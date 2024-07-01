“They can probe you, tear you open, batter you about — but never chastise, patronise or lead you on.”

The risk of slaughter is more essential with non-humans, and helpfully at one remove from the complex politics of the post-MeToo age. This was first and perhaps most notoriously explored in Marian Engel’s 1976 shocker Bear, in which an unfulfilled office worker strikes up a romantic and sexual rapport with an enormous, well, bear. In the end, it nearly kills her with a single stroke of its claw on her back (cute!) — and, having had a taste of the big cuddly bedrock of erotic risk, the protagonist trots back to her old life. These stories are a way for women to confront their desire for self-immolation outside of the oppressive framework of the real world. And, critically, all risk in these novels is purely physical — the emotional side of things is sewn up, guaranteed by what often amounts to a conventional fairytale monogamy arc.

Such monstrous tastes have invigorated female sexuality since long before Angela Carter’s electric — and, for me, world view-shaping — collection of refashioned fairy tales in The Bloody Chamber (1979). In these tales, heroines embark on Kill Bill-like rampages against their oppressors: the protagonist of The Erl King strangles her captor with his own hair, while the mother of the young bride in the titular story races in to gun down the Marquis as he prepares to behead her. The point of Carter’s work went far beyond the tiresome blurb of a “feminist retelling”; her twisted iterations of culturally endemic stories such as Bluebeard and Beauty and the Beast interrogate their masculine hostility; they question what all who were once little girls have been whisperingly warned: avoid the woods; do not trust charm; some wolves will bleed you dry.

Some three decades after this gruesomely sensual evisceration of folk stories, Twilight arrived to put them back in their place; Edward and Bella are merely echoes of what Carter, Marina Warner and Carol Ann Duffy had sought to make ironic. The conventionality of modern romances — monstrous or not — may mark a turning away from the radical refashionings of second wave feminism; I could not blame those raised on a diet of Disney fluff feeling let down by the ostensibly liberated but miserable climate of modern dating.

But though as love stories they may be picket-fence conventional, monster romances are anything but when it comes to the action itself. Scanning through a couple of the big hitters, the content of which I will leave you to discover after your next divorce, it occurs to me how very different sex is in female literotica from the jackhammering sterility of male-marketed porn. There is a feminised tenderness to the men/beasts (even when they can but grunt, the grunt is always kind). There is so much emotional intimacy — to the extent that I find this somehow more mortifying than the actual “action”. Even the sex is much more complex: of course, written cues for arousal (swollen this, throbbing that) are almost as formulaic as the various escalating images that make up a video sex scene — but writers try to shake things up physically in a way that puts the variety of men’s porn in the shade (a perfunctory accessory such as a hair bow, quickly removed, is usually all that divides one inevitable pounding from another).

And, most distinctly of all, women actually bond over their shared erotic interests. Online forums and TikTok pages are dedicated to book-club-style discussions of characters and plots. Perhaps it is the (undeserved) literary veneer to this stuff that removes the shame of discussing frankly weird fantasies; perhaps it is the closed off nature of these virtual communities, the much-vaunted “safe space”. All that is clear is that you certainly do not find reams of analysis on equivalent male subreddits. For this, we must be grateful.

A proliferation of this material — much of it is self-published or simply posted to fanfic websites — has allowed women to explore extremely niche specialities. A glance at the r/RomanceBooks Reddit forum reveals the vast volume of requests: one reader wants a story that is “literally the movie Megamind as a romance novel”. Another desires “merman/water creature romance that DON’T gain magical human legs and ISN’T set underwater”. One can only imagine an erotic reimagining of a trawler net, limp haddock flipping about. Another daringly requests “spanking between the cheeks”. The less said about that, the better.