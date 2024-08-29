Keir Starmer is clearly no Lynn Anderson fan. On Tuesday, he stood in the Downing Street Rose Garden, addressing assembled public sector workers, and promised that “this garden and this building are back in your service”. He said this with no acknowledgment that Bank Holiday weekend’s papers were full of the latest twist in the Labour’s cronyism row, the most recent of which took the drama right to that very garden.
Starmer’s personal donor, Lord (Waheed) Alli had, according to the Sunday Times, been furnished with a Downing Street pass and allowed to organise a party in that same garden, with a guest list of other donors. This is most unusual. But when the Prime Minister was asked a few perfectly reasonable questions about the growing concerns about cronyism and jobs-for-mates, he snapped back: “most of these allegations and accusations are coming from the very people that dragged our country down in the first place!”
It’s now some weeks since the cronyism scandal first started to emerge. And, by the morning of the Prime Minister’s speech, it had built up quite a head of steam. That’s why it’s odd that Downing Street thought the Prime Minister could ignore it entirely. At that point, four of his senior ministers were understood to have overseen the appointment of donors to Civil Service jobs. The Chancellor had appointed Ian Corfield, a personal donor. The Deputy Prime Minister had appointed Rose Grayston, who seemingly doctored her LinkedIn profile to remove a reference to “Labour Together” — a sort of Labour Super PAC that donated to Angela Rayner. Peter Kyle took a large donation from Public Digital, before appointing a former Public Digital partner (and a Labour Together staffer) Emily Middleton to a very senior position. And Nick Thomas-Symonds took a donation from Labour Together before appointing Jess Sargeant.
In none of the cases has there been the slightest shred of transparency.
We do know, though, that the Chancellor failed to declare the Corfield donation to her permanent secretary, meaning she could be in breach of the Ministerial Code. She also did not declare the £5,000 donation (nor presumably his appointment) to the Civil Service Commission — Whitehall’s regulator. When the truth surfaced, Mr Corfield’s civil service role was terminated. But questions about the Ministerial Code remain unanswered. Without answers, there can be no accountability. And the termination of Corfield’s role suggests that the Chancellor realised that there might be questions to answer.
We do not know if the other ministers declared their donations to their departments, or to the Civil Service Commission. And we do not know how many other such appointments have been made, though there are likely to be many — especially at more junior levels where the roles can be signed off within departments.
I should say at this point that, having worked in and around Whitehall for nearly 15 years, I am in favour of ministers having greater personal powers of appointment. It is ludicrous that most Secretaries of State running entire department of thousands of staff, with billion-pound budgets, can appoint fewer than five Special Advisers, or spads. And even those appointments require Downing Street sign off. But that is our current system, and those in favour of change should advocate reform, not practice subversion by stealth.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe