Media has a responsibility to hold political figures to standards of transparency. But it is difficult to see how the current lines of questioning do anything but make Britain seem a parochial backwater whose media class is wilfully out of touch with the exigencies of political office. An American politician of Keir Starmer’s rank, for example, who refused the trappings of stylists and security would not be viewed as an honest broker but, at best, an eccentric.

Outrage over the trappings of political power does play into a perennial theme — one especially indulged during conference season — that politicians should be just like ordinary people. Politicians themselves are guiltier than anyone for encouraging belief in this strained fiction: Keir Starmer’s awkward reminiscences about his tool-making father and Rachel Reeves’s foghorn reminders that she went to comprehensive school being just two claims to trenchant normality this government has been trying to condition the public into never forgetting. It’s a depressingly anti-elitist line which creates the expectation that front-line politicians should enjoy no special status or resources, even when representing their country in the eyes of the world.

But as the political theorist Judith Shklar argued, there are respects in which a certain measure of political hypocrisy may be a constitutive feature of the kind of modern, liberal society one would wish to live in. At a personal level, the second-order question of whether one has flouted one’s own principles is usually much less important than the primary question of whether one has transgressed a principle of any importance.

But, then, hypocrisy is a feature, rather than a bug, of our parliamentary system, with the Opposition always holding the Government to a certain high standard of behaviour it often fails to adhere to itself. Then, once in office, the gulf between stated aspiration and the necessities of political reality grow starker still. A front-line politician who resolutely refused the option of hypocrisy under such circumstances would have a short career.

As Keir Starmer and his colleagues are currently finding out, accusations of hypocrisy are particularly popular with the media not because they are overwhelmingly important, but because they are so easy to prosecute. All it takes is a saunter down the archives to find an incriminating phrase or action. Basically, they’re looking for a contradiction. This is far easier to land than arguing from first principles that a position they occupy, while not strictly inconsistent, is nonetheless mistaken.

Easily lost in all this is the idea that a certain measure of public hypocrisy is likely a constitutive feature of political life in the kind of well-functioning, open democracies one should wish to live in. In such countries, for instance, the leader of the opposition routinely holds the government to standards of conduct higher than those he himself might be disposed to meet — something Keir Starmer routinely did.