I was recently at a party when someone I hadn’t seen in a while said, “I found out that two of my cousins are actually Trump supporters. Like, actual Trump supporters. Seriously. Like they actually support Trump. I couldn’t believe it.”
I couldn’t believe it. It’s one thing to talk with disdain about your political opponents, but how striking that she genuinely couldn’t fathom that Trump supporters are real, or at least that any would find themselves in distant relation with her. This political species making up about a half of the American electorate (not to mention his international admirers), it is at best irrational to impute such an unlikelihood to this kind of discovery. But given our desperate need (in the service of everybody calming down a bit) for proactive efforts at understanding each other a little better, the development of this sentiment may well be a kind of vice.
Forget for a moment any moralising about charity in politics and think strategically. Perhaps your only concern is, understandably, keeping him out of office. Fine. But to defeat something, you must understand it. And treating this quite plausible political threat as a kind of strange alien which does not so much befriend as contaminate our loved ones, and which can have no other explanation than as a manifestation of our most base intolerance and bigotry, probably isn’t quite “steel-manning” the opposition.
Political hatred is nothing new, of course, and there will always be more and less antagonistic periods in the US’s continual development (remember that the vice president used to be whoever came second in the election, an entertaining policy to imagine active in the last few presidential cycles), but something does seem decidedly more openly nasty about modern US politics; gone are the days of clandestine bitterness — now even the pretence of propriety has been dropped in favour of common name-calling.
There are probably two reasons for this. The first is that Trump is a genuine anomaly. He swears. He insults. He asks Theo Von what cocaine is like. He attempts to prevent democratic elections. He is a convicted felon. Worse still, he appears to bring out the worst in otherwise generally professional politicians. (The recent dick joke made by the spotlessly charismatic 44th president at the DNC can hardly be blamed on Trump, but it is difficult to imagine him doing the same at the expense of John McCain or Mitt Romney.)
Why has such child’s play become so politically mainstream? The answer perhaps lies in the second reason: social media. Politicians are the nervous hostages of voters, who at present are the nervous hostages of malicious algorithms designed to cultivate self-assurance and righteousness with artistic precision.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
Maybe if Americans could look beyond their own backyard for once, they might realize he’s not a genuine anomaly. There are a dozen Trumps across the world right now today – in Argentina, El Salvador, France, Brazil, Britain, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy. It would be a lot more productive if people started asking why there are so many Trumps in the world right now.
Well, perhaps – but this is to reduce this essay about the universality of the effects of social media to a single issue.
The author used the example of Trump to illustrate the.much wider point (something which used to be called “from the particular to the general” or vice versa). I thought at first he was guilty of rolling out the same anti-Trumpian tropes that many writers feel ‘obliged’ to do, but then realised he was simply characterising how anti-Trumpians view Trump.
Can we please take cognisance of the far more wide-reaching and interesting general.points being made about ‘the public square’?
Thanks.
Undoubtedly definitions do vary because of different social pools developing and indeed deliberate efforts to subvert the conventional definitions. “Democratic” used to describe a totalitarian system or “Liberal” to describe an illiberal approach. The algorithms certainly feed me views I tend to find sympathetic rather than antagonistic but we don’t just receive views from pure algorythmicaly driven feeds.
I was considering the different reactions to writers here who are certainly not all selected by algorithm to appeal to Unherd’s readership. One of my favourite authors here is Kathleen Stock who doesn’t see the world the way I see it or have the same tastes or political leanings that I have but is usually intelligent, interesting and nuanced and humorous in her perceptions. As a result she receives favourable comment to her articles from the readership. In contrast the article by Anil yesterday that received a storm of negative comment despite being like Kathleen Stock an academic with a leftist bent. It seemed the readership felt actually insulted to have been presented such a superficial, sneering article lacking balance and nuance.
The quality of Anil’s article was so poor that ironically it led to negative posted comments that attracted likes at a fairly unusual level. It certainly stirred up the readership, not I think because it challenged any perceptions as I doubt the readership had any preconceived admiration for Tommy Robinson, but by being perceived as so far below the intellectual level that Unherd presents through the likes of Kathleen Stock. What was the purpose of Unherd selecting Anil’s article?
I couldn’t agree with the author more and I’ve said it here several times. Leave all social media platform. Leave and never go back for any reason. You find out very quickly that you lose nothing of value and get your life back. It’s a total waste of life.
I’ve read this a few times now but i’m finding it hard to connect the dots. It seems to suggest that algorithms are behind feeds, then somehow jumps to the idea that we are fed people to converse with, then separated by selective algorithms, that somehow alters our understanding of words and what they mean so we develop a different vocabulary from our opponents, and then we’re confused by a person who negates our view of the world, and this is why political discourse has become childish.
It seemed like the entire contents of a refrigerator was thrown against the kitchen wall in hopes that some would stick.
It was kinda sorta an interesting essay, but we’ve heard most of this before.
I just can’t understand what it’s about.
In real life the feed is people you work with and socialise with, the places you visit (supermarkets transitioning from ‘summer’ to ‘halloween’), the schools your children go to, plus any media you use. You have feeds whether you’re on social media or not, and often feed that you ‘curate’ yourself by picking and choosing who you interact with.
For example, what this means is that someone in the public sector will have a ton of pro-government reinforcement because their job and the job of their colleagues relies on government spending and a framing of government managing people’s lives. Unless they actively try to step out of their bubble, the views they come across will be dominated by pro-big government (ie ‘leftist’ views) and they would be surprised by anyone taking a ‘rightist’ view because they would meet such people so rarely – and possibly only as ‘customers’. Information bubbles are entirely natural and not limited to online.
If you are at least aware of this, then you can try to expand your worldview and keep alert to the biases and priors of your milieu. You might not be able to correct it (it’s not going to be formalised statistical sampling) but at least you have some clues as to why other people are making different judgements to you.
Quite right. The old phrase “birds of a feather flock together” occurs.
I take the author’s point, but actual Trump supporters?
He was using that phrase in a descriptive way of how anti-Trumpians think.
For me (in the UK) it has been worrying to see these social media trends being played out across broadcast news and newspapers.
It might of course be down to an inadequate education system, leading to poor quality critical thinking, as evidenced by our current crop of politicians and journalists.
Wondering when my comment will appear
If find the young woman’s reaction to her cousin’s support of Trump rational. There is no more disgusting figure in the public sphere than Donald Trump. It still seems irrational to me to like someone like him much less want him to run the free world.
This column strikes me as blaming the victim. Those of us who are sane enough to see him for what he is are not the problem it is the other half who are so full hate, anger and resentments that they have created a cult of personality around a t**d, and what is sickening is that they do it partly because it elicits reactions like the young woman’s at the beginning of this column. I’ll try to understand those discarded by globalization and neoliberalism, after Trump has left the scene.
There is a lot to dislike about woke Democrats but whatever they do is nothing compared to what Trump might do if he wins the election.
“nothing compared to what Trump might do if he wins the election.”
Which is what?
The author seems blissfully innocent of the crucial relationship between “Seriously-Like-they-actually-support-Trump-I-couldn’t-believe-it” Syndrome and the vast expansion of the tertiary ‘education’ Lefty sheep-dipping that has transformed politics in America and the rest of the West in the last thirty years. And is even more toxic than social media. I wonder if he’s read The Diversity Delusion by Heather Mac Donald….. Detailed, rigorous and copious, it is a devastating expose of “how race and gender pandering corrupt the university and undermine our culture.” This competitive victimhood narrative originated in academia but now oozes daily from the liberal media and has progressively been absorbed as orthodoxy in each and every one of our institutions, all the way from schools to armed forces. https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/how-diversity-narrows-the-mind
The reasons for our current societal malaise are complex – and social media is at least partly to blame – but also the gathering together, in campus hothouses, of millions over-cosseted middle class youth, entirely unmoored from the real world, has an awful lot to do with it.
Actually, use social media platforms to build out your organisational ideas. Are you right-wing lawyer, who wants to explore ‘human rights’ abuses further – like the Rotherham atrocity, for example – then social media is a must. Momentum and visibility,
I find him impossible to listen to and impossible to watch. Ponderous, plodding, usually aimless, always pointless.