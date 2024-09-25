But most telling of all were Rayner’s “jokes”, prompting ripples of forced laughter. They included, most memorably, a jab at Kemi Badenoch for falling foul of the actor David Tennant over gender legislation, a gag which I am willing to assume was written by a large-language model trained on insipid BBC-core jokes: “It was bad enough when they wanted to deal with Farage. Now she’s doing side deals with the Daleks.”

Meanwhile, at the Reform UK conference in Birmingham, not even a frisson of fascism was enough to lift the mood: Ann Widdecombe, another Nineties throwback, launched into a diatribe about setting up heavily euphemistic “secure reception centres” for migrants. Elsewhere, Ant Middleton, SAS: Who Dares Wins hardman and convicted policeman-batterer, warned of (threatened?) “civil unrest” if the British identity continues to be “trampled all over”.

On every side of the spectrum, the message seems to be the same: this is going to hurt. This is probably why the tide is now turning on Britishcore. There was a collective yak last week at the Guardian’s 100 examples of naff “Britishness”, suggesting that the Dave channel vision of “witty banter” has finally been recognised for the cringe onanism it is.

And yet, as a cultural moment, Britishcore deserves more than just ridicule. It should be seen as an attempt to gather around something at a time of unprecedented disunity, following a summer that grumbled along with thwarted footballing glories and finally boiled over with racist riots. The Radio X-ification of pub patter shows that, in an era of division and decline, we yearn for a simple and unthreatening vision of nationhood — one in which mimicking catchphrases from Eastenders or repeating viral X Factor auditions is a sufficient stand-in for wit or identity. At a time when the Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick is trying to start an attention-seeking culture war by claiming that unchecked migration is putting the “very idea of England at risk”, simultaneous online discourses around national identity — at least, British identity — seem to want us to believe that it’s all just about misery and chips.

Of course, we cannot be expected, as a nation, to unite around agreement over the correct strength of tea. But the babble of UK-banter discourse on social media shows that there is still an impulse to commune over collective identity. The question for the future will be what that identity is going to look like. For now, we must watch spectres of the Nineties return, zombified, to the national conversation — the same jokes, the same bands, even some of the same MPs, but none of that critical sense of hope or humour. Turning this around will be Starmer’s great challenge.