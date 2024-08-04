The re-emphasis of this linkage between national security and the economy means that the fundamental tenets of economic policy are not going to change. Reforms will be implemented not to change course, but to underscore existing commitments to the Party’s focus on industrial policy and underpin investment, rather than bolster the consumption share of national income.

Does this mean it is oblivious to the needs of the Chinese people, or the very serious economic challenges it faces? The CCP certainly wants to improve people’s livelihoods, paying attention to the quality of growth, if not the quantity, and to lowering inequality, improving income distribution, and providing some relief to soaring healthcare costs. There may be other nods to what Xi has called “Common Prosperity”, such as a rise in pension benefits, reforms to the hukou residency permit system that would give social benefits to more of China’s 290 million or so migrant workers, and allowing migrant workers with urban permits to sell their rural land rights.

However, such initiatives, some of which are already in place, are unlikely to be transformational, and it is noteworthy that there was almost nothing new as far as the beleaguered real estate sector is concerned. Instead, the government insists that collective economic and spiritual prosperity will flow from successful industrial policies, compliant domestic firms, and greater self-reliance.

Chinese leaders also want to improve efficiency and governance as they continue to develop “socialism with Chinese characteristics”, in which market forces and mechanisms also strengthen the primacy of the public sector and state firms. To this end, one proposal is to pass a “private sector promotion” law. Yet, while this and other initiatives to assure private firms and entrepreneurs might be designed to win back their commitment and enthusiasm, the Party does not mince its words. It wants to bolster state enterprise efficiencies and organisational capacities, insisting on “unswervingly developing the public economy” and a total commitment to Marxism, the CCP and its political goals.

As it makes clear, the CCP is determined to modernise China by pursuing “high-quality development”. This is code for industrial policy, and specifically for allocating state capital towards new technologies and advanced science, especially those deemed key to national security, and defined as strategic emerging industries, such as information, industrial machinery and biotechnology. State-owned enterprises will be in the vanguard of these efforts, while there will be increased state investment, funding and “guidance” over private firms.

Here, efficiency and profitability are subordinate objectives, if they figure at all. The primary goal is to build up domestic capacity and become less reliant on the United States and its allies, and to develop dominance in science and technology. By so doing, Xi thinks China can also fulfil essential geopolitical ambition, namely to lead what he calls the fourth industrial revolution, and terminate America’s leadership role in the global system.