We often hear that social media is something of a “new public square” where ideas are efficiently trialled and debated, while providing a decidedly meritocratic possibility for basically anybody’s response to appear right underneath a tweet by the President himself. But I see it as a sort of no-man’s land. Step into it, and your life immediately gets worse. You may blow something up. You may blow yourself up. You may find another country’s government is suddenly attacking you.

Really, though, social media is best described as a utopian paradise. I mean in the etymological sense: utopia from ou topos, “no place”. Paradise from paradeisos, “enclosed park”. A place that is not real, and at the same time a walled garden. Less a public square, whose contents are contingent and out of your control, and more a private estate designed from the ground up to keep out anything which may disillusion you of the space.

Ingeniously, the conviction is encouraged that we are its architects, furnishing the plot with autonomous follows and subscriptions, and with an array of painless mechanisms for muting or blocking the vexatious topics and people. But anyone paying attention knows that we are instead helpless addicts to an algorithmic generation beyond our comprehension. It is not your stated preferences but the unconscious microseconds of difference between how long you spend here or there which determine what kind of material you are fed (remember it is called a feed).

In 2012, a story began circulating about an enraged father storming into a Target outside of Minneapolis, demanding to see the manager. His daughter, still in high school, had received coupons from the company advertising cribs and maternity clothes, which he believed was inappropriate. Days later, that same father apologised to that same manager, having found out that his daughter was due in August.

Statistician Andrew Pole, reported the New York Times, had created a “pregnancy-prediction model” which analysed the purchasing habits of Target’s female customers, assigning a probability based on correlative spending decisions. The daughter’s behaviours were picked up by the system, and thus is explained how Target figured out that a girl was pregnant before her own father did.

This story is perhaps dubious, but the fact that it is so believable proves that we already know how recommended content is really produced. We have all heard stories of people who swear that they only needed to mention dog food in audial range of their (sometimes inactive) computer for it to begin advertising pet food to them. True or not, the paranoia it invokes proves at least one thing: many of us are fearful that we do not even know when and how we are being monitored.