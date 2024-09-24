It wasn’t meant to be like this. This was meant to be a victory lap during a honeymoon period on the banks of Liverpool’s River Mersey. It was meant to be Things Can Only Get Better, but it has the feel of a knacker’s yard — a tired, end-of-term government mired in sleaze and briefing wars after just two months in office. The vibes are well and truly off at the Labour conference.
Keir Starmer’s speech tried to strike a positive note after weeks of talk about black holes and “difficult choices”. Instead we heard about the “politics of national renewal” and “a country with its future back”. The hall lapped it up, of course. But outside you feel it will fall on deaf ears, save for an unfortunate mispronunciation that saw the Prime Minister call for “the return of the sausages”.
We’ve been explicitly warned that, contrary to D:Ream’s lyric, things will only get worse. And yet delegates are still trying to make the most of it inside the conference complex, a slick product of urban “regeneration” on the Merseyside docklands, a place that feels cut off from the city proper. Outside the bubble of the secure zone, it’s hard to find anyone normal who even knows the conference is taking place.
“Labour used to be different than it is now,” says Graham, a retired firefighter, shielding from the rain. He’s not wrong. It’s a bumper year for the corporate lobbyists, even as the unwritten rule of omertà on Westminster perks has been broken. Previously, the fact that everyone had their snouts in the freebies trough was enough to ensure that opposition MPs and journalists wouldn’t make too much of a fuss when ministers got tickets to the football.
It’s clear Labour has no shortage of benefactors. Conference itself is one big, sponsored jamboree for Twitter-addicted politicos being plied with hospitality from whichever corporate “government relations” department has too much budget. But, juxtaposed with cuts to winter fuel payments and promises of blood, sweat and tears, the sight of the new crowd in donated designer gear is particularly grating. That is doubly so when Keir Starmer made a virtue out of his holier-than-thou, lawyerly aesthetic, distinguishing himself against the cavalier profligacy of Boris, or the air of tech-bro entitlement surrounding Sunak.
A group of pensioners are protesting next to a Ferris wheel, more-or-less the closest they can get to the main buildings. “Labour have come up against the pressure of the establishment to not do anything radical,” says Dave, a retired IT man, not impressed with losing his £200-per-annum energy subsidy. He’s in a huddle carrying flags for Unite, the most vocally militant of the Labour-affiliated unions. “There’s no point getting a Labour government in to do the same as the Tories did.”
Remeber that for close to 15 years the BOE set rates that PAID the government to borrow money.