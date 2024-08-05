Those who make it their business to study the radical Right today know that its young enthusiasts are obsessed as much by questions of “manliness” as of politics. As New York Times columnist David French put it in an insightful article last year: “Hatred, combined with masculine insecurity and cowardice, is herding young Right-wing men into outright bigotry and prejudice. Contrary to their self-conception, they’re not strong or tough or courageous. They’re timid sheep in wolves’ clothing, moving exactly where the loudest and most aggressive voices tell them to.”
More recently, a group of Italian journalists infiltrated the ranks of the youth movement in prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party and broadcast videos of their secret meetings. While there are plenty of young women in the movement, the nocturnal gatherings captured here are sweaty Männerbund rituals of male bonding — complete with Hollywood’s fanciful “Roman” forearm handshake — that whip the participants into an aggressive frenzy.
What we are witnessing in these young reactionaries cannot be chalked up to “toxic masculinity” alone, which is always with us. It is also bound up with an apocalyptic view of history that periodically sets off moral panics in societies at moments of perceived crisis. Today’s political apocalypticism takes the form of an unshakeable conviction that we live in an age of modern cultural decadence and that the destiny of the nation — perhaps of the world itself — will be decided by those brave enough to seize this decisive moment.
The assumed culprits are many and somewhat incompatible: unorthodox medieval Catholic theologians, Protestant reformers who undermined Vatican authority, the atheistic French Enlightenment, English liberal individualism, Marxian socialism, progressivism, feminism — all culminating in the cultural catastrophe of the Sixties. The aftershocks we feel today — wokeism, transgenderism, identity politics — are the inevitable result of a wrong historical turn taken long, long ago. And so history itself must be made to change direction, now. This prophetic vision is very attractive, and very toxic, to young men eager to display a misplaced courage. They are obsessed with coming to the rescue, like real men.
But how does one actually become a reactionary, psychologically speaking? What are the inner steps by which one moves from curiosity to despair, despair to anger, anger to commitment, and commitment to action? What exactly is happening to the young minds drawn to the radical Right today?
Over the past two centuries some of the great Western novelists have explored the revolutionary mind: Dostoevsky, Turgenev, Conrad, Koestler… the list is long. But non-cartoonish portraits of the reactionary mind are vanishingly few. One of the least known is the French novel Gilles (1939), by the infamous fascist intellectual Pierre Drieu la Rochelle. It plunges more deeply into the psychology of Right-wing radicalisation than any novel of the period I know. Unfortunately, it remains untranslated, for obvious if mistaken reasons.
Drieu, as he was known, belonged to that class of young European men who returned from the First World War wounded in every sense, yet somehow also invigorated by the ecstatic experience of having faced death and survived. An Eastern European friend once told me that people get drunk because they are hoping to retrieve the beautiful rush of that first sip of vodka. Something similar was at work in the European post-war generation.
