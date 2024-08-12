For those new to Emerson’s writings, the easiest starting points are his first published essay, “Nature” (1836), and the great addresses at Cambridge (“The American Scholar”, 1837) and the Harvard Divinity School (1838). Emerson as a lecturer was a product of the liberal literature of Boston and Concord, and of his own father’s Unitarianism — his Transcendentalism coming out of a collision of Kant, Berkleyan idealism, Coleridge, some pilfered Hinduism. He made his name as a public speaker and co-founder of The Dial (he would later help found The Atlantic in 1857), advocating a radical break from Europe, from past philosophies, even from traditional Christianity. But it was the first Essays, published in 1841, refined from his lectures, which laid out his own paradoxical philosophy.

If you can call it a philosophy, that is. Emerson was a philosopher without a system, and after reading him long enough, I think clearly by design. He is as formless, as disturbingly innocent, as America is — he is as fervently contradictory. When Walt Whitman came to his own apothegm — “Do I contradict myself? Very well then I contradict myself, (I am large, I contain multitudes)” — he was, after all, reappropriating the Emerson of “Self-Reliance”: “Suppose you should contradict yourself; what then?…A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds.” Whitman’s poetry became the great vehicle of the Emersonian spirit into the broader world. But what was that spirit?

It helps to start with a sense of the freshness of his moment, as Emerson found it. In his classic American Renaissance, F.O. Matthiessen grounded Emerson’s appearance in two historical zeitgeists. First, the genuine “novel idea given birth”, the esprit which Alexis de Tocqueville had observed in postrevolutionary America. Second, the post-Kantian expansion of rhetorical concepts in the early Romantic era. For Matthiessen, this last was typified by Samuel Taylor Coleridge, who as a coiner of critical terms has no real rival in modern English. Matthiessen writes with awe of the many new Coleridgean terms: “…all of which are so familiar to us that it is hard to conceive how anyone ever discussed literature without them…aesthetic, intuitive, idealize, intellectualize, organic, organization, and self-conscious.” Coleridge had even been the first to use the term psychological, in describing Shakespeare’s characters. And this aspect of Shakespeare was deeply important to Emerson, who often read the Bard as a manifestation of the world-soul itself, in literature.

Emerson, the American Coleridge, may very well have been suffering some anxiety of influence when he struck out so plainly at Old World art. Still, Emerson does not coin terms: he rushes to capitalise, to abstract things into expressive monoliths — like Nature, Truth, Time, Love. The first Essays are all so many enormous nouns: “History”, “Self-Reliance”, “Compensation”, “Spiritual Laws”, “Love”, “Friendship”, “Prudence”, “Heroism”, “The Over-Soul”, “Circles”, “Intellect”, “Art”. There are, in between, almost shades of the Keatsian “negative capability”, a slippery anonymity with which that poet described Shakespeare’s genius. The negative capability reflects in Emerson, who is much the opposite: he is all positive: he finds everything in himself.

This is best represented in the most famous of the Essays: “History” and “Self-Reliance”. Of these it’s almost easiest to just hurl quotes. From the first: “All history becomes subjective: in other words, there is properly no history; only biography”; “Every mind must know the whole history for itself.” From the second: “Society everywhere is in conspiracy against the manhood of every one of its members”; “Whoso would be a man must be a nonconformist”. In “Nature”, Emerson had concocted the image of himself as an all-seeing, transparent eyeball — here that eyeball is trained on the world, and in the world he finds an immense, constant affirmation of his subjectivity: a total sympathy of all things, leading back to a primal unity, the God within, what he called the Over-Soul.

Have I failed to give a picture of the man’s ideas? That may be inevitable. How many people have read “Self-Reliance” and taken from it very different pictures of what an American should be? “Self-Reliance” is — I’m not exaggerating — the real founding American document. Just as all history for Emerson was a litany of texts leading us back to ourselves, to our judgments — so each person is, in his or herself, the sole subjective judge and creator of the cosmos. Each is to listen to their own self, and to their own self alone. There is no salvation in society. Only in solitude are we finally equal to others. “Self-Reliance” on its own gives us the whole tradition of American arts; uncreatively read, it gives us Andrew Carnegie, John D. Rockefeller, and Henry Ford, who posted quotes from Emerson in his factories (right next to copies of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion). Get at that wild doubling, and you’ll start to get at the magnetically messed-up heart of Emerson’s America.