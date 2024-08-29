Ten years ago, as a spad working in the Cabinet Office, I helped Francis Maude develop the idea of an Extended Ministerial Office. Echoing the Continental Cabinet system, ministers would be allowed to appoint a team of several dozen drawn from Whitehall and beyond. The reforms would have allowed ministers to make a few key appointments to roles such as diary management, strategy advice, speech writing, digital communications or policy advice. I had seen how difficult it was to drive change in Government — how, when a Secretary of State pulled a lever, all too often nothing happened. This reform was intended to address those problems. This would have brought the United Kingdom closer into line with other Westminster-model democracies — Australia for example. The plan was killed off by Theresa May for reasons I still do not understand, but perhaps relating to a desire to appease the then Cabinet Secretary.

The new Government has thus far shown no interest in Civil Service reforms nor in moving to an Extended Ministerial Office system. But in any case, some of their appointments are fundamentally of a different order. A function of the Extended Ministerial Office was that the personal ministerial appointments would be contained in that office, not spread throughout a department. They would not have wider responsibilities. Emily Middleton, in contrast, is being made a Director General — Whitehall’s second most senior grade. She would be expected to manage a large team, control significant budgets, and to oversee the departments’ core policy advice within her field.

A more junior but even more extraordinary appointment is that of Jess Sargeant, who had previously written about the need for “checks on power”. And yet, within weeks of Labour gaining power, she accepted a position, which was neither publicly advertised nor competed, in the heart of the Cabinet Office. Adding to the irony is the fact that she has been appointed to the Propriety and Constitution Group.

PET, as this office used to be known, runs investigations into ministerial propriety, handles the regulator of the Civil Service, decides how to handle conflicts of interest in Government, and oversees the team helping allocate honours and the committee advising on appointments to the House of Lords. It is unprecedented that a political person be given this role — which presumably was approved by the Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary. And it is shocking that she has not been removed since her presence was exposed.

In defence of these appointments, members of the new Government have resorted to shameless whataboutery, pointing to certain individuals elevated to the House of Lords by previous prime ministers, to a recent ambassadorial role allocated by another prime minister, and to endless other appointments to the boards of quangos and Non-Executive Director positions within Whitehall. There are doubtless interesting questions to be raised about the practice of previous administrations. But all those posts, while important, are substantively different from Civil Servants.

The last Labour Government legislated to put the political impartiality of the Civil Service on a statutory footing. Their Constitutional Reform and Governance Act 2010 also dictates that appointments to Whitehall must be by “fair and open” competition, or through an exception overseen by the Civil Service Commission. So the Civil Service is bound by entirely different rules. Ambassadorial jobs are distinct. The top quango jobs are regulated by a separate process but one which sets out that political activity should neither “affect any judgement of merit nor be a bar to appointment”. Departmental non-executives are now similarly regulated, thanks to a change made by Boris Johnson. And appointments to the peerage remain a Prime Ministerial prerogative. Those who dismiss these distinctions as sophistry are dismissing the value of Civil Service impartiality.