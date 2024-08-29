It’s unusual for Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron and CIA director William Burns all to visit the same small, Eastern European country in the space of weeks — particularly when that same country recently played host to Xi Jinping and is reputed to be a key ally of Putin’s Russia. It’s also unusual to witness protests where anarchist insignia and anti-capitalist messages appear alongside Russian flags and Orthodox icons. But a new lithium mine in Serbia, set to be operated by Australian mining conglomerate Rio Tinto Zinc to fuel the European Union’s growing hunger for electric car batteries, has driven intense global interest in the strategically-located Balkan nation — while also provoking intense protests from capital Belgrade down to the smallest village.
At one such rally in the capital, attendees are sceptical. “Politicians here are greedy for money, but they’re also seeking to play a role in between the EU, Russia and China”, says Anna Mirkovic, 30. “The foreign powers only care about what they can extract from Serbia — it’s lithium today, but they also want access to the land, to cheap labour, without any protections. It’s disgusting.”
There’s a similar mood in Gornje Nedeljice, a village in the heart of the Jadar region in western Serbia set to be displaced by the planned mine. The town is home to the mineral Jadarite, the only such place in the world it exists. The mineral deposits are so rich in lithium that they’re mooted to meet 90% of the EU’s current needs — reducing reliance on Chinese lithium. The village has been the focal point of protest for years, with the government initially revoking Rio Tinto’s licence in 2022 following a wave of mass protests. Signs by the roadside read “no to mining — yes to life”, and the green hillsides and laden cornfields remain unbroken by heavy equipment.
But the EU is hungry for lithium. Rio Tinto continued buying up land and, following intense diplomatic pressure, the government has reissued the licence — in what critics view as a quid pro quo allowing the nation to purchase closer access to the EU at the cost of its natural resources. Almost all the houses on the village’s upper ridge have been snapped up and now stand empty, earmarked for destruction with signs reading: “DANGEROUS BUILDING, DO NOT ENTER” — a startling sight in a country not normally known for its strict adherence to planning codes. In the graveyard of an orthodox chapel beside the abandoned houses, I meet Darko, 55, who was born and raised in the village. “I don’t know what our ancestors would say, if they were alive to see this,” he says. “They’d suffer with every bit of land that was sold”.
To Darko, the region’s cultural history, — where national hero Vuk Karadzic, the founder of the Serbian language, was born — agricultural richness and water table fed by the nearby Drina river are all reasons the EU should look elsewhere to meet its energy needs. On the main road below the abandoned village, I meet three generations of a local family sitting outside their business. They offer me a glass of spring water and locally-grown figs as physical evidence of their region’s natural wealth. “It’s like a horror movie up there at night, with everything empty”, says granddaughter Bojana, 22. “We have land in the village, too, but it’s not for sale.”
But most people have sold up after being offered handsome remuneration by Rio Tinto agents, with mostly ageing villagers scaling-up to three-bedroom city apartments. After Darko leaves the graveyard, I’m approached by two young men who had previously declined to speak with me, but now identify themselves as Rio Tinto employees. They still don’t want to give an interview, but are keen to know what I’m doing in the village, and praise Rio Tinto as “the best thing that’s happened to this region. They employ 300 people already, and it will be more”. This is the government’s case — that the mine will add a claimed sum of between €10bn and €12bn to Serbia’s ailing economy. But so far, locals aren’t buying it.
