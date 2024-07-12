In the wake of Biden’s rambling press conference, his answers dishonestly and mechanically padded with campaign boilerplate that wandered far away from the questions — you could see the Scotch tape on his synapses — America is wondering to what extent Biden is mentally impaired. This in itself is a symptom of national cognitive decline; the country seems to be losing its ability to focus. The pressing reality is not Biden, whose departure from the race is all but inevitable. The central drama now is about to happen next Tuesday, at the Republican convention in Milwaukee. Here the question of America’s fate will depend upon a larger question: whither the American Right? That is a complicated matter.
To even begin to understand it, you first have to understand the arc of contemporary mores. To put it crudely: behaviour that was once publicly unacceptable is now tolerated, even embraced. Trump’s abusive language and threats didn’t come from nowhere. America’s famous radical individualism has burst its last restraints. It is hardly a surprise that a major American political party will be anointing an apparent sociopath its king when, for example, some American schoolchild somewhere could still be responding to the TikTok challenge, “Slap-a-Teacher”. Trump didn’t drop from the sky. He grew out of a coarse transformation of American life.
Or to put it another way, just as liberal culture long ago assimilated a culturally avant-garde nihilism — moving from Dickens to Kafka to Fifty Shades of Grey — the conservatives are experiencing their own upheaval in morality. Liberals have Quentin Tarantino’s revels in meaninglessness and violence. Hard-Right conservatives can now be entertained by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s social media posts encouraging the execution of Democratic leaders.
This Right-wing assimilation of once subversive values and sentiments, however, had a long gestation. For the fringe energies on the Right — the calls for violence, the paranoia, the nativism, the xenophobia — to have come bounding into the mainstream, two things had to happen. The Right had to shift its attention from political issues to cultural ones. And culture had to become a highly personal, idiosyncratic matter. The disappearance of a mass culture, and the rise of countless streaming niches, has had an incalculable effect on politics. People no longer stand around the proverbial water-cooler talking about the TV show or the movie they saw the previous night. Now they sit in their cubicles and watch on their screens recaps of what they saw the previous night. And few people saw the same thing as other people. A good part of Trump’s appeal is simply that he is someone who gets lots of people to poke their heads out of their cultural niches and pay attention to him, the way people used to go en masse to a movie theatre instead of sitting home alone in front of their screens (where they are now all following Trump). This great divider is also, for masses of people, a great uniter.
The story of the contemporary American Right is a tale of fringe to mainstream, of a long, slow embrace of what was once unacceptable. It took some time, but an adversarial energy was its mother’s milk from the beginning. Today’s take-no-prisoners, radical American Right was born in opposition to the New Deal and to what appeared to be Soviet communist threat. The Right has been and will always be a counterpunch. Trump is a born counterpuncher.
In the Thirties, class was the focus of both Right and Left. With the legislative triumph of FDR’s New Deal, though, the liberal idea of material hardship as something to be ameliorated by the state established itself, forevermore, as the dominant political ideology in America. The Right-wing counterpunch occurred quickly. But it found no real outlet in national politics, fulminating instead in print and in the new medium of radio. It was exemplified by the ideas of Father Charles Coughlin, the radical Right’s chief demagogue at the time. Coughlin was a pastor in a small Michigan town who had turned sharply from a supporter of FDR and the New Deal to a vicious opponent of both, using radio broadcasts and a magazine he published called Social Justice, to attack communism, bankers, and Jews. Coughlin began as an advocate for the economically disenfranchised, but his Left-populist rhetoric gradually evolved into pro-Nazi tirades. At his height, his broadcasts had a staggering 30 million listeners — he was proof of concept for the likes of Rush Limbaugh and Tucker Carlson. Though Coughlin’s sentiments found no political platform, their incendiary quality threatened public order, especially after America entered the Second World War. The federal government shut down Coughlin’s magazine in 1942 for violating the Espionage Act, and the Catholic Church put an end to his radio broadcasts at the same time.
I couldn’t even finish this article. I got about a third of the way through and I reached my daily limit of toxic self righteousness. This is sadly typical of American politics on both sides. The judgemental finger wagging tone, the utter disrespect for dissenting opinions, the condescension, the open and unapologetic contempt for the other side. All are typical of both sides. This is traditional American Puritanism with a modern spin, Jonathan Edwards without the pretense of divine inspiration, a dogmatic true believer preaching the indisputable gospel truth and condemning all those sinners who dare to disagree to the fiery pits. Shame on Unherd for publishing this. I am no fan of Trump, and I am all for hearing many viewpoints but this is utter drek, every bit as disgusting, one sided, and openly prejudiced as the racist drek the author is criticizing. Congratulations, the cycle of hate continues.
No, this article is a prime example of why people like the author are worth hating. The revisionism and deflection in this is shameless. For example, modern right wing populists have much more in common with the New Dealers than the neoliberals who followed afterwards. Not too mention the slow destruction of the populist left through the 90’s and 00’s. I mean just look at the blatant lie that the immigration debate does not include irreconcilable differences. Mr. Siegal is pulling a nice little story out of his rear end about Birchers and throwing in a little *nudge nudge wink wink* to those nasty German guys. Let’s just have a little fun and list some of the relevant things he cannot be bothered to bring up. No mentions of decades of economic disasters, out of control illegal immigration, the blatantly authoritarian tendencies of Western governments as they claim to be saving us from the dreaded “F word”, frequent foreign policy fiascos, trans insanity, and hold on… I need to take a break here… Whew, there we go. Where were we? Ah yes! The demonization of Western countries own citizens, out of control corporate power, small businesses being destroyed in favor of massive monopolies, attacks on factual history as well as the foundations of Christianity, rampant rising crime, a hilariously untrustworthy media, half the things called “conspiracy theories” turning out to be true six months later, progressive radicals and criminals getting a free pass, “experts” somehow not knowing anything, unaccountable technocrat bureaucrats running governments over elected officials… I need to stop. Yeah, take this garbage and shove it where the sun don’t shine.
It’s time to just overwhelm Progressives with good culture, good music and enjoyment of life and let them try to tear it down. They’re running on carbon emitting fumes of misery.
This reads like conspiratorial projection. I don’t know how you can critique the “Extreme Right” from this unhinged perch of self-righteousness.
He did say one thing that was true when he said “Trump is the only American president to be loathed by liberals, not for his policies and actions as president — as Nixon, Reagan and Bush had been — but simply for being an asshole.”
I’m sorry but in a Sea of incompetent, performative actors posing as politicians, most people will take the asshole with decent policies every day.
At first I thought this was parody. I was thrown for a loop by the superficial logic and weak arguments attacking political opponents and social movements the author clearly knows nothing about it. Turns out low-information stooges can still make a living in journalism.
You know someone thinks they are the smartest person in the room when they write drivel like this; confusing verbal diarrhea for profound wisdom. “What you think people are actually thinking behind the veneer of what they want you to think they are thinking, as you are trying to figure out what you actually think or should seem to be thinking yourself: that is in.”
I actually appreciate Unherd’s efforts to publish ideas that are profoundly at odds with the prevailing attitudes on this site. But you gotta be better than this guy. A quick search on Wikipedia reveals the true character of this clown.
“I actually appreciate Unherd’s efforts to publish ideas that are profoundly at odds with the prevailing attitudes on this site.”
That’s why I appreciated this article. I doubt there’s a better summary of why a certain segment of the population so detest Trump. For me, it’s useful to understand that perspective, even if I profoundly disagree with it.