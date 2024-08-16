Russia’s military bloggers echoed such sentiments.

“We knew that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would go to Kursk Oblast,” wrote Anastasia Kashevarova, an influential blogger with over 245,000 subscribers. “We knew everything as usual, the guys from the fields reported it, but the higher-ups did nothing.”

Another blogger writing under the pseudonym Philologist in Ambush went further, claiming that the Russian military’s concealment of the facts “shows a desire to cover up the reputational damage to the top military leadership… by all possible means”, calling out “the biased media propaganda, which continues to serve not the national interests of Russia”.

Explosive as such statements may seem, this is not the first time that pro-war bloggers have attacked the Russian Ministry of Defence and the country’s military leaders. But they do show that dissatisfaction with not just the army but also the Kremlin’s propaganda machine is reaching a boiling point. It may even be spreading beyond the usual cadre of online hyper-nationalists.

As far away as Russia’s Arctic Coast, ordinary people have started feeling the impact of Ukraine’s incursion; in Murmansk, parents of recently conscripted young men are petitioning Putin to stop their sons from being sent to fight in Kursk, claiming they were promised that such deployments wouldn’t take place. Meanwhile in Perm, on the edge of Siberia, a mother whose son had gone missing after being captured by Ukrainian forces complained on Facebook that military officials lied about his whereabouts.

Russians are of course no strangers to being deceived and treated with contempt by their own government. But, when the safety of their own children is at stake, their veil of tolerance will inevitably begin to break down. This is especially the case given that the story they’ve been sold for years by Putin and his circle about Russia as the eternally victorious bulwark against foreign invasion has now been irrevocably tarnished. The legacy of the Second World War, or the Great Patriotic War as it is called in Russia, forms the cornerstone of Putinism, and the war in Ukraine has always been presented as an extension of this legacy by the Kremlin.

The historical implications of Ukraine’s violation of Russian territorial integrity at Kursk — which, incidentally, is also where the largest tank battle in history was fought between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany — hasn’t been lost on Russia’s domestic observers. This is the first time that foreign troops have occupied Russian territory since the Great Patriotic War, and high-profile figures like media personality Andrei Medvedev were quick to compare the incursion to the start of Germany’s Operation Barbarossa in June 1941.