If you’ve ever had the curious pleasure of reading a Sally Rooney novel, you may guess what you’re in for with Intermezzo. There will be endless intimate descriptions of the psychology and behaviour of her characters; sex scenes full of people asking “does that feel okay”; at least one person blacking out melodramatically; oceans of guilt, which could be either drolly universal or deeply Irish; a plotless ebb in which nothing too grand happens, except that a few ostensibly normal people (who are nearly always supremely intelligent, attractive and talented) get this much closer to being honest with each other.
But this time around, as many reviewers have already pointed out, we are presented with a maturer version of Rooney’s concerns — and a longer book with it. Gone are the characters who write for a living. Gone, too, are the earnest disquisitions on capitalism and inequality. Her characters are now more likely to discuss logic puzzles, or Christianity.
There is Ivan, and there is Peter. The brothers Koubek, who have just lost their father. The much younger Ivan is a brilliant chess player, who could have ended up as an incel but is instead having an affair with Margaret, a woman 14 years older than him. The older Peter is a lawyer and one-time debate champion. He’s also something of a Zhivago, with one woman to suit his heart’s deeper yearning, his former girlfriend Sylvia, and another to suit his needs, his sort-of-girlfriend Naomi, a younger collegiate OnlyFans type, who is such a cliched self-destructive beauty, she seems to have wandered in from Rooney’s first two books.
It’s not, then, all that new. But there is the injection of something, which marks a real divergence from her other novels: an attempt at self-conscious prose style. Rooney has never been much of a stylist, confessing to relative indifference to the language itself. When writing about Ivan or Margaret, Rooney works in her traditional third-person present-tense narration — a partial return to the mode of Normal People. But when writing about Peter, Rooney adopts an internal monologue generally broken up into terse, subjectless fragments.
This monologue will probably get Intermezzo called Rooney’s most Joycean novel. Though other than her essential Irishness, the charge doesn’t properly stick. There’s nothing like Stephen Dedalus or the toddering Leopold Bloom, ordering the whole cosmos in his head, as if he were both God and Falstaff. Not even if the conspicuously educated Peter Koubeck is constantly referring to Hamlet, or the philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein. Nevertheless, the most interesting writing in the book is often here, in the certain wandering monologues of Peter Koubek:
Says she’s staying with Max for the month, good old Max.
See him sometimes at Sylvia’s still. Useless he was too in
competition. Too nice, not ruthless enough, always seeing both
sides. Funny though. All her friends are. Lightly she has to hold
the world, lovingly but lightly…
It’s the first time I’ve read Rooney and felt the excitement of the writer at work with words. After reading those lines, it’s hard to say that Rooney is a writer uninterested in language. Even if it’s sometimes laboured, the freer syntax is a welcome change — it made me realise just how bare and overly-crafted her writing could be before. And as her former embarrassment with the artier side of the equation evaporates from many of the novel’s best pages, Rooney can now write something like that last sentence: “Lightly she has to hold the world, lovingly but lightly.” It’s among the most musical, most balanced phrases in her oeuvre.
