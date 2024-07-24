At their 19th-century peak, English seaside towns welcomed millions every summer. The middle classes flocked to the coastline, to “take the air” and spend their leisure looking out at the waves over which Britannia then ruled.
Seaside piers brought these visitors still closer to the waves. To step onto one is to experience in purest form the Victorian spirit: idealism plus heavy industry. The otherworld of the pier rests on engineered pilings, steel beams and timber; but it seems to float, as though visitors are walking on the sea itself. Lapped by waves, they are meticulously constructed no-places that hold an interzone of pure play: fried treats, cheap souvenirs, the mass-produced leisure of Britain at the height of its imperial grandeur.
One senses a yearning in these structures, as interwoven with the history of these islands as the stories of kings and abbeys. It’s a spirit that still animates many today: a hankering to be not just by the sea, but on it. And it can occasionally end in tragedy, as in recent news that the British woman Sarah Packwood, 54, and her Canadian husband Brett Clibbery, 70, have been found dead on a liferaft, having washed ashore on Sable Island in Nova Scotia — a sandbar 300 kilometres south-east of Halifax, inhabited mostly by seals, birds and wild horses.
The couple had recently set sail on an attempted Atlantic crossing in Theros, a 42ft sail-and solar-powered yacht. It’s not known what happened to their vessel. But Packwood and Clibbery are far from the first seafarers to fall foul of that area, which is known as the “graveyard of the Atlantic” for its lethal combination of currents, major shipping lanes, and foggy, stormy weather.
My condolences go to their families — and my admiration to the couple themselves. They belong in a long tradition of Anglos who heard the call of the ocean. And in that they aren’t alone: last year, Liverpool-based sailmaker Andrew Bedwell attempted to cross from Newfoundland to Cornwall in Big C, a sailboat the size of a suitcase which he constructed himself.
The sea has long been in our blood: after all, the inhabitants of the British Isles were forged from successive waves of seafaring invaders. And at the most inland point here, you’re still barely 70 miles from the ocean, meaning its whisper is never very far from our ears. So from Captain Cook and Horatio Nelson to Ben Ainslie and Ellen MacArthur, the waves have always sung to us. John Masefield captured that longing in his 1902 poem Sea-Fever:
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe