On Sunday, the impossible finally came to pass. Joe Biden, after swearing that only the Lord Almighty himself could compel him to step down from the 2024 presidential race, suddenly revealed that he was finished. The announcement, which only came in the form of a social media post, caught his own staffers by complete surprise. Even those working in the White House only came to learn of his decision on X.
To say that this is an unprecedented situation risks underselling the uniqueness of the current moment. Not only are we in very strange territory electorally (given the announcement’s proximity to the party convention), but there is also a sense that something has gone seriously wrong with the political system itself.
As I write, there is growing concern — bordering on paranoia — that Joe Biden might not actually have signed his resignation letter. Comparisons between the letter’s signature and those on previous executive orders are being circulated, and other curious details, including the absence of an official White House letterhead, are also being poured over. And whatever the merit of these conspiratorial claims, the basic fact remains that this is a resignation communicated by social media, through an account that Biden himself does not control, while the man himself is still nowhere to be seen. Last night, the White House still hadn’t published official plans for Biden to address the nation. Is he sulking? Is he physically incapacitated? The fact that these questions are even being asked — that there exists any degree of uncertainty about any of this — is momentous in and of itself.
Has America just experienced its own version of the 1991 coup in the Soviet Union, where Mikhail Gorbachev was confined to his dacha, with all lines of communication cut, and pressured to sign a letter declaring a state of emergency? Did the staffer who published the news of Biden’s resignation act on orders from Biden himself? Or did someone else make that call? Every hour that Biden doesn’t publicly dispel these rumours adds to the feeling of unreality. Needless to say, this is not exactly a healthy state for the “world’s greatest democracy”.
But whatever the details, one conclusion has been reached: Joe Biden is out and Kamala Harris is in. This is currently being met with a fair degree of celebration among many on the American Right: Harris is a notoriously weak candidate, one who is prone to gaffes and was completely unable to make headway in the 2020 Democratic primary. But counting your electoral chickens before they hatch is never wise, and certainly not in these extraordinary times. Biden himself was also a notoriously weak candidate (having tried to run for president several times and failed spectacularly every time), even more gaffe-prone than Harris, and only became the 2020 Democratic nominee as part of a concerted insider plot to stop Bernie Sanders. Neither Harris nor Biden could ever hope to win even a remotely competitive Democratic primary if their lives depended on it. But as we learned in 2020, a basic inability to win a primary race does not mean a candidate can’t then go on to win the presidential race.
And yet, 2024 is not a year that lends itself to easy predictions. In the space of just over a week, the US has seen one presidential candidate shot, and the other step down under murky circumstances. The idea that Trump now has an automatic path to victory reeks of the same complacency that saw him lose in 2020, and that spurred so many hopes for a massive “red wave” in the 2022 midterms.
Interestingly enough, it seems Trump and Vance are a lot more aware of this than most of the Republican Party. They are keeping the party in line and focused for now. It is also telling that they had already switched the focus of their attacks against the Democrat party as a whole instead of just focusing on Biden. I’m going to be honest, I never thought I would see Trump of all people showing such drive and seriousness. Maybe the Democrat lawfare campaign against him had some unexpected side effects?