Greggs sausage rolls, XL bullies, “cheeky” Tesco runs and a holibob to Magaluf: welcome to Keir Starmer’s miserable meal-deal Britain. This summer’s collective swoon over “Britishcore” — a wry celebration of the groaningly mundane aspects of British culture, which reached its nadir last week with a Guardian listicle — perfectly captures the cynicism which has come to define the early days of the new Labour Government. Gone is the hope of Tony Blair’s Cool Britannia; gloom is in, and our country’s leadership is as cheerful as a wet weekend.
Despite Starmer’s insistence at Labour conference that “the politics of hope is ours”, the pervading mood was one of trepidation. During his speech, he emphasised the hard times ahead, defensively dismissing protest as “mere glitter on a shirt”, in a sly reference to a stage invader who last year lobbed sparkles at him during the same event. But might that glittery shirt represent some of the dash, some of the razzle-dazzle, that Starmer’s government and the nation at large so sorely lack?
Earlier this month, a “trends specialist” for TikTok described “an explosion of British pop culture on the global stage”. Sparked by the success of Charli XCX, the Oasis reunion and the popularity of B&M-frequenting microinfluencers, Britishcore is an improbable international fetish for comfortable mediocrity, an opportunity for the terminally online to cleave to a vanishing sense of community through grunting about the dwindling size of Freddos. And there is an in-built sense of nostalgia, of reassurance in joking about the same bands, biscuits and television shows — Balamory is another New Labour-era revenant — that were around during a time of genuine prosperity and hope.
The critical trigger of Britishcore was Brat, Charli XCX’s year-defining hyperpop album, which did away with the aspirational, romantic affectations of American pop (see Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter) in favour of sulkily Estuary-accented lyrics about “sweat marks on my clothes”. The UK charts have long loved grit — Mike Skinner was on about “sex, drugs and on the dole” 22 years ago — but now American influencers, from the land of gloss and polish, want a slice of the stale Victoria sponge. Unlikely as it seems, Yanks are yearning for the Morrison’s salad bar, the delights of Home Bargains and the opportunity to wear the shirt of an underperforming provincial football team. It should be considered depressing that the cultural thrust of our hobbled kingdom is now relying on exporting ironic “icons” of shitness; if all we can offer is steak bakes and songs about chlamydia, let the tanks roll in.
If Britishcore rests on a principle of charming shitness — the vibe equivalent of a cheese-and-pineapple hedgehog at a children’s birthday party — then our politics at least has one of those qualities down pat. Shunning the cheeriness of freshly minted New Labour, Starmer and his Cabinet have spent their first months in power driving home the message that we are approaching an abyss. We’re told that every pillar of the state — policing, prisons, healthcare, education — is in terrible disrepair. Instead of signalling optimism and soft power, the message of Britishcore and its contingent Labour government is misery; a nation in unstoppable decline.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe