It looked like a man punching a woman. Algeria’s Imane Khelif, at 5’10”, is only two inches taller than Italy’s Angela Carini; but watching the two in the ring of the women’s 66kg boxing at the Olympics, the difference between them was painfully obvious. Khelif’s hard, rangy body had more reach, and more power. After taking two ferocious blows, Carini abandoned the bout, receiving the final result in devastated tears.
It looked like a man punching a woman because, according to the International Boxing Association, Khelif is not a woman. In 2023, Khelif was disqualified from the World Boxing Championships along with Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting — “a result of their failure to meet the eligibility criteria for participating in the women’s competition”. This decision was based, not on testosterone levels, but on “a separate and recognised test, whereby the specifics remain confidential”.
A Russian-language statement (the IBA is Russian-led) put it more bluntly: “Based on the results of DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to deceive their colleagues and pretended to be women. Based on the results of the tests, it was proven that they have XY chromosomes.” Lin did not appeal, while Khelif initiated an appeal and then withdrew it, meaning that in both cases, the judgement became legally binding.
But not binding on the Olympics, which withdrew recognition from the IBA earlier this year over multiple concerns over governance. That means the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is free to apply its own rules on sex categories in sport. IOC spokesperson Mark Adams warned against starting a “witch hunt… These are regular athletes who have competed for many years in boxing; they are entirely eligible and they are women on their passports.”
Which would be a totally acceptable way to classify sex, if the fight was between passports, rather than two bone-and-sinew bodies. Khelif is apparently not female, in a category designed for female athletes. And while the IOC has been keen to emphasise that this controversy is wholly unrelated to the contentious matter of trans women in sport, that is an impossible separation to maintain. The question of how sex should be defined — by chromosomes, by hormone levels or by legal marker on a passport — is the heart of the argument over inclusion.
What happened in the ring in Paris is a riposte to all the absurd claims that sex is immaterial to athletic performance. Witness, for example, the writers Rebecca Jordan-Young and Katrina Karkazis, who argued in a 2012 New York Times op-ed for “letting go of the idea that the ultimate goal of a fair policy is to protect the ‘purity’ of women’s competitions”. If inclusion is the objective, “then sex-segregated competition is just one of many possible options, and in many cases it might not be the best one”.
IOC spokesperson Mark Adams warned against starting a “witch hunt… These are regular athletes who have competed for many years in boxing; they are entirely eligible and they are women on their passports.”
Classic magical thinking: change the name, change the thing.
Calling a camel a horse doesn’t make it one. Never has and never will.
A good article but one correction is needed.
“It looked like a man punching a woman because, according to the International Boxing Association, Khelif is not a woman.”
No, Khelif is not a woman because biology. What defines defines “man” and “woman” and (very rarely) “intersex” is immutable genetics. He has XY chromosomes. If this wasn’t enough, he has a testosterone level of a normal man, he went through puberty and became a man, and he doesn’t even claim to be transgender.
In fact the only thing that even suggests he is a woman is a piece of paper issued by a government bureaucracy. I rest my case.
The author, like many women do to their cost, extends politeness to a bully, and a savage one at that. Don’t play Khelif’s game. Stand up to him and say it like it is. He’s a pathetic specimen of a man, not just cheating women but battering them.
There’s a queue of misogynists and opportunists queuing up behind him to once again make competitive sport a male-only activity. Don’t enable them.
What a miserable lowlife, hitting a woman, hiding behind a piece of paper. And what spineless, immoral bureaucrats at the Olympics, arranging this fight between a man and a woman, like back in ancient Rome! What’s next, people thrown in front of lions? Shame on all of them.
If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.