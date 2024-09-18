I came to this conclusion after stumbling across an obscure article reporting that the US Armed Services had “ramped up exploration of blockchain for military use”. A bit more research found that the United States House Armed Services Committee draft for fiscal year 2025’s National Defense Authorization Act did indeed include funding for potential applications of Bitcoin for their “Special Operations Command”.

It turns out the Pentagon’s legions of buzz-cut computer nerds are deep into conceptualising what has come to be called “Software-Defined Warfare” — that is, the belief that the next big conflict will resemble a massive computer game (at least, for those who work command-and-control from 18 stories beneath the bedrock of Arizona). Of course, the particular brand of software expertise required to emerge victorious from such a battle can only come from Silicon Valley, where those who were once called death merchants now work in the “commercial tech defense innovation space”.

All of which reminded me of a long-forgotten legal dispute involving Thiel, and one of the many companies he has co-founded — Palantir Technologies. (The name is taken from those communication and surveillance devices — that is, crystal balls — that J.R.R. Tolkien wrote about in his epic of bloody global warfare, The Lord of the Rings, a book that has turned out to be the ur-text for tech VCs.) The precise nature of Palantir’s software business was not widely understood until that case in 2016, when the firm won a ruling that allowed it to compete for an Army contract valued at more than $200 million, thus adding to the more than $150 million Department of Defense money Palantir had already banked. The cherry on top was the $2 million Palantir had received from a rather sinister sounding entity, “In-Q-Tel”, which happens to be the investment arm of the CIA.

Such facts outline the dirty little secret of the marriage of MAGA and Silicon Valley: their shared fascination with all things autocratic and military, from the epic battlefields of The Lord of the Rings to the Space Force Trump proudly signed into being as the stand-alone, sixth branch of the US military, replete with its uniform straight out of Star Trek wardrobe reject storage. It’s not that Trump actually wants to fight wars. He just wants to play dictator on TV. Not to mention the salient fact: there’s money in it.

That money is the driving force behind the Silicon-MAGA merger is not a matter of conjecture, but of economic history. During the Second World War, the Office of Scientific Research and Development spent $450 million on weapons research and development in an effort to destroy the Evil Empires of Germany and Japan by means of radar-directed bombers, anti-radar jammers and electronic-frequency telemetry. Silicon Valley took its modern form when, after the war, an engineer named Frederick Terman, ex-head of the super-top-secret Harvard Radio Research Lab, went west to become Dean of Stanford Engineering and kindle the flames of Spook Entrepreneurship. Those were the days when the invisible secret powers hell-bent on taking over the world were not a matter to be contemplated by conspiracy theorists, but by the mavens of “Signals Intelligence”.

Donald Trump, like Silicon Valley itself, is a child of the Cold War. He came of age as America’s cult of paranoia blossomed during the decade after the Second World War. It was perhaps inevitable that Fred Terman’s programme would double in size as the NSA, CIA, Navy and Air Force nestled into the verdant coast between San Francisco and San Jose. During the Korean War, Terman became Provost of Stanford’s School of Engineering, and made a fateful choice. He encouraged his students not to become academics but to consult for privately held companies, or else start companies themselves — greasing the wheels of entrepreneurship by allowing them to license his department’s intellectual property for free. Thus did Silicon Valley assume its modern form at the height of American reactionary culture, as the country suffered through Joseph McCarthy’s attack on the Deep State, a Civil Rights backlash, and an obsession with enemies domestic and abroad. In other words, precisely the themes that possess Donald Trump.

By the end of the Fifties, two brothers from Palo Alto, Russell and Sigurd Varian, had become so thoroughly wracked with anxiety about American weakness that they devised a method to use microwaves to detect tiny specks moving through the sky hundreds of miles distant, such as missiles and airplanes. The result was an extraordinarily complex device known as the klystron, in which the Sperry Corporation soon invested. The profits would transform Sperry into one of America’s most renowned defence contractors, the off-shoots of which would include Honeywell (makers of Chinook attack helicopters), Lockheed Martin (creators of the ATACM rockets), Raytheon Technologies (radars and mine-hunting sonar) and Northrop Grumman (fighter jets, stealth bombers). Each and every one from the Valley.