In the decades immediately after the war, contempt for the worlds of business and parliamentary politics was intense among those addicted to raptures. And this contempt extended to the Jews, who had been successful in both. At the popular level, Jews were seen as aggressive, domineering agents cleverly manipulating the world to their benefit, and stabbing in the back those rooted in the nation and its history. Among reactionary intellectuals the charges were, in some respects, the reverse. The Jews were portrayed as cowardly, physically weak, and effeminate chameleons without roots in any soil. As one character in Gilles puts it: “I cannot stand the Jews because they are, par excellence, the modern world which I loathe.” In contemporary terms, they are the quintessential “nowheres” and a threat to all “somewheres”.

Drieu’s Gilles is the Bildungsroman of a fascist, written by a fascist. It is also, unsurprisingly, highly autobiographical. Drieu served in the First World War, was wounded three times, and returned to his native Paris disgusted with the bourgeois decadence and political chaos of post-war Europe. Searching for a rush he drifted into the Dada and Surrealist artistic movements, frequented communists and royalists, and joined a radical Left-wing party before shifting decisively in the opposite direction after a far-Right anti-parliament riot was violently put down in Paris in 1934.

A year later, he joined a writers’ junket to Nazi Germany, attending the Nuremberg rally, and for a short while afterwards edited a journal he appropriately titled The End Times. When the Germans occupied Paris he plunged into the collaborationist world without hesitation, editing the once prestigious New French Review and writing occasional articles in the antisemitic press. He lost faith in Nazism by 1943, but saw the Occupation through. After the Liberation, when he came across a warrant for his arrest in a newspaper, he went home, swallowed some pills, put his head in an oven, and killed himself.

It was a tragic life, and Gilles is a tragic novel. Its main character, Gilles Gambier, is no highly polished hero. He, too, is a victim of the modern decadence he wants to combat. As the novel begins, we learn that he was an orphan, and so as rootless, traditionless, and solitary as everyone else in modern society. His loathing of the modern world is wrapped up with loathing of himself as its offspring, and this fuels his rage to force a radical break in himself and in history. Near the end of the war, he returns badly wounded to Paris, where high society is dominated by women and Jews and homosexuals, and the political world by spineless men too impotent to take decisive action and demagogues who exploit their weakness. The so-called radical intellectuals he meets who would bring the entire system down are even worse — solipsistic, confused dandies who talk but never act. In one of the novel’s brilliant subplots, a Left-wing conspiracy to assassinate the Prime Minister is hatched only to fall apart ineptly, and the politician’s son, who participated in the plan, kills himself.

In such a world of weak and cowardly men, Gilles’s looks and reserve make him attractive to many women, all but one of whom he treats heartlessly. He mocks their frivolity, their taste for bourgeois luxury, their pacifism. He even briefly marries a Jewish woman (as Drieu himself surprisingly did), only to cynically seize most of her money when they divorce. He then returns briefly to the war, risking his life rather than sharing it with a sensitive modern woman. Gilles’s misogyny and antisemitism are of a piece.

For a time, Gilles is attracted to the radical revolutionary ideas of Marxism, its will to destroy and build an entirely new order. But eventually he realises that the authority, discipline, and will to power he admired in communism is also present in fascism, without all the foolishness about human equality dreamed up by the Jews. Fascism is anti-capitalist, anti-democratic, anti-egalitarian, anti-bourgeois, antisemitic, anti-women — in short, anti everything the modern age has imposed on the human race. This epiphany arrives at the end of the book’s last chapter and we are briefly led to wonder how he will find the opportunity to fight for his new fascist ideal.

In the Epilogue we get our answer. It is now the Spanish Civil War and Gilles joins up with a group of Catholic men who try to make sense of their rival commitments to the Church, the nation and the fascist cause. All they can agree on is that they “are for the virile Catholicism of the Middle Ages” and that in fascism they see the possibility of reconciling “the most ancient with the most new”. Gilles agrees and says he sees himself as belonging to a new military and religious order devoted to saving Europe. And that requires the spilling of blood, much blood. In the novel’s final pages, we find him shooting out of the embrasures of an old fort in a surely futile attempt to beat back a powerful Republican advance. He is about to die, but what’s on his mind is not Franco or fascism. Or liberalism, or communism, or even the Jews. It is the god Dionysius and Christ, the gods who die and are reborn in blood. His final thoughts are about “the Christ of the cathedrals, the great white and virile God. A king, a prince.”