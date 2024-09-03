What is the present that Kneecap and their generation face in Northern Ireland? Back home this month, I found mixed signals. There’s lots of talk of (parts of) Belfast buzzing with young professionals drinking London-priced drinks and the inflated cost of property. Beyond this bubble, things are different. Poverty and disaffection flourish in inverse proportion to opportunity. Escape comes mostly in the form of criminality, drink, hard drug use and abuse. Communities are beset by paramilitaries turned gangsters and the police are mistrusted by both sides. Minimum wage jobs and food banks are standard. In many places, someone who’d be an entrepreneur somewhere else, somewhere more functional, ends up a dealer. The communities are still largely segregated, beginning at primary school.

All along the north coast, there are endless paramilitary flags, a tent revival, a drive-in gospel service, even a fence upon which a man was crucified by loyalist paramilitaries a few months ago. There are few signs of any post-Troubles Enlightenment and, in working-class areas where I grew up, few signs of there being a post-Troubles. Even the great symbol of Belfast, the Samson and Goliath shipyard cranes, is one of post-industrial decline. It’s certainly better to live in farce rather than tragedy, and the Peace Process was hard-earned and vital, however flawed, but worryingly it feels like suspended animation. The idea that tourism and investment would save us was always suspect because it’s not capitalism’s primary purpose to do so. The idea that integration, economic justice and eventually real peace could occur is hamstrung by the many politicians and religious figures who benefit from division, paralysis and bad faith.

No wonder, there is such an anarchic element to the likes of Kneecap. Who could blame them for wanting more? “A free Ireland,” one of Kneecap’s heroes, James Connolly, claimed, “will control its own destiny from the plough to the stars.” By contrast, the least one could hope for is some agency over their own life.

It takes a movie this intentionally juvenile to signal a newfound maturity in Northern Irish film. Kneecap takes the tropes and ciphers and turns them inside out, it deflects the gaze back at itself. Cheap moralism and sentimentality are dispensed with, in favour of something more reflexive. There’s little doubt where the trio’s allegiances lie, with the “Northern” scored out on signs of “Northern Ireland”.

Yet the fact that they are scathing about so many things, in an impish way, the fact that they arouse the ire of so many — including the UK government, the DUP, the UUP and even the mild-mannered Alliance Party — is a sign they are treading where the sanctimonious rarely dare. And their attitude of “show, don’t tell” is remarkably effective, as exemplified by their use of the Irish language. With an indigenous language vanishing at a pace of almost two a month, there’s the temptation to give in to sanctimony and lecture the world about “To hell or Connacht”, hedge schools, the Famine and the real reason so many people speak English around the world. Kneecap choose instead to help Irish survive by simply allowing it to breathe or, as they put it, letting the dodo out of the glass. The film is also a testament to working-class DIY culture, which because of the state of mainstream culture here, now a playground for the vacuous progeny of the rich, may be our only source of hope.

There are those who have taken umbrage with the band. The trio has been condemned by politicians and the media, many of whom have profited from how dysfunctional the North has been while denouncing those who dare to speak the truth. If Kneecap represent disorder, indecency, abnormality, it might be worth considering what order, decency and normality have looked like for the hundred years of Northern Ireland’s existence. Rejecting the archetypes one by one, refusing to migrate to survive, insisting on creating something organically from the ground up themselves, Kneecap have found a path where they were told there was none. They have made their own hope and it’s a raucous but exciting thing. They convincingly demonstrate that laughter is never a singular thing. It can mean and contain multitudes — joy, mockery, self-deprecation, relief, even the crazed elation of having nothing to lose.