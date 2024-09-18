With no label to push her, she had to build her own following; and because her songs and her act focus on ideas of sexuality, self-discovery and release from repression, that following has bonded to her tightly. For many fans, her work has helped them to uncover and express the most intimate truths about themselves. She told the Face: “I can’t read my DMs anymore, because I cry so much. But when people are like, ‘Whatever you’re doing, it helped me’ — I don’t think any award or any money or whatever can be exchanged for that compliment.”

This is emotionally powerful. But it’s also the intractable paradox of fame in a social media era. You become successful by cultivating closeness with your audience; from that closeness, some people are going to extrapolate a relationship that extends further than is healthy. Roan’s fans believe that, through her work, they have found the truest version of themselves.

From there, it is only a short step to imagining that they also know the truest version of her, and that if they could only attract her attention, she’d recognise the bond they share.

It’s telling that one of the fan behaviours she’s announced she will no longer tolerate is people trying to attract her attention by shouting her birth name (Chappell Roan is a stage name): another manifestation of the fantasy that they know her secret self. The irony is that her act draws heavily on drag, an art form that is all about concealment in plain sight. For Roan, her elaborate costumes and mask-like makeup act as a division between her public and private selves. For the extreme and obsessive fans, this simply represents a challenge to be overcome: an act of coquetry inspiring them to up their pursuit.

Clearly, it is untenable for anyone to live with the demands placed on Roan by her most obsessive fans. But it is also impossible to see how her reasonable need for privacy can be balanced with being the kind of celebrity to whom fans send highly personal messages about their own coming out story. At the moment, Roan’s best defence against the cadre of over-proprietorial fans is a cadre of slightly less proprietorial fans who are at least responsive to her requests about boundaries. It is a choice between two different ways of being treated as a possession, one slightly less destructive than the other.

Fame is not power — or at least, it is not only power. Fame is the experience of being owned by millions of different people, each of whom is certain that their small, splintered version of you is more true than the version of you anyone else could have; each of whom believes that their love entitles them to be loved in return. The only way to survive is to bury the “real you” out of reach and let people pour their devotion into a person who doesn’t really exist. Otherwise, everyone ends up like Orpheus: annihilated by those who claim to care the most.