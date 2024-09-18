“I feel like fame is just abusive,” Chappell Roan admits in a recent interview. “The vibe of this — stalking, talking shit online, [people who] won’t leave you alone, yelling at you in public — is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband. That’s what it feels like. I didn’t know it would feel this bad.” The last 12 months have seen the 26-year-old go from cult favourite to global cover star, and as she’s grown more popular, the behaviour around her has grown more unpleasant. When strangers decide that they love you, some of them show it in strange ways.
Roan has described, how a stalker turned up at both her hotel room, and her parents’ house in Missouri. In another incident, a group of fans figured out her flight information and met her when she landed in Seattle, where one man was so enraged by her refusal to sign an autograph, airport police had to intervene. Another time, while out at a bar celebrating a friend’s birthday, she was grabbed and kissed by a fan.
If Roan weren’t famous, all these things would be obvious instances of harassment or assault. But she is famous, so — to the people who do them, at least — such actions exist in a grey area. She has sought her celebrity, and this is what celebrity consists of, so therefore she consendt to this attention when she started releasing music.
She was discovered on YouTube at 17, signed to the label Atlantic, and then dropped in 2020 when lockdown stifled was should have been her big breakthrough. She spent two years rebuilding herself to where she is now: tickets for her British tour started at £20 when they were released in March; if you want to go to her London concert this weekend, it will now cost more than £600 on the resale market.
Those prices tell you something about the determination of Roan fans to get close to their icon. It’s a passion that, when it turns sour, tips into disturbing intrusion and harassment. This becomes even more disturbing when you realise that what she’s undergone is pretty normal for famous people. In April this year, for example, a woman was sentenced to prison and placed under a 10-year restraining order for stalking the singer Harry Styles, after sending him 8,000 cards in a one-month period.
More often, though, it’s a woman being harassed by a male obsessive. The “public woman” is, historically, a euphemism for prostitute: by making herself visible, the crude logic goes, she precludes herself from refusing any attention at all. That is witnessed by the list of female artists who have offered support to Roan, including Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX. The singer Mitski sent an email: “I just wanted to humbly welcome you to the shittiest exclusive club in the world, the club where strangers think you belong to them and they find and harass your family members.”