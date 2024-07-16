Everyone, it seems, is figuring out what to do. This is the transition period. In the Treasury, Rachel Reeves is working out how to break the bad news that taxes will have to rise, while in the Justice Department, Shabana Mahmood is locked away trying to work out what on earth to do about the prison fiasco she has inherited. In defence, John Healey has commissioned former Nato general secretary, George Robertson, and ex-Trump administration official, Fiona Hill, to come up with the framework for the government’s security policy, while the new Foreign Secretary David Lammy has begun working out how to change the “vibes” in British foreign policy before moving onto any substantive changes.

All of this might be sensible, but it is striking how little actual policy has been pre-prepared in opposition, other than Reeves’ changes to the planning laws and Ed Miliband’s tweaks to make it easier to erect onshore wind turbines and build solar farms. These might be important reforms, but they are not defining policies — and certainly not on the scale of Bank of England independence announced shortly after Labour’s election victory in 1997. Nor do they tell a wider story about the ideals of this Government.

“For politics to tread more lightly on people’s lives, as Starmer has repeatedly declared as his aim, people need to feel at home.”

On the question of Europe, for example, despite some more excitable headlines, the ambition is limited — at least in the short term. There are clear red lines: no rejoining the EU, no single market, no customs union, no freedom of movement and no unpicking the Windsor Agreement managing the Irish Sea border with Northern Ireland. As long as these boundaries remain in place, there is not a huge amount that can be done to radically reshape Britain’s relationship with the EU.

The ambition, in effect, is to create a new post-Brexit relationship. Beyond that a lot still remains up in the air. Should the new defence review prioritise Britain’s relationship with the EU over a global role? There is a push among some of the Cameron-era diplomats for this, but it quickly runs up against substantive new developments which have happened since 2016: AUKUS, say, or the growing security partnership with Japan. There is little in the biographies of George Robertson and Fiona Hill to suggest they would recommend anything which jeopardised these developments or the ties with the United States. And there is little in it for the French in opening up the EU’s procurement rules to British defence firms.

More important, though, there is no obvious overarching narrative tying these various challenges together in one clear story about the mission of this government. The closest Keir Starmer has come to telling this story was at the Labour party conference last year when he reached into the Labour party’s past. “If you think our job in 1997 was to rebuild a crumbling public realm; that in 1964 it was to modernise an economy left behind by the pace of technology; in 1945 to build a new Britain out of the trauma of collective sacrifice,” he declared: “Then in 2024 it will have to be all three.” This was a neat summation of the challenge, but did not dwell on the moral of the story he was trying to tell: why Britain needed rebuilding and upon which principles it should be rebuilt? Was Britain too unequal to succeed before or just too poor? Was it too open to global markets or too closed; too short-termist in its outlook or too bloated and inefficient? Was the state broken, as Dominic Cummings and Tony Blair have argued in different ways, or simply underfunded? What was the fundamental cause of Britain’s problems and the moral failing at the root of this failure?

The Tories, in their last few months, attempted to narrow down the mission of government to a single word: “growth.” The problem for Labour is that “growth” alone is not a political mission and in one sense is actually profoundly anti-political, devoid of any moral content. For Margaret Thatcher, for example, growth would come once the moral defects of the state were cured. What was needed was strength and thrift: Methodism in practice. For Harold Wilson, growth would come once the amateur gentleman running things moved over for the clever men of tomorrow to take charge. What was needed was national planning: Socialism in practice.