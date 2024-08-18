Kevin Maher, writing in The Times, missed the point when he called The Last Screenwriter a “dud” that should “allay fears” about AI’s threat to the arts. In arguing that the film is sufficiently bad for the Prince Charles protestors to safely “stow those pitchforks”, Maher presents the now tiresome line that AI content is intrinsically worse than human content.

None of which is to say that the writing quality wasn’t worthy of discussion; much of the conversation afterwards centred on the screenplay’s flaws, and how challenging the film had been to direct and act in as a result. (It was novel to join the director of a film in criticising its writer.) One glaring issue is ChatGPT’s penchant for a cheesy phrase, but whose fault is that?

Lead actress Bonnie Milnes was deeply frustrated by the online reaction and the premiere cancellation. She describes The Last Screenwriter as “an exposé of the biases of AI that, if ignored, could have catastrophic consequences for the future of the arts”, and argues that the people who most need to see the film are the ones boycotting it. Watching the film, the challenge Milnes faced in creating any depth of character is palpable; her character had no personality beyond being a wife and mother and much of her very skilled performance was limited to facial expressions.

Meanwhile, away from the glare of mainstream critics, large corporations do what they want. Netflix’s recent three-part documentary on Ashley Madison, the US dating site for people seeking affairs, which faced a huge data breach scandal in 2015, used a number of poor quality AI-generated images, and nobody batted an eyelid. The series is lazy in other ways, too; in one re-imagined scene, an iPhone ringing on a hotel bedside table shows the caller as “Home”, but the call is being made through WhatsApp. The phone is using 5G, miraculous for a decade ago. Additionally, footage which illustrates an interview in the first episode — a hand selecting a shirt from a rail, a male figure walking out to a car — is recycled in the third with a different voiceover.

The choice to use AI to illustrate the fake female profiles set up by the Ashley Madison team to entice men to use the site was hardly surprising, but the brazenly unreal imagery was. Pausing the programme during montages of these “profiles”, I was treated to women holding miniature wine glasses, floating limbs, unusual finger counts, and plug sockets from a parallel universe. Is this just life now? AI can “do hands” these days, but that doesn’t mean we’ll bother, apparently.

So if AI imagery is becoming commonplace in film and TV, where does ChatGPT fit in behind the scenes? The resolution of the 2023 Writers’ Guild of America strikes requires companies instructing screenwriters to edit AI-generated content to pay as much as they would if writers were composing the whole screenplay. AI cannot be a writer, according to their rules, so any editor becomes the writer. But this means that some stories have no writers at all, which doesn’t make sense: it’s an obscuring of the truth, a refusal to accept the reality that AI can write, an ongoing suppression of the situation. (ChatGPT itself isn’t keeping quiet about this: at one point in The Last Screenwriter, the lead character, Jack, says wondrously “this AI is like having an entire writers’ room working around the clock”.)