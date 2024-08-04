The mood changes along with the plan. Numbers are dropping. Many of those who were just along for the ride have melted away. Some guy in a red tracksuit swaggers past. He gestures to my notebook and shouts: “See your book? You shove it up your hole you fucking balloon.” I turn a page and write: “Yng guy red trkst = C ur bk? U shv it up ur hole u fkn bln.” Then I slip it in my pocket.

The crowd moves on. We’re deep in the Holylands now. This locale is full of students during term time, but it’s pretty quiet on a muggy August afternoon. The area isn’t a natural choice for a march — it’s too cramped, too embarrassingly residential. It transpires that the man directing the crowd is from Dublin and has got a bit lost. His unorthodox route seems to have totally blindsided the police, who are nowhere to be seen.

“It transpires that the man directing the crowd is from Dublin and has got a bit lost.”

I get chatting to a woman from Portsmouth. “I’ve lived in Belfast 14 years. But I’ve come along today for those three girls, really. The police should be protecting us.” For every hooded youngster there is someone like her, eager to share their sense that society’s machinery has failed at its deepest, most intricate level. Police arrive soon after. Young men stage a happy hardcore dance-off in front of the improvised wall of land rovers. One man gambols over and briefly plants his tricolour on an armoured bonnet before spinning away, delighted. It’s the last Irish flag I’ll see today.

The home stretch doesn’t last long. What remains of the crowd emerges blinking onto the Lower Ormeau Road. This is a broadly Nationalist area, and it doesn’t take long for a counter-protest to form up. Within minutes, men and women have confronted the marchers. The police, still playing catch-up, manage to establish a line between the two groups before the situation degenerates into a street brawl. The locals waste no time in giving the police line a piece of their mind. “How did they get so far up without youse stopping them?” asks one woman, incredulous. “I don’t know how you live with yourselves, protecting these racists,” says a man. At the street corner, an old lady asks for advice on how to get home. She looks so small in her blue anorak. A woman puts her arm around the old lady and they plan a route together.

Soon after that, it’s all over. The few remaining marchers — there can be barely 30 or 40 of them left by now — chant some Loyalist paramilitary acronyms before walking off into the afternoon. A line of riot police sweeps the road behind them. I follow along, wondering what to make of it all. I stop next to a Holiday Inn. Someone’s smashed the window, and a man is already sweeping fragments of glass from the floor.

On the bus home, I look at my phone. Apparently North and South, Nationalist and Unionist, have come together at last. Noted scholar of Irish affairs, Darren Grimes, is among the first to declare a new dawn of cooperation and unity. There are many more like him, convinced that one protest and a handful of TikToks are of great historical moment. Perhaps they’re right. It is certainly true that the crowd I witnessed on Donegall Place was an unusual one. I’ve never seen the Tricolour flown alongside the Union flag in that way. And it was interesting to move among the crowd and hear the accents flip from Northside Dublin to Belfast to Kildare to rural Antrim.