The government led by Aleksandar Vučić regularly faces protests from the liberal middle classes in Belgrade, angry at perceived autocracy, media restrictions, corruption and lack of employment opportunities. Typically, the opposition calls for the liberalisation of society and a move toward the EU. But as the current pressure from Brussels suggests, the EU has long been happy to support Vučić and other regional strongmen in order to suit its own economic interests.



That’s why the Belgrade rally sees young liberals and socialists rubbing shoulders with older Serbians like Hajo, 70, holding aloft a Russian flag inscribed with the legend “you’re far from home” — a message to Brussels and the universally vilified German chancellor Scholz. “The biggest problem is not bad government, but lack of sovereignty and domination by Western interests”, he says.

At the opposite end of the political spectrum, Milan Mladenovic, 20, has attended the Belgrade rally carrying the flag of the communist Yugoslav federation. His motivation is simple: “Back then, workers had rights, and businesses weren’t privatised.” Some older demonstrators ask for photos with the flag, a reminder of an era when Serbia and the rest of the former Yugoslavia enjoyed strong economic performance, a relatively high standard of living and outsized diplomatic influence. But younger, more pro-government and nationalist protesters spit on the flag and shout abuse.

Like many young Belgrade residents, Milan says he sees the potential benefit a pivot toward Brussels could bring: “The EU funds schools and hospitals, whereas Russia gives us MiG warplanes: you see the difference. If we were in the EU, we’d have regulations, democracy and workers rights.” But Serbia is not likely to be allowed into that club any time soon, meaning the EU will continue to view the country as “a free market, a back door, open for cheap labour”.

Theoretically, the lithium resources could boost the local economy and meet an urgent, growing global need. But locals are uniformly wary of government complicity with exploitative foreign powers, characterising the plans as neo-imperialist exploitation. “Did they build any lithium mines in Germany? In Portugal? No, they built it here,” Darko says. But to the leaders of each country, the move is mutually beneficial. Germany can export its dirty business to a country with no realistic prospects of EU accession and Vučić can enjoy their support in another round of dodgy elections.

The government is particularly concerned by the latest protests, characterising them as a part of a coup organised by Russia. Dozens of people have been arrested for organising protests against the mine, as well as receiving anonymous death threats, while journalists covering the demonstrations have been pilloried by politicians.

