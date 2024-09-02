Ros didn’t quite see it that way. She responded to Pain’s review with a lengthy diatribe as a preface to her second novel Delina Delaney (1898). “This so-called Barry Pain,” she wrote, “has taken upon him to criticise a work the depth of which fails to reach the solving power of his borrowed, and, he’d have you believe, varied talent.” Her scalding review of a review even went so far as to suggest that Pain “must either have been in love, desperate love, with Irene or the author”. It was sexual tension, not literary taste, that accounted for Pain’s antipathy.

One of the most enthusiastic notices came from the pen of Aldous Huxley, who compared Ros’s highly wrought and mannered prose style to that of John Lyly, one of the “university wits” of Shakespearean England. Recommending Delina Delaney as “Mrs. Ros’s masterpiece”, Huxley went on to commend her for perfecting the style of “Euphuism” which takes its name from Lyly’s prose works Eupheus: The Anatomy of Wit (1578) and Eupheus and his England (1580).

Huxley marvelled that Ros, being completely unfamiliar with the school of Euphuism, had somehow “arrived independently at precisely the same stage of development as Lyly and his disciples”. Like these early writers, Ros had become intoxicated with the joys of verbal artifice, often at the expense of artistry, and was therefore “an Elizabethan born out of her time”.

Yet I’m not entirely convinced that Ros was oblivious to the impact of her works. I have little doubt that her first novel was published in earnest, but is it not possible that once her reputation was established she learned to play along, making those who mocked her the butt of the joke? If you read her three novels consecutively, it is clear her most derided habits seemed to escalate over time. The metaphors become more tortuous, the alliteration more insistent, the plot twists more improbable (in Delina Delaney, a supposedly long-dead cousin is eventually identified by the six toes on her right foot). Besides, Ros’s continual declarations of her own genius must surely be put down to mischief rather than delusion. At one point, she decided that her literary legacy was so secure that she was “sistering Shakespeare, Milton and Blake”.

“If you read her three novels consecutively, it is clear her most derided habits seemed to escalate over time.”

Ros has an astonishing capacity to extend her metaphors beyond their natural remits. Mere sunlight is tedious to her, and so in Chapter III of Irene Iddesleigh she envisages a moment “when the hottest ray of that heavenly orb shall shoot its cheerful charge against the window panes”. By Ros’s standards this is restrained, and so by Chapter XVII the metaphor has sprawled beyond any sane reader’s expectations:

“The mighty orb of gladness spreads its divine halo over many a harrowed home — it encircles the great expanse of foreign adventure and home-hoarded enterprise, and wields its awakening influence against the burthened boroughs of bigotry and lightened land of liberty to a sense of gilded surprise.”

Immortal stuff, obviously. And yet I suspect it is also a sign that the author must have realised that this was precisely the kind of verbiage her fanbase craved. She could not have been unaware of the criticisms; she spent a good deal of her time seeking out all press cuttings relating to her work, even from the harshest of her detractors. In one letter to a friend, she wrote:

“I would be glad to see the critique you mentioned which appeared in the Daily Express, no matter how bad the beast described his effortless effort to sting the Author, who loves to see she can wring from the critic crabs their biting little bits of buggery! Every critique you see, cut it out and let me have it, please.”

What is this if not the knowing attitude of the professional goader? Note how Ros refers to herself in the third person, as though “the Author” is simply another one of her imaginative creations.

Channelling a similar spirit, when biographer Jack Loudan once asked her why she had named one of her principal characters Lord Raspberry, Ros looked puzzled for a moment and then replied: “What else would I call him?” Loudan took this as evidence of “her complete inability to realise why people found her books amusing instead of the serious works she intended them to be”, but I’m not so sure. There are so many elements to Ros’s novels and poems which are clearly meant to be funny that I find it funnier still that they have been overlooked.

For instance, it’s striking that no critic has commented on the preface to Delina Delaney, in which our author takes a full page to bemoan the fact that she is expected to write a preface. Or the fact that, in her epigraph to Poems of Puncture, she wrote: “If the ‘cuddy-brained’ can’t see / Where lies the joke – Just think of me!” A “cuddy”, after all, is an old Irish term for “donkey”, and one gets the feeling that it is perhaps the sneering intellectuals who were being led all along.

For my part, I am convinced that Ros was a satirist, and a brilliant one at that. When I read of poor Helen Huddleson, whisked away to a brothel known as “Modesty Manor” by the evil Madam Pear, and kissed not by her captor’s lips but by “a pair of polluted rims of rouge”, I cannot help but sense the ghost of Amanda Ros laughing along with the rest of us.