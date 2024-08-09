“Influential in McSweeney’s strategy was a book by Cass Sunstein”

We are particularly vulnerable today because rumours now “cascade” through our social media networks at vast speed, building momentum as they circulate. Sunstein’s book describes the danger of such cascading rumours, which turn private rage into public violence. “When we are individually inclined to believe that unfairness has occurred, our discussion will intensify our beliefs and make us very angry,” he writes.

But the problem for those in power right now is that, as Sunstein points out, there are few obvious lessons for what to do. Simply denying a rumour, for example, often has the effect of making people believe the rumour even more intensely. Imagine a politician calling a press conference to say there is no need to worry about the safety of pork sausages. Most people’s natural reaction would be to assume there must in fact be a problem — otherwise why the fuss?

The important point that Sunstein stresses throughout, however, is that false rumours only tend to take hold when they align with “prior convictions”. This means that the lie circulating about the Southport murderer’s background was not actually the most important trigger for these riots — that would be the rioters’ prior beliefs.

The irony here, then, is that the understandable desire to blame Elon Musk or Tommy Robinson for fanning the flames comes from an emotional place located close to that original desire to find a wider explanation for the knife attack. To blame Musk or even Vladimir Putin “rationalises and relieves” the fears many of us now feel about the scenes of disorder we’ve witnessed. For the majority of Britons who are appalled at the violence, the story that it is somebody else’s fault is an attractive explanation, especially if the strings are being pulled from abroad. This also helps explain why there are ever more instances of people not only blaming bad billionaires and thuggish individuals but also “the Zionists”. For these antisemites, no amount of explanation, fact-checks or lectures will convince them that the riots are not part of some wider sinister plot.

And people will do almost anything not to change their already-held beliefs. “A great deal of work demonstrates that people try to reduce cognitive dissonance by denying claims that contradict their deepest beliefs,” as Sunstein puts it. This is just as true for those he calls “the sensibles” as “the unreasonables”. For the unreasonables, the extraordinary turnout for the anti-fascist marches on Wednesday will not disabuse them of their core belief that they are in the silent majority. For the sensibles, meanwhile, the cognitive dissonance lies in dealing with what my colleague Aris Roussinos called the “ethnic conflict” evident in some of the rioting.

Similarly, the prior beliefs of the rioters help to explain why the discredited initial rumour about the attacker’s background has been so quickly replaced by a second grievance: the apparent “two-tier” justice in the UK. As this accusation has risen in prominence, Keir Starmer has sought to head it off. And yet, just as Sunstein describes, the fact that Starmer has denied the charge has only served to confirm it for many people.