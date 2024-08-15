Alternatively, you could argue that the fast-paced, vaguely dispersed, algorithm-triggered and impulsive nature of most social media messaging means it often doesn’t meet the bar for traditional notions of intentional harm or threat. Hitting two emojis and pressing “send” into the universe looks importantly different in this respect, say, to writing a letter, addressing it to someone, and putting a stamp on it. But Musk doesn’t seem interested in discussing such complicated matters, preferring instead to flex what his former spouse Talulah Riley calls his “naughty Twitter fingers” instead.

It’s not that the vision of the UK being projected around the world at the moment has no truth behind it. As Carl Jung said of projections generally: “It frequently happens that the object offers a hook to the projection, and even lures it out.” The UK unambiguously has two-tier policing, at least in one sense: it has aggravated offences and non-aggravated ones. We also have a judicial system focused on maintaining public order and so likely to engage in example-setting, and politicians across the board who agree that visibly harsh sentences have a generally deterrent effect.

After a decade of institutionally adopted white guilt in many quarters, it is indeed possible that sometimes the judiciary punishes white offenders disproportionately relative to other ethnicities for the very same crimes — though cherry-picking individual decisions to compare them, as Musk and others are doing, is a terrible way to establish this as true. What does seem clear is that elements of the establishment are markedly more at ease castigating white working-class people than non-white ethnic groups, including where speech inciting racial and religious violence is concerned.

For instance, pro-Palestinian marches last year, though mainly peaceful and engaged in legitimate political protest, included instances of nakedly antisemitic speech that provoked few outraged op-eds on the Left about harms to British Jews. But then again, some subsequently overbearing criminal prosecutions prompted few objections from the normally free-speech-loving Right either, with many of them exaggeratedly describing the protests in their entirety as “hate marches”. People often say they want neutrality, but it’s tempting to conclude they just want a system that doesn’t enable their political enemies to succeed — and that’s not the same thing.

And the same apparently applies to Musk too. He didn’t seem such a big fan of free speech when his employee Martin Tripp spoke to a journalist about environmentally and financially damaging waste-management practices at the Tesla plant in 2018. Back then, Musk accused Tripp of “sabotage” and personally instructed others to hack his phone and emails, while a Tesla spokesman falsely claimed that Tripp was intending to come to the factory to commit a mass shooting.

Equally, although the billionaire has this week complained on X about British judges sending citizens to prison for fighting the police, in his conversation with Donald Trump on Monday, he decried various cases in the US where insufficiently substantial sentences had been handed down for attacking cops. He also seemed to understand the principle of general deterrence, at least by broad analogy: for in the same conversation, he said: “It’s worth emphasising to listeners the immense importance of whether the United States President is intimidating or not intimidating, and how much that matters to global security… because there’s some real tough characters out there.”