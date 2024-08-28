X Close

It’s time to flee your utopia Social media kills political understanding

Could he change your mind? Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

I was recently at a party when someone I hadn’t seen in a while said, “I found out that two of my cousins are actually Trump supporters. Like, actual Trump supporters. Seriously. Like they actually support Trump. I couldn’t believe it.”

I couldn’t believe it. It’s one thing to talk with disdain about your political opponents, but how striking that she genuinely couldn’t fathom that Trump supporters are real, or at least that any would find themselves in distant relation with her. This political species making up about a half of the American electorate (not to mention his international admirers), it is at best irrational to impute such an unlikelihood to this kind of discovery. But given our desperate need (in the service of everybody calming down a bit) for proactive efforts at understanding each other a little better, the development of this sentiment may well be a kind of vice.

Forget for a moment any moralising about charity in politics and think strategically. Perhaps your only concern is, understandably, keeping him out of office. Fine. But to defeat something, you must understand it. And treating this quite plausible political threat as a kind of strange alien which does not so much befriend as contaminate our loved ones, and which can have no other explanation than as a manifestation of our most base intolerance and bigotry, probably isn’t quite “steel-manning” the opposition.

Political hatred is nothing new, of course, and there will always be more and less antagonistic periods in the US’s continual development (remember that the vice president used to be whoever came second in the election, an entertaining policy to imagine active in the last few presidential cycles), but something does seem decidedly more openly nasty about modern US politics; gone are the days of clandestine bitterness — now even the pretence of propriety has been dropped in favour of common name-calling.

There are probably two reasons for this. The first is that Trump is a genuine anomaly. He swears. He insults. He asks Theo Von what cocaine is like. He attempts to prevent democratic elections. He is a convicted felon. Worse still, he appears to bring out the worst in otherwise generally professional politicians. (The recent dick joke made by the spotlessly charismatic 44th president at the DNC can hardly be blamed on Trump, but it is difficult to imagine him doing the same at the expense of John McCain or Mitt Romney.)

Why has such child’s play become so politically mainstream? The answer perhaps lies in the second reason: social media. Politicians are the nervous hostages of voters, who at present are the nervous hostages of malicious algorithms designed to cultivate self-assurance and righteousness with artistic precision.

We often hear that social media is something of a “new public square” where ideas are efficiently trialled and debated, while providing a decidedly meritocratic possibility for basically anybody’s response to appear right underneath a tweet by the President himself. But I see it as a sort of no-man’s land. Step into it, and your life immediately gets worse. You may blow something up. You may blow yourself up. You may find another country’s government is suddenly attacking you.

Really, though, social media is best described as a utopian paradise. I mean in the etymological sense: utopia from ou topos, “no place”. Paradise from paradeisos, “enclosed park”. A place that is not real, and at the same time a walled garden. Less a public square, whose contents are contingent and out of your control, and more a private estate designed from the ground up to keep out anything which may disillusion you of the space.

Ingeniously, the conviction is encouraged that we are its architects, furnishing the plot with autonomous follows and subscriptions, and with an array of painless mechanisms for muting or blocking the vexatious topics and people. But anyone paying attention knows that we are instead helpless addicts to an algorithmic generation beyond our comprehension. It is not your stated preferences but the unconscious microseconds of difference between how long you spend here or there which determine what kind of material you are fed (remember it is called a feed).

“We are helpless addicts to an algorithmic generation beyond our comprehension.”

In 2012, a story began circulating about an enraged father storming into a Target outside of Minneapolis, demanding to see the manager. His daughter, still in high school, had received coupons from the company advertising cribs and maternity clothes, which he believed was inappropriate. Days later, that same father apologised to that same manager, having found out that his daughter was due in August.

Statistician Andrew Pole, reported the New York Times, had created a “pregnancy-prediction model” which analysed the purchasing habits of Target’s female customers, assigning a probability based on correlative spending decisions. The daughter’s behaviours were picked up by the system, and thus is explained how Target figured out that a girl was pregnant before her own father did.

This story is perhaps dubious, but the fact that it is so believable proves that we already know how recommended content is really produced. We have all heard stories of people who swear that they only needed to mention dog food in audial range of their (sometimes inactive) computer for it to begin advertising pet food to them. True or not, the paranoia it invokes proves at least one thing: many of us are fearful that we do not even know when and how we are being monitored.

And not monitored by some despotic government (though why not that too!), but by advertisers, who want not to quell political dissent but to simply curate content, figuring out what you will buy, and watch, and read, and selling it to you for the low cost of your zombified attention.

Not you and me, though. Because we know all of this, and we are enterprising in our efforts to defy it. We follow people intentionally whom we disagree with. We engage in conversations and debates online. Our feeds are an impressive and virtuous balance of Left and Right.

Do not fall for this trap: it is smarter than you think. It is smarter than you. Remember that disagreements can be enjoyable, and entertaining or winnable disputes are allowed in your garden. After all, what is more rewarding than “interacting” with the “other side” by publicly exposing their ignorance and stupidity?

When was the last time you had your mind significantly changed as a result of such an interaction? The unfortunate reality is that the extent to which you enjoy disagreeing with someone (including revelling in righteous anger, and being congratulated for it) on social media is inversely proportional to the seriousness of the threat they pose to your worldview. This is why online arguments gravitate around either smarminess in flawless victory, or dull rage at how unthinkable a position is, and tragically evade the productive space in-between.

The thing about a town square is that you don’t get to choose who’s there. You don’t get to amplify voices based on your interests. You certainly don’t get the murky town council doing this for you without you even realising based on a painstaking surveillance project.

Whatever it is, we spend a lot of time there. And in comprehensively regulating what kind of people we politically interact with, social media at the same time dictates our very understanding of the terms of the debate.

I believe a significant number of political arguments are at base about language. Disputed definitions are often the foundation of political disagreement. But our vocabulary can only ever be a result of how those we are surrounded by use and understand terms, and if people spend enough time separated by selective algorithms during the evolution of our political semantics, linguistic speciation will inevitably ensue. Our words begin drifting from their original referents, and we end up developing a different vocabulary from our opponents without realising it.

Thus the time wasted feuding over labels that simply represent different concepts depending on who speaks them: “democratic”, “woke”, “racist”, “woman”. Bafflement arises as a result of encountering contradictory concepts, so when our definitions begin to vary, confronting a person who negates our view of the world is not just upsetting, but confusing. It is as though we have been met with a contradiction. The empathetic friend who is not a feminist. The rational neighbour who is not a capitalist. The cousin I love who is a Trump supporter.

Yes, social media is a utopian paradise. It should be avoided at all costs.

Alex O’Connor is the host of the “Within Reason” YouTube show and podcast.

CosmicSkeptic

Jim Veenbaas
Jim Veenbaas
6 hours ago

Maybe if Americans could look beyond their own backyard for once, they might realize he’s not a genuine anomaly. There are a dozen Trumps across the world right now today – in Argentina, El Salvador, France, Brazil, Britain, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy. It would be a lot more productive if people started asking why there are so many Trumps in the world right now.

20
0
Reply
Lancashire Lad
Lancashire Lad
2 hours ago
Reply to  Jim Veenbaas

Well, perhaps – but this is to reduce this essay about the universality of the effects of social media to a single issue.

The author used the example of Trump to illustrate the.much wider point (something which used to be called “from the particular to the general” or vice versa). I thought at first he was guilty of rolling out the same anti-Trumpian tropes that many writers feel ‘obliged’ to do, but then realised he was simply characterising how anti-Trumpians view Trump.

Can we please take cognisance of the far more wide-reaching and interesting general.points being made about ‘the public square’?

Thanks.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Lancashire Lad
7
-2
Reply
Jeremy Bray
Jeremy Bray
3 hours ago

Undoubtedly definitions do vary because of different social pools developing and indeed deliberate efforts to subvert the conventional definitions. “Democratic” used to describe a totalitarian system or “Liberal” to describe an illiberal approach. The algorithms certainly feed me views I tend to find sympathetic rather than antagonistic but we don’t just receive views from pure algorythmicaly driven feeds.

I was considering the different reactions to writers here who are certainly not all selected by algorithm to appeal to Unherd’s readership. One of my favourite authors here is Kathleen Stock who doesn’t see the world the way I see it or have the same tastes or political leanings that I have but is usually intelligent, interesting and nuanced and humorous in her perceptions. As a result she receives favourable comment to her articles from the readership. In contrast the article by Anil yesterday that received a storm of negative comment despite being like Kathleen Stock an academic with a leftist bent. It seemed the readership felt actually insulted to have been presented such a superficial, sneering article lacking balance and nuance.

The quality of Anil’s article was so poor that ironically it led to negative posted comments that attracted likes at a fairly unusual level. It certainly stirred up the readership, not I think because it challenged any perceptions as I doubt the readership had any preconceived admiration for Tommy Robinson, but by being perceived as so far below the intellectual level that Unherd presents through the likes of Kathleen Stock. What was the purpose of Unherd selecting Anil’s article?

11
0
Reply
Stuart Bennett
Stuart Bennett
4 hours ago

I couldn’t agree with the author more and I’ve said it here several times. Leave all social media platform. Leave and never go back for any reason. You find out very quickly that you lose nothing of value and get your life back. It’s a total waste of life.

10
0
Reply
Brett H
Brett H
9 hours ago

I’ve read this a few times now but i’m finding it hard to connect the dots. It seems to suggest that algorithms are behind feeds, then somehow jumps to the idea that we are fed people to converse with, then separated by selective algorithms, that somehow alters our understanding of words and what they mean so we develop a different vocabulary from our opponents, and then we’re confused by a person who negates our view of the world, and this is why political discourse has become childish.

8
-1
Reply
Sawfish
Sawfish
8 hours ago
Reply to  Brett H

It seemed like the entire contents of a refrigerator was thrown against the kitchen wall in hopes that some would stick.

6
-4
Reply
Jim Veenbaas
Jim Veenbaas
7 hours ago
Reply to  Brett H

It was kinda sorta an interesting essay, but we’ve heard most of this before.

6
-1
Reply
Brett H
Brett H
5 hours ago
Reply to  Jim Veenbaas

I just can’t understand what it’s about.

2
-3
Reply
Saul D
Saul D
3 hours ago

In real life the feed is people you work with and socialise with, the places you visit (supermarkets transitioning from ‘summer’ to ‘halloween’), the schools your children go to, plus any media you use. You have feeds whether you’re on social media or not, and often feed that you ‘curate’ yourself by picking and choosing who you interact with.
For example, what this means is that someone in the public sector will have a ton of pro-government reinforcement because their job and the job of their colleagues relies on government spending and a framing of government managing people’s lives. Unless they actively try to step out of their bubble, the views they come across will be dominated by pro-big government (ie ‘leftist’ views) and they would be surprised by anyone taking a ‘rightist’ view because they would meet such people so rarely – and possibly only as ‘customers’. Information bubbles are entirely natural and not limited to online.
If you are at least aware of this, then you can try to expand your worldview and keep alert to the biases and priors of your milieu. You might not be able to correct it (it’s not going to be formalised statistical sampling) but at least you have some clues as to why other people are making different judgements to you.

4
0
Reply
Jeremy Bray
Jeremy Bray
2 hours ago
Reply to  Saul D

Quite right. The old phrase “birds of a feather flock together” occurs.

3
0
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
7 hours ago

I take the author’s point, but actual Trump supporters?

4
-2
Reply
Lancashire Lad
Lancashire Lad
2 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

He was using that phrase in a descriptive way of how anti-Trumpians think.

2
0
Reply
Andrew R
Andrew R
3 hours ago

For me (in the UK) it has been worrying to see these social media trends being played out across broadcast news and newspapers.

It might of course be down to an inadequate education system, leading to poor quality critical thinking, as evidenced by our current crop of politicians and journalists.

2
-1
Reply
Graham Cunningham
Graham Cunningham
2 hours ago

Wondering when my comment will appear

Last edited 2 hours ago by Graham Cunningham
1
0
Reply
Benjamin Greco
Benjamin Greco
8 hours ago

If find the young woman’s reaction to her cousin’s support of Trump rational. There is no more disgusting figure in the public sphere than Donald Trump. It still seems irrational to me to like someone like him much less want him to run the free world.
This column strikes me as blaming the victim. Those of us who are sane enough to see him for what he is are not the problem it is the other half who are so full hate, anger and resentments that they have created a cult of personality around a t**d, and what is sickening is that they do it partly because it elicits reactions like the young woman’s at the beginning of this column. I’ll try to understand those discarded by globalization and neoliberalism, after Trump has left the scene.
There is a lot to dislike about woke Democrats but whatever they do is nothing compared to what Trump might do if he wins the election.

0
0
Reply
Brett H
Brett H
31 minutes ago
Reply to  Benjamin Greco

“nothing compared to what Trump might do if he wins the election.”
Which is what?

0
0
Reply
Graham Cunningham
Graham Cunningham
2 hours ago

The author seems blissfully innocent of the crucial relationship between “Seriously-Like-they-actually-support-Trump-I-couldn’t-believe-it” Syndrome and the vast expansion of the tertiary ‘education’ Lefty sheep-dipping that has transformed politics in America and the rest of the West in the last thirty years. And is even more toxic than social media. I wonder if he’s read The Diversity Delusion by Heather Mac Donald….. Detailed, rigorous and copious, it is a devastating expose of “how race and gender pandering corrupt the university and undermine our culture.” This competitive victimhood narrative originated in academia but now oozes daily from the liberal media and has progressively been absorbed as orthodoxy in each and every one of our institutions, all the way from schools to armed forces. https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/how-diversity-narrows-the-mind

Last edited 2 hours ago by Graham Cunningham
0
0
Reply
Graham Cunningham
Graham Cunningham
2 hours ago

The reasons for our current societal malaise are complex – and social media is at least partly to blame – but also the gathering together, in campus hothouses, of millions over-cosseted middle class youth, entirely unmoored from the real world, has an awful lot to do with it. 

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Graham Cunningham
0
0
Reply
Victor James
Victor James
1 hour ago

Actually, use social media platforms to build out your organisational ideas. Are you right-wing lawyer, who wants to explore ‘human rights’ abuses further – like the Rotherham atrocity, for example – then social media is a must. Momentum and visibility,

0
0
Reply
Paul MacDonnell
Paul MacDonnell
7 hours ago

I find him impossible to listen to and impossible to watch. Ponderous, plodding, usually aimless, always pointless.

1
-6
Reply