Perhaps more than any other English literary figure, Shakespeare had one foot in the medieval world and one in early modernity. In the centuries that followed him, science and technology marched relentlessly on, driving back the weather gods — and even the fairies — while advancing our control over and protection from our environment. In its wake the world has grown a great deal more comfortable; but the price was what the philosopher Charles Taylor calls “disenchantment”: the loss of magic and mystery from the world, replaced with a more banal universe of legibility and mastery. Even A Midsummer Night’s Dream we can see that slow retreat of enchantment: here, climate chaos is not — as it was for the Celts — a frightening reality that prompts human sacrifice, but a jolly device in a play, caused by fairies quarrelling.

Modernity, then, disenchanted the world by controlling it through technology. Now, though, four centuries further into that arc of discovery and power, the weather gods are back — but this time as byproducts of modernity: first with the reported threat of climate change, and secondly thanks to the power of big data to visualise these changes.

Today, those charts and visualisations are at everyone’s fingertips, in our ubiquitous smartphones. There’s even an app called “Weather Gods” that promises to “immerse” me in climate data with graphs, sounds, and cute personifications of the elements. It grants an illusion of control over the weather — but, in practice, all I actually get is slightly more precise guidance on whether I should take an umbrella with me than I’d get from looking at the sky and making a judgement call. The same also goes for all the charts and graphs which support the torrent of dire warnings about the effect modernity itself is having, in aggregate, on the weather. No matter how many warnings or calls to action are published, emissions go on rising.

And this is because both the weather, and aggregate human consumption, are types of complex and self-propelling dynamic systems that we can see, thanks to measurement and data visualisation, but which remain radically resistant to influence. In other words: exactly the kind of mysterious force that earlier times might have personified as a god or demon.

Of course, after four centuries of disenchantment we’re out of the habit of using such a florid term as “god” or “demon”. And yet, for all that we’re having the conversation in a “sciencey” register instead, with charts and computer models and so on, the subtext is still closer to the ancient Celts’ relation to the sky. What it expresses is a deep fear that we’re making the weather gods angry: a fear now so widespread it pervades the public conversation even in a temperate country where nothing much really has changed about the weather.

In the light of this fear, we notice every little blip, each of which is now documented, measured, tabulated and pored over as possible evidence of “climate change”. And it’s not so much that the weather is worse than usual, but that we are expecting it to be worse, because a larger narrative about excess, greed, overreach and vengeful gods has told us it’s going to be. If it’s ironic that our modern lifestyles are conjuring their retribution, it’s even more ironic that the sciencey stuff is itself now encouraging us to see the climate in these terms, as a vengeful deity.

Whereas ancient peoples made gods of the weather in the absence of information, we are re-awakening these gods as a byproduct of too much. And what these ancient and post-modern forms of weather god have in common is the sense of powerlessness, awe, and fear that comes with confronting the presence of forces greater than us: in a word, re-enchantment.

We might, perhaps, find the presence of these figures easier to bear if we were willing to acknowledge them more directly. For it is growing apparent that “disenchantment” was the dream all along. It was an effect of the illusion that we were ever in control: an illusion the weather gods can shatter at will, with a single thunderbolt.