“This is my first protest, like,” says an affable man to no one in particular. The anti-immigrant protest assembles on Donegall Place, just where the main shopping street feeds into Belfast’s central square. There’s a line of armoured police land rovers ahead, and a Unity Over Division rally behind them, all Palestinian flags on long poles. Mick Lynch is giving a speech over there. When he starts talking about “the working class”, everyone around me laughs.
The flags are different on this side of the police line. An unlikely mixture of Irish tricolours and Union flags prevails. At the very front, men hold a large banner reading “Coolock Says No”, while others waft a large Israeli flag around. One guy holds a small cross hastily fashioned from cardboard. Masked young men zip about the place, but there are people of all ages here, including young children. Wandering through the throng, I pass two women and a girl of three or four, all identically attired in Barbie pink. “Get ‘em out, get ‘em out,” sings the girl in her soft southern accent, smiling a lovely smile.
An occasional missile is lobbed at the Unity Over Division crowd, mostly water balloons filled with god-knows-what. Twice, the flat reports of fireworks echo off surrounding buildings. “Get ‘em out” is the favoured chant, though as time passes and the crowd swells, the front ranks segue into “Oh Tommy Robinson”. From the other side of the police lines comes “Nazi scum off our streets” and a solitary, rather prim cry of “Degenerates!”
Eventually, the Unity protest disperses. The anti-immigration rally advances, hundreds of people heading across Donegall Square. Two men face off in front of City Hall, footing backwards and forwards on the neat lawn, until one is pulled back by friends. The crowd moves down onto Bradbury Place and walks south. The protest’s goal is the Islamic Centre on University Road. A woman in her 60s asks how far away it is. Ten, maybe fifteen minutes’ walk. “Awk shit,” she says, rolling her eyes.
Police have sealed off the approach to the Islamic Centre with a solid line of land rovers. The crowd rolls on down a parallel road. This is Botanic Avenue, a pleasant street of bookshops, bars, cafes, and restaurants. Word spreads that the Sahara shisha bar has been attacked. Soon afterwards, a group of young men start dragging large restaurant waste bins out into the middle of the road. The makeshift barricade is a decision born of pure instinct, like beavers building a dam. There’s nothing to barricade against just now — there are no police around — and the young men shrug and move on.
The crowd pauses for 10 minutes. Without the Islamic Centre there is no goal. “Is this the way to the mosque?” asks one man plaintively. Then someone moves over to the door of Duke’s Hotel and gives it a kicking. A new plan becomes apparent. Hotels suspected of housing immigrants will do. Shortly afterwards, a young man is using a café table to hammer at the front doors of an Ibis hotel on University Street. The glass doors hold. A veteran in the crowd advises: “Get that hood up.”
