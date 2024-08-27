Finding myself at a birthday party for much younger celebrants this weekend, I felt a wraith among the living. My life’s ambition to look like Michelle Pfeiffer had finally been realised — only it was the Stardust Pfeiffer, a 5,000-year-old witch, who stared back at me in the bathroom mirror.
I tried my best to blend in, but one moment in particular exposed the jig. Amid a hellish game involving ping pong balls and cups of flat Carling, a ripple went through the crowd and everybody started to act out choreo from a video I’d definitely scrolled past. I racked my faltering memory: I’d heard this song before, diced into infuriating snippets on social media. TikTok crack. A blonde apparition entered my mind: Sabrina Carpenter, the befringed, “Espresso”-crooning doll inflicted with Fifties swimming-costume outfits by an army of corporate promoters. Barry Keoghan’s erstwhile gf.
It rocks me to my core that these slick 23-year-olds, not yet ravaged by the horrors of 25, think this is cool — or, at least, don’t care whether it is or not. We insufferable elder Gen Zs are usually fiercely resistant to such mainstream intrusions, wanging on about Nick Drake and pretending we never liked One Direction (I swear I never did). But looking around me, I had to ask: has TikTok finally killed music?
Sabrina Carpenter is the latest Venus to emerge from the great Disney clam. To extend this shaky metaphor, she has emerged from the severed testicles of a hit Disney Channel sitcom, Girl Meets World. She barely existed six months ago, but with the help of two hits and a relationship scandal — Keoghan supposedly ditched his ex and baby for Carpenter, the rat! — she is now front and centre. Her music is extremely polished, the performances perfected for vertical TikTok filming. She is shiny and new, with a distinctive haircut and a glowy face. And she has a new album out, Short and Sweet, which might as well be about the diminutive but amiable Barry.
Observers outside the fanbase would be forgiven for thinking Carpenter and her ilk are all a bit, well, samey. But there has always been an element of fakery to the cult of pop stars; in the Sixties, EMI had teenage girls believing John Lennon didn’t have a wife (who he continually beat up). We like to think of the golden age of rock as an army of absolutely original geniuses inventing new sounds every day — but we forget the imitation bands history has kindly forgotten, not least the teenybopper flops (the Cyrkle, the Knickerbockers, the Beau Brummels). Yes, there was less filler and more terrible teeth, but the record label image-polishing was absolutely the same.
Even the news that Oasis are getting the band back together after 15 years of bitter feuding is not the “antidote” it may seem. The Gallaghers themselves shamelessly ripped off the Beatles with added simian swag; and though their original albums represent a rough-hewn, more interesting provenance than anything a former Disney star could conjure up, this “massive” tour is likely to be as corporate as they come.
