X Close

The futile fight for England’s identity The nation thrives on self-abasement

'By dint of being the more powerful partner in the Union, England lacks this sort of resentful focus.' (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images)

'By dint of being the more powerful partner in the Union, England lacks this sort of resentful focus.' (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images)

BritishcoreBritishnessEnglishnessidentityMediocritySocietyUK
September 27, 2024   5 mins

As Conservative politicians continue to insist that “England’s national identity” is being undermined — while remaining scrupulous in their unwillingness to describe what they mean by that term — it turns out that, as usual, foreigners know exactly who we are. Some of them are even quite fond of us. An article in The Times this week brought us the story of “Old Dry Keith” — real name Keith Brown — a recently deceased Englishman famous in China for posting videos of his miserable homemade sandwiches.

Though most Chinese viewers have apparently treated the sight of an elderly man painstakingly making ham and tomato sandwiches as a kind of inadvertent food horror, some have exoticized it as something more glamorous. “Middle-class” supermarkets in China are now stocking “Old Dry” sandwiches in Keith’s honour. For others, his daily battles with inexplicably pallid ingredients have come to exemplify the Sisyphean struggles facing humanity. 

Said one commentator: “We watch him struggling to saw apart two slices of dry bread, as hard as weapons-grade steel, slicing off a few thin streaks of yellow from a block of hardened butter, and then placing two slices of pre-smoked salmon on top… He bravely faces all of life’s blows.”

By a process of extrapolation, this image of “Old Dry Keith” seems as good an answer as any to all the current hand-wringing about who the English “really” are, though it is understandable that few tourist boards would wish to put it on a poster. For it affectionately describes someone most of us know: a hobbyist distracting himself from the mediocrity of life by finding solace in a few modest pleasures, inexpertly but enthusiastically pursued. Think of the love affair with the garden shed; Basil Fawlty trying and failing to listen to Brahms; teabags placed in a plastic bag in the holiday suitcase. As Bill Bryson observed, albeit of the British generally: “[They] are so easy to please. It is the most extraordinary thing. They actually like their pleasures small.”

More from this author
Britain's Right is just as weird

By Kathleen Stock

Admittedly, this version of us reads a bit like one of the narratives of self-deprecating mundanity gathered at Very British Problems, and for that reason will appear disappointingly anticlimactic to many. A recent, much-mocked, attempt to summarise “Britishcore” in The Guardian left commentators thirsting for a less self-abasing, more red-blooded story of who “we” are. (I say “we” for the sake of argument: I was born and raised in Scotland to English parents, making my grasp on the contours of my own national identity as slippery as it gets.)

The consensus seems to be that there is now a great need for a settled narrative of admirable traits and daring achievements that the English people can claim as their own. According to Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick, Scottish and Welsh people already have this, but “woke culture” has taught the English to be ashamed of the past and “we can’t possibly forge a united country around an identity we aren’t proud of”.

But while serving a bit less shame with our history would be no bad thing, I’m not so sure the Scots and the Welsh really do have such a firm grasp on the magnificent deeds of their forebears. What they have instead is a pronounced animus toward their larger neighbour — and there is nothing like the spectre of a much-disliked outgroup to bond an ingroup. By dint of being the more powerful partner in the Union, England lacks this sort of resentful focus. Nor is there even a satisfying hatred of France or Germany to get people going any more, international football fixtures notwithstanding. 

And it is not just the lack of an obvious local contrast class that hampers our quest for national differentiation. It is also the fact that, across the world, millions speak the same language as us, and some of them share our head of state. No wonder it feels so hard to articulate where we end and the rest of the world begins. Viewed from this angle, hackneyed English traits like repression, understatement and self-deprecation even start to seem like useful features, not bugs. Creating an in-your-face sense of English selfhood, when we can already shapeshift so easily and advantageously into wider settings, might even be positively against the national interest.

Still, Jenrick seems to crave a more definite story — even if only to get interviewers to stop asking him about the details. What, then, are the options? In discussions of national identity, it’s standard to distinguish two possible routes: ethnic and civic. But practically speaking, the ethnic route is hopeless in an already multicultural country set in a globalised world — at least, assuming social cohesion is the sincere aim.

“The ethnic route is hopeless in an already multicultural country set in a globalised world”

Of course, there are those who positively relish an ethnic framing for English identity, seeing it as compensatory for years of neglect and liberal guilt-flinging, and they tend to be unconcerned about the conflicts in existing communities that this exacerbates. We should note that “identity” is used here in Francis Fukuyama’s sense of a site of grievance about lack of adequate political recognition, rather than as a source of beaming pride in past achievements. It’s hard to tell a convincingly chest-thumping story about yourself when you are simultaneously pressing a tale of victimhood and alienation.

In any case, no one in parliament is currently making the case for ethnic identity as a national narrative (and long may that last; we are not Hungary, after all). The official focus is on the destructive effects of mass immigration generally, and not on particular minorities who have been here for decades or centuries. Shorn of probably the easiest yet least ethically acceptable route to creating the sense of a unified People, academics and politicians have turned instead towards “civics”. This envisages social cohesion as achieved not by appeals to ethnicity, but by commitment to a shared set of norms and values, and appreciation of common history. 

Such a conception is implicit in the “Life in the UK” test, required as part of an application for British citizenship, and is presumably the kind of English identity that Jenrick thinks is on the wane. But trying to implement a single normative story, endorsed at scale, also seems likely to undermine existing solidarity. This is because a civic approach requires not just that you indoctrinate already-incentivised newcomers into a single story, but that you get longstanding and more recalcitrant citizens to sign up too. 

More from this author
The fantasy of Britain's liberal elite

By Kathleen Stock

Never mind the inevitable religious and cultural conflict that this would entail, in a context where, for years, we have been encouraged to make values up as we go along — we’d also have to improve the cultural and historical literacy of the average Anglo-Saxon type first. Arguably, given the state of national education, the “Life in the UK” test has already created a two-tier society; one in which the only people who know what the Statute of Rhuddlan was, or who designed the Clifton suspension bridge, are those trying to get into the country. Add to this the fact that another part of the English personality is to be disputatious, mocking and contrarian and the hope of us collectively submitting to just one set of norms is bleak. 

As these remarks suggest, our best hope of telling a convincing, genuinely cohesive story about English identity is not to stipulate what facts about history and literature we are supposed to recite approvingly, nor the values we are all supposed to hold — but more neutrally to stick to predictable facets of the national character: a love of small pleasures, emotional repression, argumentativeness, and all the rest of it. This is in fact what chroniclers of Britishcore are already trying to do, though with an off-putting helping of smugness or self-loathing on the side. 

And crucially, to avoid the twin traps of self-aggrandisement and self-flagellation in working out who we are, we still need the help of outside observers looking in, for we are probably our own least reliable narrators. It takes Chinese consumers of English video content, say, to remind us that we are not all sophisticated bon viveurs in the midst of a culinary renaissance, as we might otherwise like to imagine. We are still a country where schoolchildren are unable to identify courgettes, and where companies launch cheese toastie-flavoured crisps. In other words, we are the home of Old Dry Keith — a fact in which we might be interested, but should feel neither particularly proud nor ashamed.

Kathleen Stock is an UnHerd columnist and a co-director of The Lesbian Project.
Docstockk

Join the discussion

Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber

To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.

Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.

Subscribe
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

48 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
J Bryant
J Bryant
9 hours ago

[They] are so easy to please. It is the most extraordinary thing. They actually like their pleasures small.
In all seriousness, pleasure in small things is one of the secrets to a contented life.

29
0
Reply
Katharine Eyre
Katharine Eyre
3 hours ago
Reply to  J Bryant

I also think that reducing your focus to fewer things but doing them well and thoroughly without getting distracted is a source of great pleasure. Not to mention being an expedient path to the twin satisfaction of being good, if not excellent, at something.
There are just too many options and too many distractions today, attention gets scattered and things are often done sloppily. It is disheartening.

17
0
Reply
Right-Wing Hippie
Right-Wing Hippie
9 hours ago

Isn’t Paddington Bear Peruvian? Once again, an example of foreign bears coming over and taking jobs from hardworking British bears.

23
-2
Reply
Katharine Eyre
Katharine Eyre
3 hours ago
Reply to  Right-Wing Hippie

The bear took his integration seriously: he liked marmalade sandwiches and always clothed himself appropriately for the weather.
And you see – if you blend in and make your contribution, at some point you might end up having tea with the Queen!

17
0
Reply
Lancashire Lad
Lancashire Lad
2 hours ago
Reply to  Right-Wing Hippie

This is the core of our identity: the humorous self-effacement, or at least, the ability to do so.

It also points up the failings of “Britishcore” which has the hallmarks of something very unBritish – trying too hard. KS also alludes to this; effortlessly, of course.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Lancashire Lad
10
0
Reply
Jonathan Andrews
Jonathan Andrews
2 hours ago
Reply to  Right-Wing Hippie

And eating all the marmalade

2
0
Reply
j watson
j watson
2 hours ago

Concur largely with the Author and would add the beauty of being English is we don’t get so worked up about this national identity stuff. We have innate self confidence and more likely to see the humour and comedy in it. When patriotism is needed, as opposed to nationalism, it’s there.
Orwell wrote something about the familiar and marked sensation of breathing a different air when you return to England after being abroad. is this still the case? I think so.

12
-1
Reply
Brett H
Brett H
2 hours ago
Reply to  j watson

Let’s see how the comments go before we decide the English don’t get worked up over identity.

2
0
Reply
j watson
j watson
11 minutes ago
Reply to  Brett H

Not sure the regulars here a good representative sample of the English but I grant you some do get worked up – albeit struggle to describe what exactly they are getting worked up about beyond the ethnic element. On civics they tend more to not saying much IMO.

0
0
Reply
Jonathan Andrews
Jonathan Andrews
2 hours ago

A few weeks ago I was enjoying a quiet pint in a pub round the corner. I noticed a fairly attractive woman having a glass of wine and reading her book. There was also a rather handsome man, working on his laptop and (gasps) nursing a cup of tea. Nobody bothered them, they (like me) were left alone.

It struck me that the willingness with which the British leave each other alone is unusual. Of course, it’s no always so but I think we see that leaving people to their own devices is an ideal.

I live in a small group of flat and we successfully arranged for some work for our mutual benefit. However, while we pass the time of day, our interactions are usually trivial. We leave each other alone.

The stereotype of the cold Englishman has some truth but it’s a good thing. We live in a society where we believe that others should just (quietly) get on with their lives (even if we might tut-tut at a few life choices).

10
0
Reply
Claire Grey
Claire Grey
5 hours ago

Interesting article.

May the Conservatives be saved from Robert Jenrick, we need an effective opposition, but perhaps the conversation he has generated on “English identity” is not so bad.
I am against any kind of indoctrination of any kind in schools, there is already far too much with climate catastrophism, feminism and post-modernism headlining. A bit more of a sympathetic, open-minded and accurate approach to British history would be good for all of us, but how you are going to achieve that when universities are under the same undermining influences I don’t know.
Now there is pushback, outspoken and well argued, against the cultish ideologies which have developed so insidiously in education over the past 50 years, to the point now that the National Curriculum is full of them.
I think the resulting culture wars are positive, in fact, very ‘English’, we are thrashing it out as we been for centuries, combative and belligerent bunch that we are.
We are not just a bunch of Old Dry Keiths you know Kathleen.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Claire Grey
4
0
Reply
Walter Marvell
Walter Marvell
3 hours ago

This is so tortuous. Do the Chinese or Norwegians or Turks have such problems knowing who they are and what their identity is?

4
-1
Reply
Claire Grey
Claire Grey
1 hour ago

I don’t think an English self image is necessary or ever has been, we are what we are. and other countries and cultures have viewed us in a myriad of different ways depending on their own idiosyncrasies.

3
0
Reply
Graham Cunningham
Graham Cunningham
2 hours ago

From whence does a nation’s self image arise? In modern times it is probably fair to say that it arises primarily from certain sections of its middle class; from journalists, artists, academics and celebrities. Whilst it is inherent in any country’s news media to hone in on the downside of anything and everything, the English chattering class is unique in the degree of it disdain for the patriotic. With say Deutsche Welle or Le Monde orThe New York Times one senses an underlying protectiveness towards the national brand. This is something quite absent in the attack-dog culture of our London-based media.

2
0
Reply
David McKee
David McKee
8 hours ago

This is fascinating, and a great starter for ten. Our traditions are geared for a Britain that disappeared decades ago.

Possibly Prof. Stock is unaware of how carefully the Victorians invented Christmas, and how the Georgians invented childhood and the kilt. The ‘go-to’ text here, is Hobsbawm and Ranger’s “The Invention of Tradition.”

For that matter, the Normans, in the shape of Geoffrey of Monmouth, invented powerful myths in the guise of history. The most famous is King Arthur. That has acted as a social glue ever since.

If the Normans, Victorians and Georgians could do it, so can we. But we need a good debate first.

Incidentally, I fear Prof. Stock confuses multiethnic with multicultural. The former is a fact of life, the latter is a political choice.

Last edited 8 hours ago by David McKee
1
0
Reply
Graham Cunningham
Graham Cunningham
1 hour ago

England’s lower middle class (its petite bourgeoisie) are the great missing piece of the Bayeux Tapestry of Englishness. It is they who, in the early to mid 20th century, when mass-mediated national stereotypes were first being projected worldwide, perhaps took self-effacement to an extreme; seeing this as merely what good manners dictated. In my young days in the ‘60s this lower middle class, white-collar stock was perhaps England’s model of decency and sobriety. Most would have missed out on a university or polytechnic Progressive sheep-dipping and so missed out too on ‘The System’ needing to be smashed etc etc. 

1
0
Reply
Jonathan Nash
Jonathan Nash
1 hour ago

All these periodic, usually Conservative, attempts to describe English identity end up as nostalgia for a society which was far more culturally monolithic than we now have: remember John Major’s “warm beer and old maids cycling to Church in the early morning mist”? When I grew up most people watched the same TV (only three channels) and ate the same kind of food: plain cooked meat and veg, with a curry as an exotic treat. It was possible to guess how most of one’s fellow citizen’s lives looked behind their front doors.
All that has gone, leaving the civic question: what more are we entitled to ask of our citizens other than that they obey the law?

1
0
Reply
Caradog Wiliams
Caradog Wiliams
45 minutes ago

This obsession with English-ness or British-ness is getting boring. I would ask all of the contributors to define what is German-ness or Belgian-ness or Dutch-ness, Austrian-ness, Irish-ness – easier from the outside but impossible from the inside.
Yes, Welsh-ness and Scottish-ness was tribal but now it means anti-English-ness. IMO, American-ness has hardly ever existed and if it has, it means Hollywood-ness. I was once touring Europe with my American boss and after a few drinks, he said, “I’m proud to be American.” No answer. So, he continued, “Why aren’t you proud to be British?” I said finally, “But I am proud to be British but I don’t have to keep saying it.”
Basically, pride in British-ness or English-ness or Anything-ness is based on being taught to say so at an early age. You just keep saying it like a mantra and there you have your pride. But in Britain we don’t have to say it, do we?

1
0
Reply
j watson
j watson
2 minutes ago
Reply to  Caradog Wiliams

Pretty much spot on for me there CW.
Just an aside, I think Americans say they are American unless they’re Texan!

0
0
Reply
Saul D
Saul D
20 minutes ago

Don’t get too excited about anything – including not worrying too much about what it means to be English.

1
0
Reply
Claire Grey
Claire Grey
2 hours ago

Why no up or downticks or replys allowed on my comment ?

1
-1
Reply
Billy Bob
Billy Bob
2 hours ago
Reply to  Claire Grey

I managed to downtick you

0
-1
Reply
Claire Grey
Claire Grey
1 hour ago
Reply to  Billy Bob

Ha ha, I meant the longer comment, as you very well know.
My complaint is out of date now anyway, the reply etc section has appeared.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Claire Grey
0
0
Reply
Andrew R
Andrew R
6 minutes ago

Well it’s an abstract question isn’t it. It probably explains why the progressive left are so keen to destroy something that supposedly doesn’t exist.

Last edited 6 minutes ago by Andrew R
0
0
Reply
Brett H
Brett H
7 hours ago

Apologies for upsetting English readers here, but the outside view of the English is that you’re just so boring. I mean really, really boring.

4
-9
Reply
Steve Hamlett
Steve Hamlett
6 hours ago
Reply to  Brett H

How could a people noted for their eccentric characters be all that boring?

5
0
Reply
Brett H
Brett H
6 hours ago
Reply to  Steve Hamlett

Because they’re not all eccentric, otherwise they wouldn’t be eccentric.

1
0
Reply
Billy Bob
Billy Bob
5 hours ago
Reply to  Brett H

It’s not that we’re boring, it’s just that you Americans aren’t bright enough to understand the subtleties of English behaviour. Unless it’s loud and brash you yanks don’t understand it

14
-2
Reply
Brett H
Brett H
4 hours ago
Reply to  Billy Bob

Wrong assumption there.

3
-4
Reply
Brett H
Brett H
3 hours ago
Reply to  Brett H

Hmm, A down vote, For what?

0
-5
Reply
Billy Bob
Billy Bob
3 hours ago
Reply to  Brett H

It’s not an assumption, it’s an opinion born of experience.
In my younger days I spent a few years working on the American Air Force bases in England, and I can say with confidence that 90% of the yanks just couldn’t understand the sarcasm or general more low key demeanour of the Brits working there, unless the joke was very “in your face” as it were it simply sailed over their heads.
Likewise I took one to the football and he was amazed there was no “entertainment” at the game, he couldn’t understand that thousands just watched the match without cheerleading and all the other nonsense.
Just because you don’t understand something it doesn’t make it boring

11
0
Reply
Brett H
Brett H
2 hours ago
Reply to  Billy Bob

Your wrong assumption was calling me a yank and judging my comment on that error.

0
0
Reply
Billy Bob
Billy Bob
2 hours ago
Reply to  Brett H

Aussie then? Basically wannabe Americans

0
0
Reply
Brett H
Brett H
2 hours ago
Reply to  Billy Bob

Wrong again. But possibly right about Australians. So everyone’s right about the yanks and right about aussies but wrong about the English.

0
0
Reply
Billy Bob
Billy Bob
2 hours ago
Reply to  Brett H

I’m intrigued then. What are you?

2
0
Reply
Jonathan Nash
Jonathan Nash
5 minutes ago
Reply to  Billy Bob

He may be Canadian, which would make his original comment the apogee of irony.

0
0
Reply
Lancashire Lad
Lancashire Lad
2 hours ago
Reply to  Brett H

He’s absolutely not wrong – he’s nailed it, irrespective of your nationality.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Lancashire Lad
3
0
Reply
Brett H
Brett H
2 hours ago
Reply to  Lancashire Lad

But i’m not defending Americans. I’m not saying he’s wrong about them.

0
0
Reply
Brett H
Brett H
2 hours ago
Reply to  Lancashire Lad

Interesting how you accept, as an outsider, the identity of Americans that BB put up, But you can’t accept the view of the English from an outsider.

0
0
Reply
Katharine Eyre
Katharine Eyre
2 hours ago
Reply to  Brett H

No, the English aren’t boring. No people is boring. I agree with Billy Bob that the English generally shy away from big displays of emotion, have more subtle codes of communication (which I know can annoy or confuse foreigners, especially in the workplace) – but I find that interesting.

6
0
Reply
Matt M
Matt M
2 hours ago
Reply to  Brett H

A good thing to be known for, I’d say.

“Think of what our Nation stands for,
Books from Boots’ and country lanes,
Free speech, free passes, class distinction,
Democracy and proper drains.”

Last edited 2 hours ago by Matt M
4
0
Reply
Brett H
Brett H
2 hours ago
Reply to  Matt M

Known for what? Your comment isn’t clear about what you mean.

0
0
Reply
Matt M
Matt M
1 hour ago
Reply to  Brett H

Having a reputation for being boring is a good thing. It seems to me that it is another way of saying: stable, traditional, ordered.
England: dull and rainy weather; old churches and judges in wigs; steak-and-kidney pudding and trifle; pubs with open fires; public schools; the Royal Family and Houses of Parliament; Radio 4 and Marks & Spencers; test cricket; the FA Cup; Wimbledon.
The danger from woke progressives, incompetent bureaucrats and economic libertarians is that they endanger this boringness.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Matt M
5
0
Reply
Brett H
Brett H
1 hour ago
Reply to  Matt M

So true. My comment was an identity observation from outside of the country. People have taken exception to it, but happy to call Americans loud and brash and Australians wannabe Americans. The problem with progressives is they think they can create an identity, But in some ways an identity is given to you by others.

2
0
Reply
Peter B
Peter B
1 hour ago
Reply to  Brett H

Does beg the question why you are here if that’s true ! Assuming you’re not English.

1
0
Reply
Brett H
Brett H
1 hour ago
Reply to  Peter B

Why am I here? What do you mean?

0
0
Reply
Peter B
Peter B
7 minutes ago
Reply to  Brett H

Only that you implied that we’re all boring (since most commentators here are almost certainly English). So why hang out with us ?
Nothing personal in the remark. Don’t always agree with you, but you’re never boring. Indeed, very few, if any, people in the comments are.
I suspect that some English people hide behind a carefully constructed public facade of inoffensive dullness and self-deprecating humour. In fact, I now remember two of my nieces calling me “Mr Boring” when much younger …

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Peter B
0
0
Reply
j watson
j watson
42 seconds ago
Reply to  Brett H

We’ll take it BH.
Boring is cool. Often goes with generally sensible,

0
0
Reply