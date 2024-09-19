How do you get a hypocrite to feel shame? The activist collective Led By Donkeys think they have found the answer: organise a needling visual provocation in the hypocrite’s vicinity, put the film of it online, then watch it go viral. You might wonder whether, despite the technological trappings, this isn’t just the modern equivalent of throwing rotten tomatoes, but Ben Stewart, James Sadri, Oliver Knowles and Will Rose want you to know they have been making important art all along. The quartet have a new coffee table book out to prove it, Adventures in Art, Activism and Accountability, documenting the group’s campaigns from the Brexit era to the present, and accompanied by a gallery exhibition in Bristol.
Their initial emergence was much lower key. An earlier book from 2019, capitalising on their newfound fame as self-described “Remainer activists”, describes the period in which they first became known for pasting posters on billboards in Southeast England, gonzo style. It is written up as a kind of subpar Ealing comedy: four ordinary house husbands from Hackney accidentally get caught up in a daring and wildly popular social protest, eventually becoming national heroes feted by Tony Blair, Steve Coogan, and Saatchi & Saatchi.
In this early telling of their origin story, there are comic capers galore, involving mishaps with wallpaper paste, run-ins with security guards, and the strategic recurrence of Ben’s fear of heights. There are also quite a few barely latent daddy issues (“What is it about David Davis that makes him such a prick?”;“there’s something about Dominic Raab that is volcanically dislikeable”; “Olly is possessed by a visceral dislike for Michael Gove”; “Firstly and lastly, fuck Rod Liddle”). And despite braggadocio at times implying that the four are hardened activists (“We’ve scaled buildings and occupied headquarters, hung banners and even been arrested and prosecuted”), equally there is much hammed up nervousness about committing illegal acts: “This is criminal damage; it’s the A10 … We don’t want to get arrested, we both have to take the kids to school and nursery in the morning”.
There is also enormous detail in the early book about how much things cost, giving rise to such fascinatingly banal sentences as: “We assume that ordering five 6x3m posters will set us back the best part of £1000 but in reality each poster is forty quid and delivery is free.” Gripping verbatim text exchanges from key moments in the project are included, such as “@Will, any chance of pdfs today? Or is kiddie craziness descending?” and “We should decide by tomorrow lunchtime so I can get the posters ordered to arrive his week”.
Things have got a lot slicker since the early days, and the virtual tomatoes are now heirloom variety (price available on request). In the new book, our guys are no longer styled as plucky outsiders but as solemnly engaged in an “accountability project”. In the interim, crowdfunder targets have been smashed; mutually advantageous corporate relationships have blossomed; famous screenwriters and actors are now onboard; and the groups’ campaigns, both here and in the US, have become bloated with technical gimmickry, celebrity collabs, and self-importance. And now that being a Remainer is no longer fashionable, the mission has seamlessly drifted into vaguer ideological territory: towards fighting what the new book variously calls “populist politics and petty nationalism” and “ethnojingoism”. Definitions are not supplied, but one suspects that however the authors mean “populist” and “petty”, it won’t turn out to include them.
In practice, their core business is still midwit vituperation by photoshop, mostly aimed at Right-wing politicians, plus some more positive interventions designed to tug at the heartstrings of the sort of person whose bicycle comes with a sidecar. So for instance: they enlisted a thousand volunteers to cover a wall of the Embankment with love hearts, thus creating “The National Covid Memorial Wall” ; covered the road outside the Russian Embassy with “non-toxic, chalk-based” blue and yellow paint; and projected “End Performative Cruelty” in giant letters onto the Bibby Stockholm barge, only months before releasing a remote-control banner in Liz Truss’s presence depicting her as a giant lettuce with eyes.
Also this year, they filmed six kilometres worth of second-hand kids’ outfits arranged on a Dorset beach and set it to the sound of Bach, in order to get people to “grasp … the number of children killed in Gaza”. (An earlier idea, thankfully rejected, involved “thousands of funeral shrouds”.) In other words: if you like your morality tales childishly uncomplicated, prefer the literal over the symbolic, and don’t mind pedestrian visuals that rely heavily on scale for impact, then this is undoubtedly the art collective you deserve.
KS is being too kind with her “midwit” descriptor.
A more accurate description of the sub-sixth form banalities emanating from these guys would be:
“Performed by Donkeys”
That they’re being “lionised” by sections of the British establishment is no clearer demonstration of the falling IQ levels of that class, and goes a long way to explaining why the UK is in decline. But we needn’t worry, because as Sir Two Tier tells us:
“He’s in charge”
Having to even say that demonstrates how rapidly he’s lost authority. Now, we truly are being “led” by a donkey.
Dear Kathleen- I think thou doth protest too much. Similar characters needled you perhaps? This po-faced article entirely misses the point.
They may be hipster knobs, but LBD’s stunts are most successful when they cause the audience to laugh at their intended political targets. To see the murderous anger in Nigel Farage’s eyes when Putin’s heart emoji descended (and hear his baying acolytes shouting ‘rip it down’) for a moment caused the well calibrated mask of reasonableness to slip.
We must begin to laugh at these maniacs who seek power. They are clowns. Very dangerous clowns.