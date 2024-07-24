“I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky,

And all I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by;

And the wheel’s kick and the wind’s song and the white sail’s shaking,

And a grey mist on the sea’s face, and a grey dawn breaking.”

Masefield’s poem is a hymn to what he calls “the gull’s way and the whale’s way” — an echo of the Old English hronrād, or “whale-riding” — a common simile for the ocean in Anglo-Saxon verse. And if these settlers came to the British Isles from the seas, so they were in turn invaded by new waves of seafarers: first the Vikings across the North Sea, and later the Viking-descended Europeans known as Normans, across the Channel.

Cumulatively, this produced a people that would, in turn, take the hronrād around the globe — sometimes in terrifyingly cramped or unseaworthy vessels, and at times — as in Commodore Anson’s ill-fated 1740 voyage around the world, with a crew drawn from hospitals and asylums. They left descendants and seafaring idiom as far afield as Australia, North America, and Salt Spring Island, Nova Scotia, whence Clibbert hailed.

They produced travellers and engineers, who built ports and laid railways around the world as well as at home besides the piers around England’s coast. They also produced idealists and explorers, who blended curiosity about the world with desire to tinker that was sometimes so overbearing it could rationalise the takeover of entire overseas territories as being for the benefit of the “natives”.

Throughout, these rovers were conscious of their restlessness, and keen to trace that back into antiquity. We can see this in the work of Scottish explorer, soldier, amateur archaeologist and “real-life Indiana Jones” Lt Col Laurence Waddell, a typical character from this era. In one somewhat dubious work, Waddell claimed the ancient Britons’ true origin was the Levantine seafarers known today as “Phoenicians”, who, he claimed, settled in Britain following the fall of Troy, and proved the “Aryan” origins of the British people. Waddell’s contemporaries didn’t take him very seriously, while contemporary scholars dispute whether “Phoenicia” ever existed as a nation in the modern sense. But there’s evidence that Levantine traders did visit Britain during the Biblical era, for its deposits of tin: a vital substance for making the bronze alloy from which weapons were forged in antiquity.

Even so, theories such as Waddell’s, of ancient Britain’s “Aryan” prehistory, can carry off-putting ethno-nationalist connotations today. And judging by third-party videos the couple shared on social media, for example excoriating Israel or denouncing Keir Starmer from the Left, Clibbery and Packwood embraced the kind of utopian progressive worldview that would recoil in horror from any suggestion of a link between their outlook and such impulses. In any case, drawing links between Anglophone seafarers past and present is not to speculate on the couple’s own ancestry.