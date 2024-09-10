Granted, not everything has to be challenging or radical, and countless creatives from middle-class backgrounds are world-class practitioners who also deserve to be supported. But let’s face it: public funding is a game. A game that selects for those with the confidence, time and sense of entitlement to play it, and who possess an intuitive grasp of what will fly with the funders. A game that makes all those repeated references to the tenets of equality, diversity, inclusion and sustainability found on every Creative Scotland funding application somewhat ironic.

Today, pointed criticism of a public organisation like Creative Scotland, or certain factions situated around it, is now likely to be interpreted ungenerously by some as evidence of other unbecoming beliefs — that’s life in the culture war. It’s this palpable sense that by expressing an opinion on one issue — the unwarranted harassment of Jenny Lindsay — then you may be drawn unwittingly into the cultural tornado of fire that is the gender war and subsequently suffer damage to your fragile career.

Lindsay’s treatment has been made all the more odious by the highly personal, often intimate nature of the hounding. In comedy, rival acts take the piss out of each other on stage or down the pub. In hip hop, we have rap battles. In the poetry scene (once the faux-leather-clad notebooks are placed gently in the biodegradable vegan tote-bags), pathological resentments nursed over years are acted out remotely from behind veils of social justice concern. And Lindsay’s assailants have justified this to themselves as necessary because she is, in their ideological hivemind, an extremely dangerous woman whose beliefs represent a direct threat to the lives of vulnerable trans people.

Like Lindsay and her gender-critical feminism, trans people, advocating for their rights, also have the right to choose how best to do this. That said, when activists (like anyone else) veer so clearly into violent incitements against women they believe transphobic — which does happen — then no matter the justification, it must be called-out in the strongest possible terms. I didn’t understand why that was such a controversial thing for Lindsay to do back in 2020 and to be honest, I still don’t, but that’s what set this whole sorry poetry in motion.

Poetry is supported in a number of ways, whether through grants made available to individual artists, or to other organisations that employ, showcase, mentor or make some other use of poets. Those who remain close to the bosom of the arts body and its satellites are not exactly living it large, but they quickly develop an intuition for the sensibility it demands. One risk few artists will ever take is being seen to either criticise Creative Scotland or pass comment on any arts related controversy which could be construed as a lack of adherence to that sensibility.

As a result, many seem happy to tune-out this fiasco around Alice Tarbuck because it involves Jenny, who is bad, and has been brought to wider note through Right-wing publications such as the Mail and Spectator, which are also bad. This highly motivated reasoning means valid criticisms are often dismissed by artists based not on their lack of merit, but on who makes them and where they are published. In the case of Tarbuck, the hoo-ha is all just a bit of Tory unionist hokum and everything in the arts is fine, case closed. Well, it’s not fine and it’s time more of us said as much.