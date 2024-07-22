But while it might be impossible to confidently call the outcome of the election in November, the very near future is quite easy to predict: more political chaos, paranoia and uncertainty. Biden’s decision to remain as president even as he now concedes he is unfit for the job of campaigning for re-election is not at all tenable. Already, more and more Republicans are stating the obvious: if you aren’t healthy enough to run for president, you clearly aren’t healthy enough to be president. Chances are that a real battle to remove Biden from his perch inside the Oval Office is about to commence — either through convincing or coercing him to “voluntarily” step down, or by invoking the 25th Amendment. The latter would be an entirely unprecedented watershed moment, but unprecedented watershed moments seem to have become a dime a dozen in America of late.

There exists an old African proverb: when the elephants fight, it is the grass that gets trampled. It is tempting to analyse these large, chaotic movements inside the American political system simply in terms of the political rat race: what, one might ask, would it mean for large donors if Biden had continued to run? But while that might still be interesting, the wider context to all this chaos is more important. Who is even in charge at this point? Is it Barack Obama, or Nancy Pelosi? Is it Joe Biden himself, despite all the signs to the contrary? Or is nobody in charge?

Few seem to be able to answer these questions in an authoritative manner, and it seems increasingly unlikely that the election will solve this fundamental brokenness. A Trump win is unlikely to calm the paranoia that has seeped into the walls of the American political consciousness; a Harris win, especially at this point, might not be accepted as legitimate by a very large number of Republicans.

So, while America isn’t quite yet at the same level of crisis as the Soviet Union in 1991, even acknowledging that is to damn the US with some very faint praise indeed. It’s true that renditions of Swan Lake aren’t yet playing on an endless loop on CNN and MSNBC, urging the Soviet citizens of America to remain calm as the tanks roll up Pennsylvania Avenue. But faith is surely starting to wane. Some may say that Biden’s departure is proof that America’s political system is working. But just as the past few months have proved the opposite, don’t be surprised if the next few do the same.