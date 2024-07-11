X Close

The grotesque truth about children They are drawn to the dark, the sadistic and the cruel

Lemony Snicket piles terrible thing upon terrible thing. Paramount



“When I started writing books for children, I knew what interested me,” Daniel Handler writes early on in his new memoir And Then? And Then? What Else?. “Terrible things happening, like in all the best literature.” Now there’s a man who understands his own muse. Writing as Lemony Snicket, in A Series of Unfortunate Events, Handler has been true to that muse. He piled terrible thing on terrible thing with an insouciant sweetness and lugubrious humour little rivalled in contemporary letters.

Even before Chapter One, the dedication of the first book, A Bad Beginning, sets the tone: “To Beatrice — darling, dearest, dead.” In these books, to say nothing of the dedicatee, villains (and not just villains) are burned to ash or poisoned, devoured by swarms of leeches and eviscerated with circular saws. Handler’s protagonists, the three orphaned Baudelaire children, are pursued through the novels by the evil monobrowed Count Olaf, who is determined to get his hands on the vast fortune which will be settled on them when 14-year-old Violet reaches the age of majority.

Each novel — each of the first seven, at least; it gets more complicated after that — sees the children taken into the care of a new guardian. Count Olaf turns up in a hopeless disguise that the children see through instantly but that inexplicably fools all the adults (shades, here, of Peter Sellers in Lolita). He hatches a plot, is thwarted and — when at last the dozy adults tumble to his disguise — escapes to scheme another day.

And Count Olaf — who physically punches a child in book one — is nasty. One of the glorious things about Lemony is the way in which, contra a whole history of fluffy bunnies, kindly bears and amiable ducks, his books tap into the appetite for the gruesome, violent and macabre which — much as adults who fetishise childhood innocence would prefer otherwise — are absolutely a feature of the childish imagination.

“The gruesome, violent and macabre are — much as adults who fetishise childhood innocence would prefer otherwise — absolutely a feature of the childish imagination.” 

In doing so, he plays with the very traditions of children’s literature itself. The established tropes, in Handler’s work, are knowingly burlesqued — not least the orphan protagonists. Lots of children in children’s stories are orphans (it’s a convenient way to get the parents out of the way so adventures can be had; Roald Dahl, outstandingly, had James, of Giant Peach fame, orphaned when his parents were eaten by a rhinoceros), but Handler makes their orphanhood the centre of the story.

The very first line of his first book tips the hat to a narrative convention, too: “If you are interested in stories with happy endings, you would be better off reading some other book.” Throughout the work this narrator (of whose ill-starred personal life hints are from time to time dropped) makes forlorn attempts to dissuade his readers from continuing. Here, of course, Lemony Snicket exploits the fact that, as Mrs Bluebeard knew all too well, warning someone off something makes it twice as attractive.

We’re still working, as Handler recognises, through the legacy of a series of dramatic, centuries-long swerves in how children were understood, and how that understanding was expressed in writing for and about them. It’s a swerve between insisting children are “innocent” or encouraging them to be so — and recognising that they are nothing of the sort. Look at your sweet little 10-year-old, face in his phone… are you entirely confident that he’s not Googling “100 most gruesome funny deaths”?

Children are drawn to the dark, the sadistic and the cruel. Nothing makes a child laugh harder than a cartoon character being hit in the face with a frying pan or flattened by an anvil. We know, proverbially, what wanton boys do to flies; and children have always been a large part of the appetite for gruesome and prurient sensation literature. Who can forget that lovely joke in Tom Stoppard’s script for Shakespeare in Love, when we encounter a boy (the young John Webster), who says how much he loved Titus Andronicus: “I loved it when they cut heads off, and the daughter mutilated with knives…”?

The improving, inspiring, cosseting mainstream of children’s writing tends inadvertently to affirm that side of childhood — even as, anxiously, it seeks to occlude it. The Puritans, who took the lead in the 17th century, may have been onto something when they saw children as, if not uniquely evil, at least uniquely in danger of damnation. The doctrine of original sin meant that you started life with red on the ledger, so children’s stories had work to be getting on with. One notorious example was the nonconformist preacher James Janeway’s 1671 A Token for Children: Being an exact account of the conversion, holy and exemplary lives, and joyful deaths of several young children. The idea, here, was to scare children into repenting their sins before it was too late.

The funny thing is that A Token for Children has, these days, a faint Lemony Snicket vibe. Read at this distance it’s a riot, with pre-teen after pre-teen going tearfully and gratefully to his or her maker, warning parents and schoolmates with their dying breath to repent: “O make use of time to get Christ for your souls; spend no time in running up and down in playing.” Janeway was deadly serious. But Handler and his like exorcise that religious pathology as arch laughter — history repeating itself as farce.

What makes such campery possible is that between then and now we had a long period, which really takes off with the Romantics, in which the pendulum swung the other way. As Wordsworth put it, “heaven lay about me in my infancy”. Rather than being tainted with sin, children were now moral superheroes, paragons, holy innocents: a rebuke to the fallen grown-up world. That, too, was an adult projection — and, if anything, more fanciful a one than that idea that they’re damned from the get-go.

To this day, we can’t quite make up our minds about children, and out of the cognitive dissonance emerges anxiety — and laughter. It’s a knowing double-standard that the likes of Handler cheerfully skip back and forth on.

As has always been the case, for instance, the most fervently didactic children’s literature captivates its audience with exactly the things that it ostensibly encourages them to disapprove of. The fate of Augustus Gloop in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory may be a caution against the sin of gluttony: but a fat kid getting sucked through a chocolate pipe to an unknown fate is fun to contemplate. It’s the punishment, rather than the moral, which the reader enjoys. Think, too, of the glee in Struwwelpeter and Hilaire Belloc’s Cautionary Tales for Children (Roald Dahl claimed to have the latter memorised as a child); or the macabre and surreal works of Edward Gorey — not written for children but riffing on the conventions of children’s stories, and an acknowledged influence on Handler.

That’s the tradition to which Lemony Snicket belongs — and it’s rather older than the amiable duck one, too. Folktales and fairytales are violent and strange, and they are the wellspring from which subsequent children’s literature springs. Handler himself describes being entranced as a child by the tales of the Brothers Grimm; and the turning point in his literary life was when, aged 12, he discovered a copy of Baudelaire’s The Flowers of Evil in the local library: “I knew what it was at once. The title of the book made it perfectly clear: it was a horror novel.”

Roald Dahl’s stellar success wasn’t, or wasn’t just, a reaction against the wholesomeness of Enid Blyton. Child readers lapped up the surreal grotesquerie and gleeful cruelty of those books. It’s a macabre tradition that goes right back to the start of the modern children’s canon: it’s striking how violent as well as how strange are Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, and how bloodthirsty is J. M. Barrie’s original Peter Pan. The Princess and the Goblin — often cited as the first children’s fantasy novel — is terrifying at the same time as it’s funny.

In his memoir, Handler writes that he is often told by strangers that he’s “a child at heart”. He doesn’t disagree. He remembers, after all, his mother telling him that if ever their house caught fire he was to jump out of his bedroom window on the grounds that a broken leg would be better than perishing in a fire. The infant Handler’s thoughts filled at once with burned houses, broken legs (“I moved my legs in bed, twisting them best I could into broken positions I had learned from cartoons”), and to the possibility that in falling he’d accidentally eat the poisonous berries from the neighbour’s shrubbery.

“This is what I think of, when people say I am still a child,” he writes: “moving my legs around, thinking about poisoning people and houses burning down.”

Sam Leith is literary editor of The Spectator. His forthcoming book, The Haunted Wood: A History of Childhood Reading, is out in September.
Sayantani G
Sayantani G
9 hours ago

An interesting but one sided read. Growing up in India our childhood in pre- Internet times revolved around the books of Enid Blyton.
The author dismisses her in a sentence, yet whatever maybe the controversial aspects of her personality, her books actually taught us about good versus bad, in great storytelling verve.
Her adventure stories and quasi- morality books( Children of Willow Tree Farm and the other Farm stories, Put- Em Rights are some one recalls) were huge sources of inspiration.
She dealt with violence against children as well as with their striking back at their tormentors in very interesting ways.
Blytonia surely deserved more attention than this article would give- as a counter to what the author chooses to argue.
Unless of course he is addressing the issue only of children today- which is a challenging issue, as social norms have changed radically since my days in some parts of the world – especially the West.

Last edited 9 hours ago by Sayantani G
12
0
Reply
Catherine Conroy
Catherine Conroy
1 hour ago
Reply to  Sayantani G

I do agree. Growing up in France, I had all the French versions of the Famous Five and the Secret Seven. Their adventures were quite thrilling oh, and they did not turn me into a racist.
No mention of famous orphan Harry Potter and his close shaves with death.
I also used to like stories by la Comtesse de Segur whose misbehaving children would get a serious whipping. I wasn’t shocked by that as a child but I would not touch the hair on a child’s head as an adult.

4
0
Reply
Lancashire Lad
Lancashire Lad
8 hours ago

One of the most annoying traits about Western culture is its mawkish sensibility about childhood. This dive into children’s literature is an enjoyable counterpoint (or should that be counterpunch?) but there’s one omission, which can perhaps be excused on the grounds that it’s not, strictly speaking, aimed primarily at children.

I refer, of course, to William Golding’s Lord Of The Flies. Set in the aftermath of a nuclear holocaust, it directly addresses the psychology of childhood interaction as a means of holding a mirror to our adult selves, having all but destroyed civilisation.

From the examples the author cites (none of which i’ve read) i expect the pleasure and delight which children derive from such narratives involves the recognition that at least one adult (the children’s author) hasn’t fallen into the pretence of innocence which adults strangely seem to assume – strangely, because as children, it can mystify us. The reason for this adult trait is, of course, sex.

Despite the efforts of Freud, when we’re referring to the ‘innocence’ of childhood, what we really mean is the innocence from sexuality, which helps us protect children from those who would wish children were otherwise.

Scary children’s literature then, might be seen as a way of holding a mirror to us, as adults; as a non-sexual way for children to participate in the game of pretending innocence whilst delving into some ‘over the top’ gory stories.

The (in my opinion, heinous) concept of “original sin” derives from the same psychology, except in reverse – assuming ‘guilt’ rather than ‘innocence’. Like Lord Of The Flies, the book of the Tree of Knowledge is children’s fiction for adults.

Last edited 8 hours ago by Lancashire Lad
6
0
Reply
Norfolk Sceptic
Norfolk Sceptic
2 hours ago

The grotesque truth about children … is that their thoughts and behaviour are greatly influenced by those around them.

But a few eventually question the latest fad, fashion or current Overton Window, and become productive, independent thinkers.

The problem we have today is that it is those specialising in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences that have cognative dissonance. They perpetuate destruction, intellectual and financial, while others attempt to maintain services and create wealth.

Can’t think of anything more grotesque than closing down North Sea oil exploration.

4
0
Reply
laurence scaduto
laurence scaduto
47 minutes ago
Reply to  Norfolk Sceptic

I’m always suspicious of the phrase “create wealth”. Sounds like my rent going up. Again.

0
-2
Reply
Samuel Ross
Samuel Ross
11 hours ago

Lemony Snicket is surely my most favorite author of all. For he gave me many moments of deliciously scary and funny delight when yet a youthful innocent was I! 😉

Last edited 11 hours ago by Samuel Ross
1
0
Reply
Robbie K
Robbie K
6 hours ago

To this day I am mentally scarred by some of the concepts in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe and the series (Chronicles of Narnia). Can’t recall which book it was, perhaps The Silver Chair when they are crawling through an ever decreasing tunnel. Sheesh.

4
-3
Reply
Point of Information
Point of Information
4 hours ago
Reply to  Robbie K

To this day Puddleglum (The Silver Chair’s slightly froggy Plato) remains one of the literary characters I love the most for his belligerent refusal to be bullsh***ed:

“There never was such a world” said the Witch.
“There never was any world but yours” said [the children].
Puddleglum was still fighting hard. “I don’t rightly know what you all mean by a world,” he said, talking like a man who hasn’t enough air. “But you can play that fiddle till your fingers drop off, and still you won’t make me forget Narnia; and the whole Overworld too. We’ll never see it again, I shouldn’t wonder. You may have blotted it out and turned it dark like this, for all I know. Nothing more likely. But I know I was there once. I’ve seen the sky full of stars. I’ve seen the sun coming up out of the sea of a morning and sinking behind the mountains at night. And I’ve seen him up in the midday sky when I couldn’t look at him for brightness.”

7
0
Reply
David Butler
David Butler
31 minutes ago

Children are born empty vessels. They are like sponges, that absorb everything, good or bad, particularly if it’s exciting.

1
0
Reply
Caroline Galwey
Caroline Galwey
29 minutes ago

A long column of obfuscation failing to draw some obvious distinctions. Children vary as much as adults do. Some tend towards cruelty, others towards kindness. Only nasty children like cruelty in stories for its own sake. Most children like it when children triumph over dangers and villains get their comeuppance, because it reassures them that justice exists and although weak, can sometimes win. I have to admit that when sub-Freudian literary types go on about children’s ‘dark imaginations’ and ‘lack of innocence’, I smell an agenda and not a very nice one.

1
0
Reply
Arthur King
Arthur King
32 minutes ago

Children seek to make sense of the violence in the world. In the 1970s we would read the horror magazines and comics at the local comic shop. Weird War was my favorite. The underlying moral universe however of the stories was one where the bad people succumbed to evil. They were mortality plays. My concern about some horror is that it now is going for bloodlust titillation .

0
0
Reply
Sue Sims
Sue Sims
47 seconds ago

A good article – but Ogden Nash anticipated Mr Leith nearly a hundred years ago:
Don’t cry, darling, it’s blood all right
Whenever poets want to give you the idea that something is particularly meek and mild,
They compare it to a child,
Thereby proving that, though poets with poetry may be rife,
They don’t know the facts of life.
If of compassion you desire either a tittle or a jot,
Don’t try to get it from a tot.
Hard-boiled, sophisticated adults like me and you
May enjoy ourselves thoroughly with Little Women and Winnie-the-Pooh,
But innocent infants these titles from their reading course eliminate
As soon as they discover that it was honey and nuts and mashed potatoes instead of human flesh that Winnie-the-Pooh and Little Women ate.
Innocent infants have no use for fables about rabbits or donkeys or tortoises or porpoises,
What they want is something with plenty of well-mutilated corpoises.
Not on legends of how the rose came to be a rose instead of a petunia is their fancy fed,
But on the inside story of how somebody’s bones got ground up to make somebody else’s bread.
They go to sleep listening to the story of the little beggarmaid who got to be queen by being kind to the bees and the birds,
But they’re all eyes and ears the minute they suspect a wolf or a giant is going to tear some poor woodcutter into quarters and thirds.
It really doesn’t take much to fill their cup;
All they want is for somebody to be eaten up.
Therefore I say unto you, all you poets who are so crazy about meek and mild little children and their angelic air,
If you are sincere and really want to please them, why, just go out and get yourselves devoured by a bear.

Last edited 1 second ago by Sue Sims
0
0
Reply