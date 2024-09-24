“They’re all the same” is a crude summation, but one widely held outside of political circles. The truth is that the last election was a choice between two subtly distinct tribes from the adjacent worlds of public-private-third sector managerialism. One is more likely to have read Hayek, or to be seen at the drinks receptions of the Institute for Economic Affairs or the Centre for Policy Studies in Birmingham next week; the other might read Mazzucato, and clink glasses at the Institute for Public Policy Research or the Resolution Foundation — feeder-group think tanks for the policy and personnel of the parliamentary Labour Party.

This is Mecca for that strange nexus of the public affairs-wonk-Whitehall world, drunk on warm booze, and high off proximity to the dullest form of power. It’s a world of lanyards, laptops, stale sandwiches and Marks & Spencer cuts for people who get excited when they see Laura Kuenssberg, and who name-drop their MP acquaintances to anyone who will listen. They walk hurriedly between drinks events, always held “in partnership” with a generous private outfit and their lobbying team, jabbing at phone screens with furrowed brows.

“It’s a world of lanyards, laptops, stale sandwiches and Marks & Spencer cuts for people who get excited when they see Laura Kuenssberg.”

Inside the conference, stands for Google, Barclays and HSBC sit awkwardly alongside the trade union old guard and remnants of the activist Left. The latter look slightly anachronistic in Starmer’s Labour Party. Labour has gone from having big names like Nye Bevan (coal miner, trade union official, councillor, MP) to big names like Torsten Bell (PPE at Oxford, political adviser, think tanker, MP).

Someone working in conference services has had their fun at least: the stall distributing the Morning Star, the old rag of the socialist Left, sits six feet opposite from Labour Friends of Israel; the Cuba Solidarity Campaign shares a cramped space next to an escalator with Labour Friends of the Armed Forces. All this is indicative of what could charitably be called Labour’s “broad church”. More cynically, it could be called an incoherent mess of contradictory worldviews. That is Labour’s internal politics: never-ending battles for the soul of the party, permanent factional war because of a first-past-the-post system that won’t allow amicable divorce.

Starmer’s electoral bond with the British public was always skin deep — a marriage of convenience rather than one of love. Fourteen years of stagnant wages, followed by the embarrassments of Partygate and Liz Truss, meant that the Labour leader only had to appear as the unthreatening, not-Tory option. Nobody mistook the Prime Minister’s pained, nasal consultancy-speak for raw charisma or inspirational vision. And few were inspired by a manifesto that accurately diagnosed Britain’s relative decline, but came up short on adequate solutions. There was nothing in yesterday’s keynote address that we hadn’t heard before.

One group that thinks it has the answers are the Yimbies at the Yimby Rally. Low growth? The housing crisis? The energy transition? For this terminally online subculture, there are few problems that planning reform can’t solve. In the “Imagine Room”, a Californian, Nolan Gray, tries to do some panto-style call-and-response to a crowd that just wants to chit-chat about the Town and Country Planning Act. Do people realise how weird this is? Over the hubbub, Chris Curtis, the YouGov pollster-turned-MP for Milton Keynes, is hailing 2024 as “a year of change, a year where we have turned the tide on those who have tried to block building”.

There’s nothing wrong, of course, with making it easier, faster and cheaper to build homes, railway lines and electricity pylons. But when faced with the abject state of a collapsed public realm, the steady death of the UK’s industrial base, and yawning gaps between the dynamic economy of the metropole compared with the rest of the country, there’s a grand divergence between the deep, structural imbalances at play and the proposed solutions. They seem to have bet the house on planning-as-panacea.