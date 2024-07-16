Not long into David Cameron’s first term as Prime Minister, the conservative philosopher Roger Scruton refounded an old Tory dining club that had, for a short time in the Seventies, exerted an outsized influence on British politics. The Conservative Philosophy Group had been a meeting place for some of the greatest conservative intellectuals, journalists and politicians of the 20th century, from F. A. Hayek to Milton Friedman, Harold Macmillan to Margaret Thatcher. It was, professor John Casey later wrote, “a very odd moment in the history of the Tory party when it decided to lie back and enjoy ideas”. By the time John Major had taken over, ideas were less in vogue.
Scruton’s had the gnawing sense that the Conservative party had wasted its time out of power. “During 13 years of opposition the Tory Party had the opportunity to think,” Scruton wrote despairingly. “[But] the Party entered into coalition government with virtually no intellectual contribution of its own.” By resurrecting his club, he hoped to recapture some of its original energy and purpose and inject some intellectual vigour into Cameron’s Tories. “He did not succeed,” his friend Paul Goodman, then editor of Conservative Home, noted dryly.
Perhaps this is the fate of all restorationists, romantically driven to recreate long-lost worlds which cannot be brought back from the dead. Either way, I could not help thinking of Scruton after speaking to some of the new Labour MPs, ministers and aides enjoying their first taste of power in 14 years, bouncing from summit to summit, press conference to press conference, excited by it all but not yet quite sure what they are hoping to achieve or how.
In one sense, this is only natural. We are not even two weeks into what might yet be a decade of Starmerite rule. Nevertheless, I have already been struck by the strange sense of disorder lurking just under the surface of this government — the sense that the struggle to settle the hierarchy in the court of King Starmer is still playing out. This confusion about who really holds the authority in No 10 is fuelling a strange unease among Labour aides, even a paranoia about their own prospects. And so soon.
One charitable explanation is that it is little more than the inevitable result of the sudden transfer of power. Unlike many other countries, there is no formal transition here: it takes place in an ill-defined and ad-hoc fashion and a period of mild upheaval is the inevitable result.
Remember that barely two months ago, almost everyone in British politics — including the Labour Party and the civil service — expected the general election to take place in November. Instead, it is July and Labour is in power and being asked to negotiate communiques at Nato summits it never expected to attend and to host European Political Community summits at Blenheim Palace it played no role in preparing. For all the sugary homilies to the beauty of the British political system compared with the chaotic scenes in the United States or France, there is also a case for saying this is not a very sensible way to run a modern bureaucratic state.
Another explanation, however, is that the uncertainty within No. 10 and the Government overall is the result of an ongoing power struggle taking place between Sue Gray and Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s two most important aides. This was certainly the analysis of at least two senior figures I spoke to. They maintain McSweeney has Starmer’s ear, reporting directly to the Prime Minister as his chief political strategist, responsible for setting the direction of the Government. In his team are some of the most important figures in the new Downing Street: Paul Ovenden, Vidhya Alekson, Henna Shah, Claire Stewart. Those who know McSweeney well say since the election he has remained purposefully in the shadows, less visible than Sue Gray, but that he has emerged with his influence enhanced.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe