, does difficulty, complexity, making the reader work their arse off to get it, make a novel good? Rooney’s plain-speaking, the way you can pleasurably whip through her novels, is value-neutral; and it is, perhaps, also a rebuke.

This plain-speaking provides a good basis for Rooney’s many, and extended, sex scenes. She captures the awkwardness incredibly well. I find myself laughing out loud at points, identifying men I’ve known with the painfully ridiculous Ivan, the way they sweetly fumble around. The way we model desire: Margaret tries “to embody the kind of woman he believed he couldn’t have — to incorporate that woman into herself”. When he first kisses her, it is “of course, a desperately embarrassing situation — a situation which seems to render her entire life meaningless”. I think I gasped upon reading this, at the intense truth of how that feels, to be extinguished by the banality of male desire.