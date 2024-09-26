As Conservative politicians continue to insist that “England’s national identity” is being undermined — while remaining scrupulous in their unwillingness to describe what they mean by that term — it turns out that, as usual, foreigners know exactly who we are. Some of them are even quite fond of us. An article in The Times this week brought us the story of “Old Dry Keith” — real name Keith Brown — a recently deceased Englishman famous in China for posting videos of his miserable homemade sandwiches.
Though most Chinese viewers have apparently treated the sight of an elderly man painstakingly making ham and tomato sandwiches as a kind of inadvertent food horror, some have exoticized it as something more glamorous. “Middle-class” supermarkets in China are now stocking “Old Dry” sandwiches in Keith’s honour. For others, his daily battles with inexplicably pallid ingredients have come to exemplify the Sisyphean struggles facing humanity.
Said one commentator: “We watch him struggling to saw apart two slices of dry bread, as hard as weapons-grade steel, slicing off a few thin streaks of yellow from a block of hardened butter, and then placing two slices of pre-smoked salmon on top… He bravely faces all of life’s blows.”
By a process of extrapolation, this image of “Old Dry Keith” seems as good an answer as any to all the current hand-wringing about who the English “really” are, though it is understandable that few tourist boards would wish to put it on a poster. For it affectionately describes someone most of us know: a hobbyist distracting himself from the mediocrity of life by finding solace in a few modest pleasures, inexpertly but enthusiastically pursued. Think of the love affair with the garden shed; Basil Fawlty trying and failing to listen to Brahms; teabags placed in a plastic bag in the holiday suitcase. As Bill Bryson observed, albeit of the British generally: “[They] are so easy to please. It is the most extraordinary thing. They actually like their pleasures small.”
Admittedly, this version of us reads a bit like one of the narratives of self-deprecating mundanity gathered at Very British Problems, and for that reason will appear disappointingly anticlimactic to many. A recent, much-mocked, attempt to summarise “Britishcore” in The Guardian left commentators thirsting for a less self-abasing, more red-blooded story of who “we” are. (I say “we” for the sake of argument: I was born and raised in Scotland to English parents, making my grasp on the contours of my own national identity as slippery as it gets.)
The consensus seems to be that there is now a great need for a settled narrative of admirable traits and daring achievements that the English people can claim as their own. According to Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick, Scottish and Welsh people already have this, but “woke culture” has taught the English to be ashamed of the past and “we can’t possibly forge a united country around an identity we aren’t proud of”.
But while serving a bit less shame with our history would be no bad thing, I’m not so sure the Scots and the Welsh really do have such a firm grasp on the magnificent deeds of their forebears. What they have instead is a pronounced animus toward their larger neighbour — and there is nothing like the spectre of a much-disliked outgroup to bond an ingroup. By dint of being the more powerful partner in the Union, England lacks this sort of resentful focus. Nor is there even a satisfying hatred of France or Germany to get people going any more, international football fixtures notwithstanding.
In all seriousness, pleasure in small things is one of the secrets to a contented life.
I also think that reducing your focus to fewer things but doing them well and thoroughly without getting distracted is a source of great pleasure. Not to mention being an expedient path to the twin satisfaction of being good, if not excellent, at something.
There are just too many options and too many distractions today, attention gets scattered and things are often done sloppily. It is disheartening.
Isn’t Paddington Bear Peruvian? Once again, an example of foreign bears coming over and taking jobs from hardworking British bears.
The bear took his integration seriously: he liked marmalade sandwiches and always clothed himself appropriately for the weather.
And you see – if you blend in and make your contribution, at some point you might end up having tea with the Queen!
This is the core of our identity: the humorous self-effacement, or at least, the ability to do so.
It also points up the failings of “Britishcore” which has the hallmarks of something very unBritish – trying too hard. KS also alludes to this; effortlessly, of course.
And eating all the marmalade
Concur largely with the Author and would add the beauty of being English is we don’t get so worked up about this national identity stuff. We have innate self confidence and more likely to see the humour and comedy in it. When patriotism is needed, as opposed to nationalism, it’s there.
Orwell wrote something about the familiar and marked sensation of breathing a different air when you return to England after being abroad. is this still the case? I think so.
Let’s see how the comments go before we decide the English don’t get worked up over identity.
Not sure the regulars here a good representative sample of the English but I grant you some do get worked up – albeit struggle to describe what exactly they are getting worked up about beyond the ethnic element. On civics they tend more to not saying much IMO.
A few weeks ago I was enjoying a quiet pint in a pub round the corner. I noticed a fairly attractive woman having a glass of wine and reading her book. There was also a rather handsome man, working on his laptop and (gasps) nursing a cup of tea. Nobody bothered them, they (like me) were left alone.
It struck me that the willingness with which the British leave each other alone is unusual. Of course, it’s no always so but I think we see that leaving people to their own devices is an ideal.
I live in a small group of flat and we successfully arranged for some work for our mutual benefit. However, while we pass the time of day, our interactions are usually trivial. We leave each other alone.
The stereotype of the cold Englishman has some truth but it’s a good thing. We live in a society where we believe that others should just (quietly) get on with their lives (even if we might tut-tut at a few life choices).
Interesting article.
May the Conservatives be saved from Robert Jenrick, we need an effective opposition, but perhaps the conversation he has generated on “English identity” is not so bad.
I am against any kind of indoctrination of any kind in schools, there is already far too much with climate catastrophism, feminism and post-modernism headlining. A bit more of a sympathetic, open-minded and accurate approach to British history would be good for all of us, but how you are going to achieve that when universities are under the same undermining influences I don’t know.
Now there is pushback, outspoken and well argued, against the cultish ideologies which have developed so insidiously in education over the past 50 years, to the point now that the National Curriculum is full of them.
I think the resulting culture wars are positive, in fact, very ‘English’, we are thrashing it out as we been for centuries, combative and belligerent bunch that we are.
We are not just a bunch of Old Dry Keiths you know Kathleen.
This is so tortuous. Do the Chinese or Norwegians or Turks have such problems knowing who they are and what their identity is?
I don’t think an English self image is necessary or ever has been, we are what we are. and other countries and cultures have viewed us in a myriad of different ways depending on their own idiosyncrasies.
From whence does a nation’s self image arise? In modern times it is probably fair to say that it arises primarily from certain sections of its middle class; from journalists, artists, academics and celebrities. Whilst it is inherent in any country’s news media to hone in on the downside of anything and everything, the English chattering class is unique in the degree of it disdain for the patriotic. With say Deutsche Welle or Le Monde orThe New York Times one senses an underlying protectiveness towards the national brand. This is something quite absent in the attack-dog culture of our London-based media.
This is fascinating, and a great starter for ten. Our traditions are geared for a Britain that disappeared decades ago.
Possibly Prof. Stock is unaware of how carefully the Victorians invented Christmas, and how the Georgians invented childhood and the kilt. The ‘go-to’ text here, is Hobsbawm and Ranger’s “The Invention of Tradition.”
For that matter, the Normans, in the shape of Geoffrey of Monmouth, invented powerful myths in the guise of history. The most famous is King Arthur. That has acted as a social glue ever since.
If the Normans, Victorians and Georgians could do it, so can we. But we need a good debate first.
Incidentally, I fear Prof. Stock confuses multiethnic with multicultural. The former is a fact of life, the latter is a political choice.
England’s lower middle class (its petite bourgeoisie) are the great missing piece of the Bayeux Tapestry of Englishness. It is they who, in the early to mid 20th century, when mass-mediated national stereotypes were first being projected worldwide, perhaps took self-effacement to an extreme; seeing this as merely what good manners dictated. In my young days in the ‘60s this lower middle class, white-collar stock was perhaps England’s model of decency and sobriety. Most would have missed out on a university or polytechnic Progressive sheep-dipping and so missed out too on ‘The System’ needing to be smashed etc etc.
All these periodic, usually Conservative, attempts to describe English identity end up as nostalgia for a society which was far more culturally monolithic than we now have: remember John Major’s “warm beer and old maids cycling to Church in the early morning mist”? When I grew up most people watched the same TV (only three channels) and ate the same kind of food: plain cooked meat and veg, with a curry as an exotic treat. It was possible to guess how most of one’s fellow citizen’s lives looked behind their front doors.
All that has gone, leaving the civic question: what more are we entitled to ask of our citizens other than that they obey the law?
This obsession with English-ness or British-ness is getting boring. I would ask all of the contributors to define what is German-ness or Belgian-ness or Dutch-ness, Austrian-ness, Irish-ness – easier from the outside but impossible from the inside.
Yes, Welsh-ness and Scottish-ness was tribal but now it means anti-English-ness. IMO, American-ness has hardly ever existed and if it has, it means Hollywood-ness. I was once touring Europe with my American boss and after a few drinks, he said, “I’m proud to be American.” No answer. So, he continued, “Why aren’t you proud to be British?” I said finally, “But I am proud to be British but I don’t have to keep saying it.”
Basically, pride in British-ness or English-ness or Anything-ness is based on being taught to say so at an early age. You just keep saying it like a mantra and there you have your pride. But in Britain we don’t have to say it, do we?
Pretty much spot on for me there CW.
Just an aside, I think Americans say they are American unless they’re Texan!
Don’t get too excited about anything – including not worrying too much about what it means to be English.
Why no up or downticks or replys allowed on my comment ?
I managed to downtick you
Ha ha, I meant the longer comment, as you very well know.
My complaint is out of date now anyway, the reply etc section has appeared.
Well it’s an abstract question isn’t it. It probably explains why the progressive left are so keen to destroy something that supposedly doesn’t exist.
Apologies for upsetting English readers here, but the outside view of the English is that you’re just so boring. I mean really, really boring.
How could a people noted for their eccentric characters be all that boring?
Because they’re not all eccentric, otherwise they wouldn’t be eccentric.
It’s not that we’re boring, it’s just that you Americans aren’t bright enough to understand the subtleties of English behaviour. Unless it’s loud and brash you yanks don’t understand it
Wrong assumption there.
Hmm, A down vote, For what?
It’s not an assumption, it’s an opinion born of experience.
In my younger days I spent a few years working on the American Air Force bases in England, and I can say with confidence that 90% of the yanks just couldn’t understand the sarcasm or general more low key demeanour of the Brits working there, unless the joke was very “in your face” as it were it simply sailed over their heads.
Likewise I took one to the football and he was amazed there was no “entertainment” at the game, he couldn’t understand that thousands just watched the match without cheerleading and all the other nonsense.
Just because you don’t understand something it doesn’t make it boring
Your wrong assumption was calling me a yank and judging my comment on that error.
Aussie then? Basically wannabe Americans
Wrong again. But possibly right about Australians. So everyone’s right about the yanks and right about aussies but wrong about the English.
I’m intrigued then. What are you?
He may be Canadian, which would make his original comment the apogee of irony.
He’s absolutely not wrong – he’s nailed it, irrespective of your nationality.
But i’m not defending Americans. I’m not saying he’s wrong about them.
Interesting how you accept, as an outsider, the identity of Americans that BB put up, But you can’t accept the view of the English from an outsider.
No, the English aren’t boring. No people is boring. I agree with Billy Bob that the English generally shy away from big displays of emotion, have more subtle codes of communication (which I know can annoy or confuse foreigners, especially in the workplace) – but I find that interesting.
A good thing to be known for, I’d say.
“Think of what our Nation stands for,
Books from Boots’ and country lanes,
Free speech, free passes, class distinction,
Democracy and proper drains.”
Known for what? Your comment isn’t clear about what you mean.
Having a reputation for being boring is a good thing. It seems to me that it is another way of saying: stable, traditional, ordered.
England: dull and rainy weather; old churches and judges in wigs; steak-and-kidney pudding and trifle; pubs with open fires; public schools; the Royal Family and Houses of Parliament; Radio 4 and Marks & Spencers; test cricket; the FA Cup; Wimbledon.
The danger from woke progressives, incompetent bureaucrats and economic libertarians is that they endanger this boringness.
So true. My comment was an identity observation from outside of the country. People have taken exception to it, but happy to call Americans loud and brash and Australians wannabe Americans. The problem with progressives is they think they can create an identity, But in some ways an identity is given to you by others.
Does beg the question why you are here if that’s true ! Assuming you’re not English.
Why am I here? What do you mean?
Only that you implied that we’re all boring (since most commentators here are almost certainly English). So why hang out with us ?
Nothing personal in the remark. Don’t always agree with you, but you’re never boring. Indeed, very few, if any, people in the comments are.
I suspect that some English people hide behind a carefully constructed public facade of inoffensive dullness and self-deprecating humour. In fact, I now remember two of my nieces calling me “Mr Boring” when much younger …
We’ll take it BH.
Boring is cool. Often goes with generally sensible,