I drove home at midnight on Saturday through thunder and lightning, that stretched from horizon to horizon like a scene from the end of the world. The mood was made eerier by having eaten dinner outdoors, a scant few miles away, on a patio somehow unvisited by this howling storm.
There, the conversation touched on a book heralding the return of enchantment, terror, and awe to the world. And as the sky seemed to tear around me, it was as if that uncanny feeling of the world’s aliveness was suddenly all around me.
Cocooned in my warm, dry car, it felt exhilarating: insulated from the wild elements by my mechanical bubble. But that sense of engineered safety has, at a broader level, grown shakier recently – not least because there have been more wild elements about than usual. The weekend’s rain prompted flood warnings across England, and by Monday homes, streets, and cars were flooded. Schools, roads, and train routes were closed. There was even a ‘mini-tornado’ in Luton.
Is our weather getting more uncanny? The press thinks so: it’s as though we want it to be getting worse. A chilly spell in summer is “the coldest on record”; a wet month “the wettest”. Headlines about “extreme” weather are common, while you have to read more than halfway down the Met Office’s page on “extreme rainfall” in the UK to discover that this is “within past natural variation”.
In other words: in keeping with the usual British climate, nothing is still happening, changeably, and with lots of precipitation. But even business more or less as usual has become a dread omen: “Never-ending rain” is now promised as our winter future – and not just any old rain but “20% wetter” rain. Even small variations in temperature merit panicky headlines: earlier this year there was great merriment in India after the Mirror warned of a “heatwave” rising as high as 26 degrees, which for a subcontinent accustomed to ambient temperatures well above 40 might mean putting on a cardigan.
There’s some justice to the sniggering. The defining feature of our climate is that while it’s sometimes unkind to picnickers or cricket-lovers, it’s rarely aggressively hostile. The worst it’s conventionally likely to do is bore us to distraction, through yet another miserable winter afternoon. Following his first visit to England in 1955, the Bengali writer Nirad Chaudhuri concluded that the English must derive their characteristically even temper from this changeable but mild climate – not least because, he observed, once transplanted to the stark heat of the subcontinent that serenity swiftly soured into a far more unpleasant ill-temper.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
Well, since climate change is a religion, it make’s sense that its believers should live in fear of a “vengeful deity” louring upon our houses. The trick will be to convince these zealots that there is something more sensible to believe in, science, for instance.