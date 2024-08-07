French happiness is an uncanny sight these days but there is no denying it: the Paris Games has brought France’s joie de vivre back. It won’t last, of course, but the memory will linger on. Will it translate politically? One lives in hope.
This is nothing short of a miracle. There was disruption on every level in the run up to the Games: roadworks, metro stations closed, massive fences thrown up across every pavement, the filthy pollution in the Seine. As for the audacious opening ceremony: how safe could a 6km-long floating stage and a roving ceremony through the middle of a capital city be? Alain Bauer, a respected police and terrorism expert, sent shivers down everyone’s spines when he declared that “such ceremony on such a scale is criminal madness”.
With their inimitable petulance, Parisians planned to flee the follies. If something was going to go horribly wrong, they didn’t want to witness it first-hand. “I will be like an ostrich with my head in the Normandy sand for three weeks,” my neighbour joked as he left just after Bastille Day.
Was he right to make his exodus? Perhaps, we thought, as residents of the “grey zone” on either side of the Seine were told they could only access their homes with a QR code. Shops, cafés and restaurants emptied — and closed. My local café remained open but only so its manager could complain all day long about the lack of consumers to the few remaining die-hards like myself… and claim compensation after the Games. It felt just like lockdown.
As if our patience hadn’t been tried enough, we then had to contend with rail “sabotage”, stranding nearly a million passengers, and an attack on fibre-optic cables, creating mobile and fixed-line outages across the country. While Russians were initially suspected, leaks from the investigation showed the culprits might have been homegrown. “The modus operandi is that of far-Left groups,” said the Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. That same weekend, he announced that dozens of activists from the self-styled eco-warrior group Extinction Rebellion had been detained on suspicion of fomenting violent actions against the sporting competitions.
Astonishingly, none of this actually derailed the opening ceremony, which was a wild and idiosyncratic combination of the universal and the quirky, including Lady Gaga, Céline Dion, drag queens and a “naked blue smurf” who, we learnt later, was meant to portray the Greek God Dionysus. But as British commentators sneered — The Times called it “a damp squib” — the French were “dazzled” (a happy 86% of them according to a poll). Never had an opening ceremony been done like this, on such a scale. That night, a reset button was pressed in France. There would be a before and an after Paris 2024.
