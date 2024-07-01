“This is the skin of a killer, Bella.” Edward’s adamantine pelt is illuminated by the sun in a gloomy forest clearing; a thousand preteen hearts boom. So beautiful, so dangerous, so mine. These immortal words from the vampire megalith Twilight will drag Kristen Stewart squinting and shrugging through a thousand trials, which include dying while giving birth to a parasitic monster baby before dutifully being reanimated by her hubby.
The message of Twilight is clear. Beyond this normie world is a brooding Byron-Darcy hybrid with a glut of green flags: he is universally desired, he doesn’t fancy anyone else and — oh! — he could kill you, but he won’t. Since 2005, Edward Cullen has been a comfort to teenage girls: the right man will not destroy you; he will instead choose to save you from mediocrity and give you all the trappings — marriage, baby, eternal life? — of conventional happiness. Not so scary after all.
Almost 20 years after the publication of Stephenie Meyer’s first novel, the Twilight generation has grown up. Little girls have become world-weary women, buffeted about by the Grimm realities of dating culture, resentfully growing older than Bella was ever allowed to. With them, their desires have ripened.
Now, Meyer’s disciples have worked up a thirst for darker material. The past couple of years have seen an explosion in fantasy “smut”, thanks to TikTok’s “BookTok” community. The bulging-biceped hero of Mills & Boon has been chased away by a horde of improbable new sex symbols, cheered on by “creators” telling their legions of breathless viewers “Guys — this is the spiciest book I’ve ever read!” The content of these books? I’m embarrassed to tell you. Let’s start with an example.
Glory Milking Farm is a wildly popular “sweet and steamy monster romance” from the Cambric Creek erotica series by C.M. Nascosta. The book has been dropping jaws across social media since its release in 2021, and concerns the love story of “typical Millennial” Violet, who decides to take up rather hands-on work at a farm for hunky minotaurs (the premise, something to do with manufacturing erectile dysfunction medication for human men, is interesting to nobody, least of all the author). One “out-of-her-league minotaur”, an immortal sentence in itself, takes a special interest and demands private “milking” sessions. Can Violet handle it?
I don’t know, I’m not going to read it. Nor will I link to Amazon, you perverts. But be assured that this is just one of hundreds of monster-porn works pumping life into the publishing industry; we have the Ice Planet Barbarians series about aliens with sex-toy-like appendages, Ensnared (a spider-based porno) and endless iterations of The XYZ Bride (orcs, dragons, whatever you fancy). At the heart of each is the very Twilight-y premise of the beastly, sexy killer who just wants you, but with much more actual sex than we ever got from the Cullen clan.
In these books, heroes exhibit meticulous tailoring to female desires. They are loyal, have unquenchable libidos and boast anatomies which are designed to accommodate whatever acrobatic sexual act the heroine craves. Yes, tastes have become more extreme with readers’ ages — but there is a particular innovation to these monsters which says something about what women really want: in a lot of these books, the “men” can’t bloody speak. They can probe you, tear you open, batter you about — but never chastise, patronise or lead you on.