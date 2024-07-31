Joan Didion’s enduring popularity among today’s young readers is a somewhat mysterious phenomenon. So many visibly progressive, literary types seem to uncritically worship her. Really? I always think to myself, concerned that I’ve misheard them. Joan Didion, the National Review contributor? Joan Didion, the socially nostalgic Goldwater Republican? Easily disturbed by counterculture, dismissive of women’s liberation, regarded John Wayne as the paragon of masculine sexual allure? That Joan Didion? I mean, I know why I like her, but why do you?
Evidently, the image of Didion that has entered popular consciousness — the Didion who modelled for Céline, had a Netflix hagiography made about her, and smokes languidly in black and white photographs on the bonnet of her white Corvette — is an easy object for (as the young themselves might put it) an exclusively vibes-based admiration. At a recent house auction of Didion’s personal effects, which took place shortly after her death in 2021, lot 122, a bundle of 13 notebooks, sold for $11,000. That the notebooks were entirely blank seems a fitting testament to the vapid high regard bestowed on her by modish fans who value her more for her aura than for the things she wrote down.
Very few writers, of course, deserve to be judged on the basis of the fans and acolytes they inspire. That this is so in Didion’s case is rather heavily underlined by a recently published memoir by the American writer Cory Leadbeater. The Uptown Local: Joy, death and Joan Didion is his account of the nine years he worked as Didion’s personal assistant, living rent-free in her magnificent apartment on the Upper East Side. While still an undistinguished creative writing student at Columbia, Leadbeater informs us, he dined with the great and the good of New York, his life taking on the character of a “ludicrous fantasy”. In fact, it would be easy to resent Leadbeater for his good fortune alone were it not that his book provides a wealth of other, more compelling, reasons.
Cory Leadbeater has achieved something frankly remarkable. He saw Joan Didion more or less every day for nine years, yet he has not a single interesting or original thing to say about her. Indeed, a few chapters into the book, she more or less vanishes. Instead, we learn a great deal about Leadbeater’s unhappy, though not deprived, childhood in New Jersey; his tortured inability to write a novel; and his hatred for his difficult father, who hit him as a child, and was later jailed for real-estate fraud. Nor is Leadbeater’s side-lining of Didion evidence of tact towards his late employer. “I confess,” he writes, “that there’s no one and nothing I wouldn’t put into this book if it meant I could make something beautiful and lasting… has it worked?”
Well, no. It hasn’t. The Uptown Local is a staggeringly tedious book. Nauseatingly self-involved, it inflicts an enormous punishment on the reader lured in on the understanding they were going to find something out about Joan Didion. It must be conceded, though, that in its way the book is oddly representative of the maddeningly over-produced genre of highly literary first-personal non-fiction, which publishers seem never to tire of inflicting on what remains of the contemporary reading public.
It is no small irony, of course, that the alienated, inward-looking style Leadbeater adopts is one Didion did so much to popularise. In the wrong hands, as Leadbeater proves, it is a truly dangerous inspiration. Consider the scene after Didion’s death on 23 December: “I took down her Christmas tree through tears. The tears were because the metaphor was so obvious that it was just the kind of thing we would have laughed about.” Note, this is a man who cries not about people, but about the obviousness of metaphors. In fact, none of life’s revelations are equal to disarming Leadbeater’s unerring instinct for pretension. In another scene, his wife tells him she is pregnant; “I made her stand in front of the giant Auden portrait in my office and hold the test up, and I took a photo.”
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe