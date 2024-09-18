The love affair that has blossomed between MAGA and the digital visionaries of Silicon Valley has left liberal pundits mystified. Why would America’s brainiest tech bros swipe right for Donald Trump? But it seems their love knows no bounds: yesterday, in the latest display of devotion, Trump droned on for two hours from Mar-a-Lago straight into the living rooms and laptops of his 90 million followers on X. The ostensible topic was his latest courtship of crypto, a new digital assets business venture called World Liberty Financial, which he rather vaguely outlined as a blockchain project that would link a newly created “$WLFI” stablecoin currency to the value of the United States dollar.
Decentralised finance would be the latest MAGA foray into Silicon Valley’s various and sundry roads to billions. First came Trump’s venture into nonfungible token digital trading cards (Trump as cowboy, Trump as astronaut, and now 50 new ones including Trump fondling Bitcoin); his eponymous cryptocurrency TrumpCoin (each of which is presently worth a shade above a cent — down 2% this past week); and of course his social media venture, Truth Social, which features an ever-plummeting stock price.
Three strikes and you’re out? Not for Trump, who’s swinging for Strike Four. There’s a pattern here, and it’s more than failure. There’s a political undercurrent to Trump’s venture into DeFi, one that has sent the commentariat into yet another bout of head-scratching.
The easy-bake explanation for Trump’s digital fascinations is that the matchmaker was J.D. Vance, the populist finance bro from Narya Capital who has made it clear that he has no taste for reining in tech monopolies. Others trace the tryst to Vance’s ex-boss, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, who has adored Trump ever since he descended the golden escalator in 2015. Those with more of a philosophical bent argue instead that power gravitates towards money and vice versa, and thus the mutual admiration society of the ex-most powerful man on the planet and the digitally richest man on the planet — Elon Musk, now rumoured to become bean-counter in chief of Trump presidency 2.0.
In a manner typical of this pragmatic approach to the odd coupling, the Financial Times suggested that the vibe between the smartest wonks in the room and the Alzheimer-adjacent egotist is simply a marriage of convenience — that tech entrepreneurs Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz are chasing lower tax burdens for their $42 billion VC firm, a16z. Not to neglect the pseudo-academics who cannot escape their self-imposed dungeons of political ideology, and thus take it for granted that the torrid affair is simply a matter of shared love and respect for libertarian values, which Trump supposedly shares with long-time MAGA acolyte, Tyler Winklevoss.
There may be something to the crypto connection, but not because of politics, libertarian or otherwise. “If we don’t do it, China is going to do it,” rambled Trump. “China is doing it anyway.” Which suggests that behind all the idiocies and get-rich-quickeries, perhaps there is an actual geopolitical strategy.
