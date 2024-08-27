And yet, we are much more accepting of trades in blokey nostalgia than in girly, attention-seeking glamour, though this is probably down to keenly felt snobberies about different calibres of fans. The Oasis Man and the Disney Girl couldn’t be further apart in terms of cultural prestige; one is a discerning and hard-bitten gig-goer, the other little more than a receptacle for glossy makeup products and plasticky tunes. But there is nothing exceptional about liking a band which dominated the charts for more than a decade, and for which middle-aged bores tune into Chris Moyles on Radio X. Besides, the vices of scruffy rock stars haven’t been shocking since the Seventies — whereas the dark arts of big studios are worthy of the name.

“The Oasis Man and the Disney Girl couldn’t be further apart in terms of cultural prestige.”

Disney is in the habit of belching out stars like Sabrina. Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez — there is a surfeit of once-new kids on the block, still kicking about in West Hollywood like ageing teenagers. The formula is thus: five to 10 years of mainstream success with a few earworm hits, then a rocky patch (Justin and Britney break up, Britney goes bald, Christina and Demi gain weight, Selena gets some alleged immune disease which miraculously has the same effect as a boatload of facial filler). Then they are left to either drift, becoming sad phantoms of their former selves (see Amanda Bynes of Nickelodeon, or Justin’s inglorious mugshot after allegedly drink-driving in June) or redeemed, continually recreating their foetal pop star look (43-year-old Christina Aguilera’s recent re-teenifying makeover is nothing short of witchcraft).

The way we lap up these creations is so routine now as to be unremarkable. But for the teenage girls plucked into stardom, this process involves signing an unspoken deal with your loving public: you must remain a teenager for as long as you can. Taylor Swift, whose never-ending Eras tour finally wrapped up in London last week, is 34: she’s been on the scene since about 2006, beginning as a curly-haired country singer, warbling about trucks and princesses and the like. Now, at the height of her powers, there’s a quality of Blanche DuBois about her. A grown woman, she has spent the past innumerable months singing about long-ago break-ups to millions of teenage girls who haven’t yet had their braces off. She is forced to replay the heartbreaks of her tender years again and again, courting an image of vulnerability which in no way befits the steamrolling corporate machine she now represents.

Part of this performance of teenagedom involves recruiting younger versions of herself as support acts: Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter have both appeared on the tour. In doing so, these artists are often accused of being industry plants, which is not strictly fair as to be plants they must come out of nowhere. Child stars are, by definition, already celebrities in their own right. But they certainly represent the decline of independent artists: most of them do not play instruments or write their own music or lyrics, but instead have embraced the TikTok music factory. As Paula Harper, a musicologist from the University of Chicago, told me: “Creators are thinking about making a song that has really audible, clear lip-syncable lyrics that are both weird, but can also be applied to a variety of settings.”

This system enforces a kind of creative dogma; even the most left-field talents never end up producing entirely whacky, inaccessible music. Consider Chappell Roan, the 26-year-old singer with a crimson-haired “drag” persona and a six-month-old career as a bona fide megastar. She has a startlingly original look compared to most TikTok-friendly singers; though her music has the sheen of homogenising big-studio production, her “performance art” is genuinely novel — something she confirmed by emerging from a giant apple as Lady Liberty at this year’s Governors Ball in New York, complete with assless chaps and what appeared to be a spliff.

Yet Roan is simultaneously a blend of self-conscious artifice — the costumed garishness of drag — and authentic vulnerability. Last week, she went viral for a lengthy confessional post in which she, fairly graciously and understandably, bemoaned weird stalker fans. Social media did not sympathise: the new contract between fans and artists expects the latter to sacrifice any sense of safety or privacy because “you asked for this”, a haunting argument when trained on a woman. More than anything, our idols must be grateful.