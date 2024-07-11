We’re still working, as Handler recognises, through the legacy of a series of dramatic, centuries-long swerves in how children were understood, and how that understanding was expressed in writing for and about them. It’s a swerve between insisting children are “innocent” or encouraging them to be so — and recognising that they are nothing of the sort. Look at your sweet little 10-year-old, face in his phone… are you entirely confident that he’s not Googling “100 most gruesome funny deaths”?

Children are drawn to the dark, the sadistic and the cruel. Nothing makes a child laugh harder than a cartoon character being hit in the face with a frying pan or flattened by an anvil. We know, proverbially, what wanton boys do to flies; and children have always been a large part of the appetite for gruesome and prurient sensation literature. Who can forget that lovely joke in Tom Stoppard’s script for Shakespeare in Love, when we encounter a boy (the young John Webster), who says how much he loved Titus Andronicus: “I loved it when they cut heads off, and the daughter mutilated with knives…”?

The improving, inspiring, cosseting mainstream of children’s writing tends inadvertently to affirm that side of childhood — even as, anxiously, it seeks to occlude it. The Puritans, who took the lead in the 17th century, may have been onto something when they saw children as, if not uniquely evil, at least uniquely in danger of damnation. The doctrine of original sin meant that you started life with red on the ledger, so children’s stories had work to be getting on with. One notorious example was the nonconformist preacher James Janeway’s 1671 A Token for Children: Being an exact account of the conversion, holy and exemplary lives, and joyful deaths of several young children. The idea, here, was to scare children into repenting their sins before it was too late.

The funny thing is that A Token for Children has, these days, a faint Lemony Snicket vibe. Read at this distance it’s a riot, with pre-teen after pre-teen going tearfully and gratefully to his or her maker, warning parents and schoolmates with their dying breath to repent: “O make use of time to get Christ for your souls; spend no time in running up and down in playing.” Janeway was deadly serious. But Handler and his like exorcise that religious pathology as arch laughter — history repeating itself as farce.

What makes such campery possible is that between then and now we had a long period, which really takes off with the Romantics, in which the pendulum swung the other way. As Wordsworth put it, “heaven lay about me in my infancy”. Rather than being tainted with sin, children were now moral superheroes, paragons, holy innocents: a rebuke to the fallen grown-up world. That, too, was an adult projection — and, if anything, more fanciful a one than that idea that they’re damned from the get-go.

To this day, we can’t quite make up our minds about children, and out of the cognitive dissonance emerges anxiety — and laughter. It’s a knowing double-standard that the likes of Handler cheerfully skip back and forth on.